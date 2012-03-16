Pollock holds on after finale crash to claim overall win in Taiwan
Cantwell sprints to second stage victory
Stage 7: Kaohsiung City - Kaohsiung City
The Tour de Taiwan concluded in Kaohsiung with Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) sprinting to his second stage victory of the race. The 30-year-old Australian outkicked Androni's Roberto Ferrari and Champion System's Adiq Hussainie Othman, who made his second top ten in a row, showing that he can both sprint and climb in the presence of some of the world's best teams.
The Malaysian's former teammate Rhys Pollock (Drapac) secured the overall victory despite crashing with 800 metres to go. Pollock defended his narrow two-second advantage over Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong Team) and six-second lead over third-placed Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion Abus).
"I knew the rule of the last 3km but I was scared because anything can happen," Pollock said. "[Third placed on GC] Dirk Muller could have jumped away and taken some time, so I told my teammates who wanted to celebrate: 'hey, just wait until the commissaires give it all clear'. I had to take some risks as if I was a sprinter myself. Now I'm just relieved that I held on to victory."
It wasn't a walk in the park for Pollock as the breakaway of the day comprised Taiwan-based veteran Lee Rodgers who eventually won the points classification, Saxo Bank's Volodimir Gustov, Hong Kong's Yeung Yin Hon and Champion System's Cameron Wurf, who all threatened Pollock's leading position. "The four riders away were dangerous on GC," Pollock said. "My team rode fantastically. Credit goes to the Hong Kong rider who was solo until 5km to go."
Pollock became the first Australian to win the Tour de Taiwan. The race was created in 1987, promoted to international level as part of the Asia Tour in 2005 and upgraded to the UCI 2.1 category this year. "The Tour de Taiwan is a popular race also in Australia," Pollock said. "I think Drapac came twice second in the past and we lost the lead of Peter McDonald two years ago on the last day, so we needed to get the monkey off our back. I was nervous about losing the yellow jersey. People here in Taiwan are fantastic, the race organization, the food, etc. It's one of my favourite races of the year."
Besides Adiq Hussainie, who might have caught the attention of the European teams, the revelation of the Tour de Taiwan was local rider Feng Chun Kai who finished seventh overall and claimed the King of the Mountains classification. "My next goal is to go back to school because my teachers might not be happy with me missing class these days," said the 23-year-old sports science student. "Shall I and my team [Action] improve, I give myself two years for winning the Tour de Taiwan."
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2:47:18
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|8
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|14
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|15
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|16
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|18
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|19
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|20
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|21
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|23
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|24
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|25
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|26
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|27
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|28
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|29
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|31
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|32
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|33
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|34
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|35
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|36
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|38
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|39
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|40
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|41
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|42
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|45
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|46
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|47
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|48
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|49
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|50
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|52
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|53
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|54
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|55
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|56
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|57
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|58
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|59
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|60
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|61
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|62
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|64
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|65
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|66
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|67
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|68
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|70
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|71
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|73
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|74
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|75
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|76
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|77
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:15
|78
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:26
|79
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|80
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|81
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|DNF
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|3
|3
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|1
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8:21:54
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|RusVelo
|6
|Japan National Team
|7
|Chinese Taipei National Team
|8
|Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Hong Kong Team
|11
|Action Cycling Team
|12
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|13
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Team Senter - Merida
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|KSPO
|17
|Azad University Cross Team
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|19
|Drapac Cycling
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|19:09:44
|2
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:06
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:17
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:26
|7
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:00:34
|9
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|11
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:54
|14
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|15
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|17
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:01:04
|18
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|19
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:08
|20
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:22
|22
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:26
|24
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:27
|25
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|26
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:37
|27
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:46
|28
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:00
|29
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:02:01
|30
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:02:20
|31
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:02:21
|32
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:02:26
|33
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:51
|34
|Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:03:15
|35
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|36
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:03:21
|37
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:04:07
|38
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:04:14
|39
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:04:28
|40
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:37
|41
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:05:08
|42
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:11
|43
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:05:14
|44
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|45
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:01
|46
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|47
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:06:18
|48
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:06:20
|49
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|50
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:06:35
|51
|Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:07:13
|52
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:07:22
|53
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:07:34
|54
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:08:49
|55
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:08:59
|56
|Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|0:09:11
|57
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:09:29
|58
|Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|59
|Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:11:19
|60
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:23
|61
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:32
|62
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:11:49
|63
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|64
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:12:05
|65
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|66
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|67
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:27
|68
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:14:30
|69
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:15:19
|70
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:15:43
|71
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:56
|72
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:16:03
|73
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:09
|74
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:56
|75
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:17:08
|76
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling
|0:18:04
|77
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|78
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:19:34
|79
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:36
|80
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:20:32
|81
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:20:44
|82
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|83
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:33:18
|1
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|5
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|9
|6
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|8
|7
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|10
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|12
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|13
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|14
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|15
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|16
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|17
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
|2
|19
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1
|21
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
|1
|22
|Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|23
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|1
|1
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|19
|pts
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|15
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|5
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|10
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|7
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|8
|Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|10
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|12
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|13
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|4
|14
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|15
|Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|3
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|17
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|18
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|2
|19
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|20
|Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|21
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|23
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|1
|24
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Japan National Team
|57:31:09
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:36
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|0:01:04
|4
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:50
|6
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:04
|7
|Hong Kong Team
|0:05:28
|8
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:06:29
|9
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:06:51
|10
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:07:00
|11
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:07:12
|12
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|13
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:07:25
|14
|Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:07:47
|15
|Action Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|16
|Team Senter - Merida
|0:10:39
|17
|RTS Racing Team
|0:10:49
|18
|RusVelo
|0:18:48
|19
|KSPO
|0:23:51
