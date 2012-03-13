Trending

Cantwell wins at Taichung Metropolitan Park

Pollock retains overall lead

Image 1 of 12

Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in stage 4 of the Tour de Taiwan.

Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in stage 4 of the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 12

The Tour de Taiwan jersey holders prior to the start of stage 4

The Tour de Taiwan jersey holders prior to the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 12

The jersey holders after stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan.

The jersey holders after stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 12

Stage 4 winner Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank)

Stage 4 winner Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 12

Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) edges Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) for the win

Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) edges Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) for the win
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 12

Riders on the attack during stage 4.

Riders on the attack during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 12

Mountains leader Chun Kai Feng (Action Cycling Team)

Mountains leader Chun Kai Feng (Action Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 12

The peloton split during stage 4.

The peloton split during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 12

Race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) at the head of the peloton.

Race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 10 of 12

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 11 of 12

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 12 of 12

The Tour de Taiwan jersey holders and stage 4 winner speak to the press.

The Tour de Taiwan jersey holders and stage 4 winner speak to the press.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

The Tour de Taiwan was able to welcome WorldTour teams for the first time this year thanks to its elevation to UCI 2.1 level, and Saxo Bank honoured that invitation by winning stage 4 in Taichung with new recruit Jonathan Cantwell.

Another Australian, Rhys Pollock (Drapac), increased his lead in the overall classification by two seconds over second-placed Wong Kam Po, after picking up time bonuses on the road.

The stage came down to a bunch sprint in the world’s capital of bicycle and component manufacturing. “We always knew that that today’s would be an aggressive race again,” Cantwell explained. “But we had the first real bunch sprint of the Tour de Taiwan, so it gave me the opportunity to go head to head with [Italian sprint specialist Roberto] Ferrari. We were very determined to get a victory here. This is officially Saxo Bank’s first win of the year. It comes at a perfect time after all we’ve endured recently.”

Alberto Contador’s two stage wins at the Tour of San Luis were stripped off the record books after the announcement in February of the decision by the Court of Arbitration in Sport to suspend him. “I’m very proud to deliver for Saxo Bank,” Cantwell continued. “I’m grateful to these guys to ride at the front for me and to the team to have given me the opportunity to join the World Tour at the age of 30. It shows that cyclists are never too old to perform. We all must keep trying. I’ve had a few ups and downs with a few teams, so I got used to never giving up.”

Jittery Joe, the American team he rode for in 2008, folded, but his biggest disappointment was the fiasco of the Pegasus project that he thought would take him to the WorldTour in 2011. He’s been very successful on the domestic scene in Australia, where he claimed the national title for criteriums in 2011, as well as in the USA, where he was a regular winner in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. A natural sprinter, he has the potential to light up the dark days of Saxo Bank. “I’ve got good climbing and sprinting legs after the training camp we had in Mallorca,” the rider from the Gold Coast noted. “Climbs in the Tour de Taiwan don’t seem to be too hard. To finish such a stage race in the top ten would be nice, but we’re definitely here to win stages.”

With three stages to go, Pollock eyes at the overall victory closer and closer. He’ll defend the yellow jersey on his 32nd birthday during stage 5. “After 58km there was an intermediate sprint,” the Australian explained. “A Korean [Terengganu’s Jang Chan Jae] jumped away and I seized the opportunity to take the second place and the two-second bonus. Obviously, any time is difficult to gain but very easy to lose. The Tour de Taiwan can be won or lost by a second.”

Stage 2 winner Wong Kam Po promised his fans that he’ll now pay more attention to the intermediate sprints. “With the position I’m in now, bunch sprint finishes till the end would be good”, Pollock said. Cantwell also aims for more before returning to Europe and possibly having his first attempt at Paris-Roubaix.
 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2:40:14
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
4Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
6Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
7Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
8Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
9Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
11Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
12Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
14Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
15Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
18Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
19Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
21Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
23Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
24Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
26Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
27Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
28Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
29Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
30Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
31Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
32Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
33Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
34Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
35Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
36Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
37Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
38Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
39Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
40Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
41Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
42Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
43Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
44Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
45Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
46Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:00:21
47Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
48Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
49Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
50Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:00:26
51Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
53Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:28
54Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
55Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
56Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:31
57Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
58Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:00:33
59Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
60Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
61Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
62Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
63Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
64Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
65Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
66Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
67Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
68Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:54
69Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
70Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:00:59
71Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
72Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:03
73Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:01:04
74Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:07
75Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:28
76Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:06
77Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
78Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:17
79Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:02:35
80Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:42
81Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
82Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:02:43
83Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:55
85Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:04:57
86Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
87Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFSteven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFKi Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling5pts
2Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling3
3Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1
7Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KoM 1 - Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team8pts
2Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo6
3Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
4Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida3
5Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team2
6Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

KoM 2 - Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3pts
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli8:00:42
2Team Saxo Bank
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Terengganu Cycling Team
5Nutrixxion Abus
6Tabriz Petrochemical Team
7Japan National Team
8Hong Kong Team
9Jelly Belly Cycling
10RTS Racing Team0:00:21
11Azad University Cross Team
12Chinese Taipei National
13Team Senter - Merida0:00:28
14Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:31
15Drapac Cycling0:00:33
16Action Cycling Team0:00:56
17Rusvelo0:01:03
18Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:28
19KSPO0:02:00

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling9:57:13
2Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:00:02
3Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:06
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:08
5Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:21
7Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:30
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:42
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
10Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
11Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:51
12Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
13Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
14Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:54
15Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
16Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
19Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
21Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
22Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
23Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
26Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
27Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
28Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
29Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:59
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
31Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:32
32Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:01:33
33Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:38
34Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:40
35Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:49
36Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:52
37Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:01:53
38Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:02:03
39Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:18
40Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:02:21
41Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:02:33
42Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:02:53
43Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:03:19
44Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:34
45Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
46Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:40
47Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:03:41
48Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:03:47
49Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:48
50Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:04:00
51Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:04:11
52Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team0:04:14
53Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:04:17
54Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:04:34
55Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:04:35
56Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:04:39
57Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
58Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:04:45
59Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:05:05
60Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:05:09
61Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:05:23
62Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:05:35
63Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:05:50
64Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:06:05
65Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:06:27
66Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:47
67Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:08:09
68Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:08:38
69Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:16
70Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:09:59
71Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
72Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:11:03
73Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:04
74Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:11:12
75Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:11:32
76Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:50
77Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:06
78Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:12:11
79Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:13:54
80Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:14:09
81Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:14:23
82Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:15:09
83Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:14
84Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:15:20
85Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:16:46
86Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:16
87Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:27:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team23pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team17
3Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank11
4Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida7
5Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling5
6Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5
7Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
8Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
9Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
10Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling3
11Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team3
12Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team3
13Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
14Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
15Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team2
16Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
17Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1
18Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1
19Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team16pts
2Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team13
3Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team9
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
8Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
9Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
10Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo6
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
12Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
13Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
14Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida3
15Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
17Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
18Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo1
19Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling5:53:24
2Japan National Team0:00:11
3Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:30
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
6Nutrixxion Abus0:01:03
7Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:41
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:25
9Hong Kong Team0:03:02
10Azad University Cross Team0:04:27
11Rapha Condor Sharp0:04:34
12Jelly Belly Cycling0:05:21
13Action Cycling Team0:05:45
14Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:53
15Chinese Taipei National0:06:08
16RTS Racing Team0:06:14
17Team Senter - Merida0:06:52
18Rusvelo0:12:41
19KSPO0:12:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews