Giacoppo wins stage 1 of Tour de Taiwan
Australian holds off Wu and Pollock
Stage 1: Taipei City -
Stage 1 of the newly upgraded Tour de Taiwan has given Australia’s Anthony Giacoppo the opportunity to grab his first international victory at UCI 2.1 level. The 25-year-old from Genesys Wealth Adviser jumped out of a group of six breakaway riders to anticipate an expected bunch sprint in front of the Taipei City Hall and the 528-metres high Taipei 101 tower at the end of a 52-km long race in the streets of the Taiwanese capital.
It was a surprise for the Western Australian to beat the Saxo Bank team that had three cards to play with Argentine’s Lucas Sebastian Haedo, who won the bunch sprint for 7th place thirteen seconds later, Japan’s Takashi Miyazawa who finished last in the front group and Jonathan Cantwell, who was the Australian national criterium champion one year prior to Giacoppo, the current title holder.
“I didn’t come in to this race expecting to win,” Giacoppo explained. “I only knew that if I had the chance, I’d try to sprint with the best, but I got into that group and I realized that it was made of good riders, so it could work. We rode hard and it paid off.”
On paper, Giacoppo was the fastest of the group that went away at half way with Miyazawa, Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team), Wu Po Hung (Senter Merida), Taiji Nishitani (Japan), Rhys Pollock (Drapac) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni), who got dropped in the last lap. But Giacoppo didn’t wait for a proper sprint.
“I came through the last few corners on the front,” the Australian said. “I got enough space that I’d gap everyone. In the third last corner, I went to the right. Once I came in to the finish straight, I had a good advantage.”
It was a brilliant win by Giacoppo, who started the year on a high note when he won the third leg of the Bay Crits in Portarlington, Victoria, beating a strong contingent of riders from GreenEdge on January 3rd. “My teammates last year Nathan Haas and Steele Van Hoff moved to Garmin-Barracuda and their feeder team respectively, so I hope this win at the Tour de Taiwan will increase my chance to step up to the highest level as well,” said Giacoppo, who will soon quit his full-time job in a bike shop in Perth to move to Tasmania and ride professionally under Genesys’ team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson.
“In the past three years, we’ve had one of our riders to join a Pro Team every year,” Christie-Johnson pointed out, citing Richie Porte to Saxo Bank in 2009, William Clarke to Leopard-Trek in 2010 and Haas to Garmin-Barracuda in 2011. Giacoppo who was born to an Italian father from Messina and a Dutch mother from Maastricht seems to be next in line.
“My near future is to try and hold on to the jersey at the Tour de Taiwan,” Giacoppo concluded. “I have a good lead to defend.”
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1:07:15
|2
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|5
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:13
|8
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|16
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|17
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|19
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|21
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|23
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|24
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|25
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|29
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|30
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|31
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|32
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|36
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|37
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|38
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|39
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|40
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|41
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|42
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|43
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|44
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|45
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|46
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|47
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|49
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|50
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|51
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|54
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|55
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|56
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|57
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|58
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|60
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|62
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|63
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|64
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|65
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|66
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|67
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|68
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|69
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|70
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|71
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|72
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|73
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|74
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|76
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|77
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|79
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|80
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|81
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|82
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|84
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|85
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|87
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:47
|88
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:06
|89
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:13
|90
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:05:32
|91
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:06:44
|92
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:44
|93
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|94
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:22:11
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:02
|3
|Action Cycling Team
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|5
|Japan National Team
|6
|Team Senter - Merida
|7
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:13
|8
|Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|KSPO
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|13
|RusVelo
|14
|Chinese Taipei National Team
|15
|Hong Kong Team
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|17
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Azad University Cross Team
|19
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:47
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1:07:05
|2
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:05
|3
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|4
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|5
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:21
|8
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:22
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|11
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|17
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|19
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|20
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|21
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|22
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|24
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|26
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|27
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|28
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|31
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|32
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|33
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|34
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|36
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|38
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|39
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|40
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|41
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|42
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|43
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|44
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|45
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|46
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|47
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|48
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|50
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|51
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|52
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|55
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|56
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|57
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|58
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|59
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|61
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|62
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|64
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|65
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|67
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|68
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|69
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|70
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|71
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|72
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|73
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|74
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|75
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|77
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|78
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|80
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|81
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|82
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|83
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|85
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|87
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|88
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:57
|89
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:16
|90
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:05:42
|91
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:06:54
|92
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:54
|93
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|94
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|4
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|6
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|2
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:22:11
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:02
|3
|Action Cycling Team
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|5
|Japan National Team
|6
|Team Senter - Merida
|7
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:13
|8
|Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|KSPO
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|13
|RusVelo
|14
|Chinese Taipei National Team
|15
|Hong Kong Team
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|17
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Azad University Cross Team
|19
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy