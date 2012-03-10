Trending

Giacoppo wins stage 1 of Tour de Taiwan

Australian holds off Wu and Pollock

Image 1 of 6

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Adviser) wins stage one of the Tour de Taiwan.

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Adviser) wins stage one of the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 6

The day's racing began and ended in front of Taipei City Hall.

The day's racing began and ended in front of Taipei City Hall.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 6

The Tour de Taiwan peloton in the streets of Taipei.

The Tour de Taiwan peloton in the streets of Taipei.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 6

Wet conditions greeted the peloton on day one of the Tour de Taiwan.

Wet conditions greeted the peloton on day one of the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 6

The Tour de Taiwan began with a hard-fought 52km criterium.

The Tour de Taiwan began with a hard-fought 52km criterium.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 6

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Adviser) assumes the overall lead.

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Adviser) assumes the overall lead.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Stage 1 of the newly upgraded Tour de Taiwan has given Australia’s Anthony Giacoppo the opportunity to grab his first international victory at UCI 2.1 level. The 25-year-old from Genesys Wealth Adviser jumped out of a group of six breakaway riders to anticipate an expected bunch sprint in front of the Taipei City Hall and the 528-metres high Taipei 101 tower at the end of a 52-km long race in the streets of the Taiwanese capital.

It was a surprise for the Western Australian to beat the Saxo Bank team that had three cards to play with Argentine’s Lucas Sebastian Haedo, who won the bunch sprint for 7th place thirteen seconds later, Japan’s Takashi Miyazawa who finished last in the front group and Jonathan Cantwell, who was the Australian national criterium champion one year prior to Giacoppo, the current title holder.

“I didn’t come in to this race expecting to win,” Giacoppo explained. “I only knew that if I had the chance, I’d try to sprint with the best, but I got into that group and I realized that it was made of good riders, so it could work. We rode hard and it paid off.”

On paper, Giacoppo was the fastest of the group that went away at half way with Miyazawa, Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team), Wu Po Hung (Senter Merida), Taiji Nishitani (Japan), Rhys Pollock (Drapac) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni), who got dropped in the last lap. But Giacoppo didn’t wait for a proper sprint.

“I came through the last few corners on the front,” the Australian said. “I got enough space that I’d gap everyone. In the third last corner, I went to the right. Once I came in to the finish straight, I had a good advantage.”

It was a brilliant win by Giacoppo, who started the year on a high note when he won the third leg of the Bay Crits in Portarlington, Victoria, beating a strong contingent of riders from GreenEdge on January 3rd. “My teammates last year Nathan Haas and Steele Van Hoff moved to Garmin-Barracuda and their feeder team respectively, so I hope this win at the Tour de Taiwan will increase my chance to step up to the highest level as well,” said Giacoppo, who will soon quit his full-time job in a bike shop in Perth to move to Tasmania and ride professionally under Genesys’ team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson.

“In the past three years, we’ve had one of our riders to join a Pro Team every year,” Christie-Johnson pointed out, citing Richie Porte to Saxo Bank in 2009, William Clarke to Leopard-Trek in 2010 and Haas to Garmin-Barracuda in 2011. Giacoppo who was born to an Italian father from Messina and a Dutch mother from Maastricht seems to be next in line.

“My near future is to try and hold on to the jersey at the Tour de Taiwan,” Giacoppo concluded. “I have a good lead to defend.”

Full Results
1Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers1:07:15
2Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:02
3Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
5Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:13
8Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
16Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
17Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
19Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
20Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
21Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
22Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
23Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
24Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
25Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
26Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
29Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
30Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
31Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
32Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
34Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
35Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
36Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
37Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
38Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
39Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
40Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
41Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
42Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
43Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
44Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
45Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
46Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
47Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
48Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
49Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
50Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
51Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
53Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
54Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
55Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
56Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
57Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
58Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
60Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
61Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
62Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
63Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
64Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
65Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
66Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
67Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
68Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
69Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
70Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
71Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
72Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
73Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
74Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
75Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
76Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
77Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
79Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
80Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
81Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
82Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
83Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
84Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
85Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
87Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:47
88Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:06
89Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:13
90Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:05:32
91Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:06:44
92Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:11:44
93Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
94Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team

Sprint 1
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team5pts
2Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
3Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team5pts
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank3
3Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1

Teams
1Genesys Wealth Advisers3:22:11
2Team Saxo Bank0:00:02
3Action Cycling Team
4Drapac Cycling
5Japan National Team
6Team Senter - Merida
7Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:13
8Nutrixxion Abus
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11KSPO
12Androni Giocattoli
13RusVelo
14Chinese Taipei National Team
15Hong Kong Team
16RTS Racing Team
17Terengganu Cycling Team
18Azad University Cross Team
19Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:47

General classification after stage 1
1Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers1:07:05
2Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:05
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
4Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
5Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:08
6Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:12
7Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:21
8Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:22
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
11Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
16Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
17Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
18Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
19Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
20Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
21Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
22Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
23Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
24Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
25Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
26Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
27Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
28Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
31Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
32Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
33Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
34Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
36Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
37Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
38Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
39Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
40Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
41Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
42Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
43Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
44Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
45Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
46Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
47Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
48Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
49Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
50Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
51Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
52Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
53Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
54Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
55Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
56Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
57Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
58Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
59Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
61Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
62Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
64Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
65Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
67Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
68Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
69Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
70Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
71Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
72Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
73Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
74Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
75Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
76Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
77Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
78Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
79Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
80Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
81Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
82Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
83Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
84Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
85Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
87Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
88Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:57
89Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:16
90Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:05:42
91Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:06:54
92Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:11:54
93Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
94Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team

Points classification
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team12pts
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank8
3Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
4Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team3
5Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
6Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus2
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
9Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Genesys Wealth Advisers3:22:11
2Team Saxo Bank0:00:02
3Action Cycling Team
4Drapac Cycling
5Japan National Team
6Team Senter - Merida
7Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:13
8Nutrixxion Abus
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11KSPO
12Androni Giocattoli
13RusVelo
14Chinese Taipei National Team
15Hong Kong Team
16RTS Racing Team
17Terengganu Cycling Team
18Azad University Cross Team
19Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:47

Latest on Cyclingnews