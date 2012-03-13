Cantwell wins at Taichung Metropolitan Park
Pollock retains overall lead
Stage 4: Taichung City Hall - Taichung Metropolitan Park
The Tour de Taiwan was able to welcome WorldTour teams for the first time this year thanks to its elevation to UCI 2.1 level, and Saxo Bank honoured that invitation by winning stage 4 in Taichung with new recruit Jonathan Cantwell.
Another Australian, Rhys Pollock (Drapac), increased his lead in the overall classification by two seconds over second-placed Wong Kam Po, after picking up time bonuses on the road.
The stage came down to a bunch sprint in the world’s capital of bicycle and component manufacturing. “We always knew that that today’s would be an aggressive race again,” Cantwell explained. “But we had the first real bunch sprint of the Tour de Taiwan, so it gave me the opportunity to go head to head with [Italian sprint specialist Roberto] Ferrari. We were very determined to get a victory here. This is officially Saxo Bank’s first win of the year. It comes at a perfect time after all we’ve endured recently.”
Alberto Contador’s two stage wins at the Tour of San Luis were stripped off the record books after the announcement in February of the decision by the Court of Arbitration in Sport to suspend him. “I’m very proud to deliver for Saxo Bank,” Cantwell continued. “I’m grateful to these guys to ride at the front for me and to the team to have given me the opportunity to join the World Tour at the age of 30. It shows that cyclists are never too old to perform. We all must keep trying. I’ve had a few ups and downs with a few teams, so I got used to never giving up.”
Jittery Joe, the American team he rode for in 2008, folded, but his biggest disappointment was the fiasco of the Pegasus project that he thought would take him to the WorldTour in 2011. He’s been very successful on the domestic scene in Australia, where he claimed the national title for criteriums in 2011, as well as in the USA, where he was a regular winner in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. A natural sprinter, he has the potential to light up the dark days of Saxo Bank. “I’ve got good climbing and sprinting legs after the training camp we had in Mallorca,” the rider from the Gold Coast noted. “Climbs in the Tour de Taiwan don’t seem to be too hard. To finish such a stage race in the top ten would be nice, but we’re definitely here to win stages.”
With three stages to go, Pollock eyes at the overall victory closer and closer. He’ll defend the yellow jersey on his 32nd birthday during stage 5. “After 58km there was an intermediate sprint,” the Australian explained. “A Korean [Terengganu’s Jang Chan Jae] jumped away and I seized the opportunity to take the second place and the two-second bonus. Obviously, any time is difficult to gain but very easy to lose. The Tour de Taiwan can be won or lost by a second.”
Stage 2 winner Wong Kam Po promised his fans that he’ll now pay more attention to the intermediate sprints. “With the position I’m in now, bunch sprint finishes till the end would be good”, Pollock said. Cantwell also aims for more before returning to Europe and possibly having his first attempt at Paris-Roubaix.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2:40:14
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|6
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|8
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|9
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|11
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|12
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|14
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|19
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|21
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|23
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|24
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|26
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|27
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|28
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|30
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|31
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|33
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|34
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|35
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|36
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|37
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|38
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|39
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|41
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|42
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|43
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|44
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|45
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|46
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:00:21
|47
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|48
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|49
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|50
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:00:26
|51
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:28
|54
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|55
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|56
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|57
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|58
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:33
|59
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|60
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|61
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|62
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|63
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|64
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|65
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|66
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|67
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|68
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:54
|69
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|70
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:59
|71
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|72
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:03
|73
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:01:04
|74
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|75
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:28
|76
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:06
|77
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:17
|79
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:02:35
|80
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:42
|81
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|82
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:02:43
|83
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:55
|85
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:04:57
|86
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|87
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|3
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|3
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|4
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|3
|5
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|6
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|8:00:42
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Nutrixxion Abus
|6
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|Japan National Team
|8
|Hong Kong Team
|9
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|10
|RTS Racing Team
|0:00:21
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|12
|Chinese Taipei National
|13
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:28
|14
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:31
|15
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:33
|16
|Action Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|17
|Rusvelo
|0:01:03
|18
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:28
|19
|KSPO
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|9:57:13
|2
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:06
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:21
|7
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:42
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|10
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50
|11
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:51
|12
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|14
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:54
|15
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|16
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|19
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|21
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|26
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|27
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|28
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|29
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:59
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|31
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:32
|32
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:33
|33
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:38
|34
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:40
|35
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:49
|36
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:52
|37
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:01:53
|38
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:02:03
|39
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:18
|40
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:21
|41
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:33
|42
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:02:53
|43
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:03:19
|44
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|45
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|46
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:03:40
|47
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:03:41
|48
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:03:47
|49
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:48
|50
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:04:00
|51
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:04:11
|52
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:04:14
|53
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:04:17
|54
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:34
|55
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:04:35
|56
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|57
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|58
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:04:45
|59
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:05
|60
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:05:09
|61
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:23
|62
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:35
|63
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:05:50
|64
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:05
|65
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:06:27
|66
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:07:47
|67
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:08:09
|68
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|69
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|70
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:09:59
|71
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|72
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:11:03
|73
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|74
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:11:12
|75
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:32
|76
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|77
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:06
|78
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:12:11
|79
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:13:54
|80
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:14:09
|81
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:23
|82
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:15:09
|83
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:14
|84
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|85
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:46
|86
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|87
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:27:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|4
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|7
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|5
|6
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|5
|7
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|9
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|10
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|11
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|2
|16
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1
|18
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|19
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|9
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|8
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|10
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|12
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|13
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|14
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|3
|15
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|17
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|18
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|19
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|5:53:24
|2
|Japan National Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:30
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:03
|7
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:41
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:25
|9
|Hong Kong Team
|0:03:02
|10
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:27
|11
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:04:34
|12
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:05:21
|13
|Action Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|15
|Chinese Taipei National
|0:06:08
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:06:14
|17
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:06:52
|18
|Rusvelo
|0:12:41
|19
|KSPO
|0:12:52
