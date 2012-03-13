Image 1 of 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in stage 4 of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 12 The Tour de Taiwan jersey holders prior to the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 12 The jersey holders after stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 12 Stage 4 winner Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) edges Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) for the win (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 12 Riders on the attack during stage 4. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 12 Mountains leader Chun Kai Feng (Action Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 12 The peloton split during stage 4. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 12 Race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 12 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 11 of 12 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 12 of 12 The Tour de Taiwan jersey holders and stage 4 winner speak to the press. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

The Tour de Taiwan was able to welcome WorldTour teams for the first time this year thanks to its elevation to UCI 2.1 level, and Saxo Bank honoured that invitation by winning stage 4 in Taichung with new recruit Jonathan Cantwell.

Another Australian, Rhys Pollock (Drapac), increased his lead in the overall classification by two seconds over second-placed Wong Kam Po, after picking up time bonuses on the road.

The stage came down to a bunch sprint in the world’s capital of bicycle and component manufacturing. “We always knew that that today’s would be an aggressive race again,” Cantwell explained. “But we had the first real bunch sprint of the Tour de Taiwan, so it gave me the opportunity to go head to head with [Italian sprint specialist Roberto] Ferrari. We were very determined to get a victory here. This is officially Saxo Bank’s first win of the year. It comes at a perfect time after all we’ve endured recently.”

Alberto Contador’s two stage wins at the Tour of San Luis were stripped off the record books after the announcement in February of the decision by the Court of Arbitration in Sport to suspend him. “I’m very proud to deliver for Saxo Bank,” Cantwell continued. “I’m grateful to these guys to ride at the front for me and to the team to have given me the opportunity to join the World Tour at the age of 30. It shows that cyclists are never too old to perform. We all must keep trying. I’ve had a few ups and downs with a few teams, so I got used to never giving up.”

Jittery Joe, the American team he rode for in 2008, folded, but his biggest disappointment was the fiasco of the Pegasus project that he thought would take him to the WorldTour in 2011. He’s been very successful on the domestic scene in Australia, where he claimed the national title for criteriums in 2011, as well as in the USA, where he was a regular winner in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. A natural sprinter, he has the potential to light up the dark days of Saxo Bank. “I’ve got good climbing and sprinting legs after the training camp we had in Mallorca,” the rider from the Gold Coast noted. “Climbs in the Tour de Taiwan don’t seem to be too hard. To finish such a stage race in the top ten would be nice, but we’re definitely here to win stages.”

With three stages to go, Pollock eyes at the overall victory closer and closer. He’ll defend the yellow jersey on his 32nd birthday during stage 5. “After 58km there was an intermediate sprint,” the Australian explained. “A Korean [Terengganu’s Jang Chan Jae] jumped away and I seized the opportunity to take the second place and the two-second bonus. Obviously, any time is difficult to gain but very easy to lose. The Tour de Taiwan can be won or lost by a second.”

Stage 2 winner Wong Kam Po promised his fans that he’ll now pay more attention to the intermediate sprints. “With the position I’m in now, bunch sprint finishes till the end would be good”, Pollock said. Cantwell also aims for more before returning to Europe and possibly having his first attempt at Paris-Roubaix.



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2:40:14 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 4 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 6 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 8 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 9 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 11 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 12 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 14 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 15 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 19 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 21 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 22 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 23 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 24 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 26 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 27 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 28 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 30 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 31 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 32 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 33 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 34 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 35 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 36 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 37 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 38 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 39 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 40 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 41 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 42 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 43 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 44 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 45 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 46 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:00:21 47 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 48 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 49 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 50 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:00:26 51 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 53 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:28 54 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 55 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 56 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:31 57 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 58 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:00:33 59 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 60 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 61 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 62 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 63 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 64 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 65 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 66 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 67 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 68 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:54 69 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 70 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:00:59 71 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 72 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:03 73 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:01:04 74 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:01:07 75 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:28 76 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:06 77 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 78 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:02:17 79 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:02:35 80 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:42 81 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 82 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:02:43 83 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:55 85 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:04:57 86 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 87 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team DNF Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 3 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 3 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KoM 1 - Cat. 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 6 3 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 4 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 3 5 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 2 6 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

KoM 2 - Cat. 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 pts 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 8:00:42 2 Team Saxo Bank 3 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Nutrixxion Abus 6 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 Japan National Team 8 Hong Kong Team 9 Jelly Belly Cycling 10 RTS Racing Team 0:00:21 11 Azad University Cross Team 12 Chinese Taipei National 13 Team Senter - Merida 0:00:28 14 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:31 15 Drapac Cycling 0:00:33 16 Action Cycling Team 0:00:56 17 Rusvelo 0:01:03 18 Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:28 19 KSPO 0:02:00

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 9:57:13 2 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:00:02 3 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:06 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:08 5 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:21 7 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:30 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:42 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 10 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:50 11 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:51 12 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 13 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 14 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:54 15 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 16 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 19 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 21 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 23 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 26 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 27 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 28 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 29 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:59 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 31 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:32 32 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:01:33 33 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:38 34 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:40 35 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:49 36 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:01:52 37 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:01:53 38 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:02:03 39 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:18 40 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:21 41 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:02:33 42 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:02:53 43 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:03:19 44 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:34 45 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 46 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:40 47 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:03:41 48 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:03:47 49 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:48 50 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:04:00 51 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:04:11 52 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:04:14 53 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:04:17 54 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:04:34 55 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:04:35 56 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:04:39 57 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 58 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:04:45 59 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:05:05 60 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:05:09 61 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:05:23 62 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:05:35 63 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:05:50 64 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:05 65 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:06:27 66 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:07:47 67 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:08:09 68 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:08:38 69 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:16 70 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:09:59 71 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 72 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:11:03 73 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:04 74 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:11:12 75 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:32 76 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:50 77 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:06 78 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:12:11 79 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:13:54 80 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:14:09 81 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:14:23 82 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:15:09 83 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:14 84 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:15:20 85 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:16:46 86 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:16 87 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:27:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 23 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 17 3 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 11 4 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 7 5 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 5 6 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 7 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 8 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 9 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 10 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 11 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 3 12 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 13 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 2 16 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1 18 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1 19 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 13 3 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 9 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 7 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 9 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 10 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 6 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 12 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 13 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 14 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 3 15 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 17 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 18 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 1 19 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 1