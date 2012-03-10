Image 1 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Adviser) wins stage one of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 6 The day's racing began and ended in front of Taipei City Hall. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 6 The Tour de Taiwan peloton in the streets of Taipei. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 6 Wet conditions greeted the peloton on day one of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 6 The Tour de Taiwan began with a hard-fought 52km criterium. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Adviser) assumes the overall lead. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Stage 1 of the newly upgraded Tour de Taiwan has given Australia’s Anthony Giacoppo the opportunity to grab his first international victory at UCI 2.1 level. The 25-year-old from Genesys Wealth Adviser jumped out of a group of six breakaway riders to anticipate an expected bunch sprint in front of the Taipei City Hall and the 528-metres high Taipei 101 tower at the end of a 52-km long race in the streets of the Taiwanese capital.

It was a surprise for the Western Australian to beat the Saxo Bank team that had three cards to play with Argentine’s Lucas Sebastian Haedo, who won the bunch sprint for 7th place thirteen seconds later, Japan’s Takashi Miyazawa who finished last in the front group and Jonathan Cantwell, who was the Australian national criterium champion one year prior to Giacoppo, the current title holder.

“I didn’t come in to this race expecting to win,” Giacoppo explained. “I only knew that if I had the chance, I’d try to sprint with the best, but I got into that group and I realized that it was made of good riders, so it could work. We rode hard and it paid off.”

On paper, Giacoppo was the fastest of the group that went away at half way with Miyazawa, Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team), Wu Po Hung (Senter Merida), Taiji Nishitani (Japan), Rhys Pollock (Drapac) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni), who got dropped in the last lap. But Giacoppo didn’t wait for a proper sprint.

“I came through the last few corners on the front,” the Australian said. “I got enough space that I’d gap everyone. In the third last corner, I went to the right. Once I came in to the finish straight, I had a good advantage.”

It was a brilliant win by Giacoppo, who started the year on a high note when he won the third leg of the Bay Crits in Portarlington, Victoria, beating a strong contingent of riders from GreenEdge on January 3rd. “My teammates last year Nathan Haas and Steele Van Hoff moved to Garmin-Barracuda and their feeder team respectively, so I hope this win at the Tour de Taiwan will increase my chance to step up to the highest level as well,” said Giacoppo, who will soon quit his full-time job in a bike shop in Perth to move to Tasmania and ride professionally under Genesys’ team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson.

“In the past three years, we’ve had one of our riders to join a Pro Team every year,” Christie-Johnson pointed out, citing Richie Porte to Saxo Bank in 2009, William Clarke to Leopard-Trek in 2010 and Haas to Garmin-Barracuda in 2011. Giacoppo who was born to an Italian father from Messina and a Dutch mother from Maastricht seems to be next in line.

“My near future is to try and hold on to the jersey at the Tour de Taiwan,” Giacoppo concluded. “I have a good lead to defend.”

Full Results 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 1:07:15 2 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:02 3 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 5 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 8 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 16 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 17 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 19 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 20 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 21 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 23 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 24 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 25 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 26 Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 29 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 30 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 31 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 32 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 34 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 35 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 36 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 37 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 38 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 39 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 40 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 41 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 42 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 43 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 44 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 45 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 46 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 47 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 48 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 49 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 50 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 51 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 53 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 54 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 55 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 56 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 57 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 58 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 60 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 61 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 62 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 63 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 64 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 65 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 66 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 67 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 68 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 69 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 70 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 71 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 72 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 73 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 74 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 75 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 76 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 77 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 78 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 79 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 80 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 81 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 82 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 83 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 84 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 85 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 86 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 87 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:47 88 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:06 89 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:13 90 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:05:32 91 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:06:44 92 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:11:44 93 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 94 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team

Sprint 1 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 4 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1

Teams 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 3:22:11 2 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:02 3 Action Cycling Team 4 Drapac Cycling 5 Japan National Team 6 Team Senter - Merida 7 Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:13 8 Nutrixxion Abus 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 KSPO 12 Androni Giocattoli 13 RusVelo 14 Chinese Taipei National Team 15 Hong Kong Team 16 RTS Racing Team 17 Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Azad University Cross Team 19 Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:47

General classification after stage 1 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 1:07:05 2 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:05 3 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 5 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:08 6 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:12 7 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:21 8 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:22 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:23 11 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 17 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 18 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 19 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 20 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 21 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 22 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 23 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 24 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 26 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 27 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 28 Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 31 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 32 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 33 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 34 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 36 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 37 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 38 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 39 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 40 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 41 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 42 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 43 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 44 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 45 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 46 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 47 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 48 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 49 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 50 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 51 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 52 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 53 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 54 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 55 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 56 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 57 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 58 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 59 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 61 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 62 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 64 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 65 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 67 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 68 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 69 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 70 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 71 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 72 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 73 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 74 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 75 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 76 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 77 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 78 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 79 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 80 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 81 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 82 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 83 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 84 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 85 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 86 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 87 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 88 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:57 89 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:16 90 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:05:42 91 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:06:54 92 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:11:54 93 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 94 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team

Points classification 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 8 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 4 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 5 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 6 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 2 7 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 9 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1