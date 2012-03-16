Image 1 of 20 Great win by Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 20 Rhys Pollock in yellow at the Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 20 Lee Rodgers was happy to win the last intermediate sprint and therefore the points competition overall (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 20 The peloton tried to bridge the gap (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 20 Second stage win at the Tour de Taiwan for Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) has good reasons for celebration (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 20 The final top 3 of the 2012 Tour de Taiwan: Wang Kam Po (Hong Kong Team), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) and Dirk Muller (Nutrixxion Abus) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 20 440,000 new Taiwan dollars in the pocket of Pollock (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 20 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) kisses the trophy of the final winner (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 20 Great move by Lee Rodgers, Cameron Wurf and Volodimir Gustov (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 11 of 20 Interesting breakaway with Volodimir Gustov, Yeung Ying Hon, Cameron Wurf and Lee Rodgers (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 12 of 20 The winning team is Japan! (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 13 of 20 Jersey wearers Rhys Pollock, Lee Rodgers, Feng Chun Kai and Wong Kam Po awarded before the final stage in Kaohsiung (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 14 of 20 Yellow jersey escorted by VIPs (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 15 of 20 It's the year of the dragon in the Chinese lunar calendar (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 16 of 20 Kaohsiung is a city of the future (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 17 of 20 Fast schedule for the survivors of the Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 18 of 20 The bunch is blessed in Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 19 of 20 Feng Chun Kai beat Lee Rodgers in the first intermediate sprint (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 20 of 20 Final jersey winners at the Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

The Tour de Taiwan concluded in Kaohsiung with Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) sprinting to his second stage victory of the race. The 30-year-old Australian outkicked Androni's Roberto Ferrari and Champion System's Adiq Hussainie Othman, who made his second top ten in a row, showing that he can both sprint and climb in the presence of some of the world's best teams.

The Malaysian's former teammate Rhys Pollock (Drapac) secured the overall victory despite crashing with 800 metres to go. Pollock defended his narrow two-second advantage over Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong Team) and six-second lead over third-placed Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion Abus).

"I knew the rule of the last 3km but I was scared because anything can happen," Pollock said. "[Third placed on GC] Dirk Muller could have jumped away and taken some time, so I told my teammates who wanted to celebrate: 'hey, just wait until the commissaires give it all clear'. I had to take some risks as if I was a sprinter myself. Now I'm just relieved that I held on to victory."

It wasn't a walk in the park for Pollock as the breakaway of the day comprised Taiwan-based veteran Lee Rodgers who eventually won the points classification, Saxo Bank's Volodimir Gustov, Hong Kong's Yeung Yin Hon and Champion System's Cameron Wurf, who all threatened Pollock's leading position. "The four riders away were dangerous on GC," Pollock said. "My team rode fantastically. Credit goes to the Hong Kong rider who was solo until 5km to go."

Pollock became the first Australian to win the Tour de Taiwan. The race was created in 1987, promoted to international level as part of the Asia Tour in 2005 and upgraded to the UCI 2.1 category this year. "The Tour de Taiwan is a popular race also in Australia," Pollock said. "I think Drapac came twice second in the past and we lost the lead of Peter McDonald two years ago on the last day, so we needed to get the monkey off our back. I was nervous about losing the yellow jersey. People here in Taiwan are fantastic, the race organization, the food, etc. It's one of my favourite races of the year."

Besides Adiq Hussainie, who might have caught the attention of the European teams, the revelation of the Tour de Taiwan was local rider Feng Chun Kai who finished seventh overall and claimed the King of the Mountains classification. "My next goal is to go back to school because my teachers might not be happy with me missing class these days," said the 23-year-old sports science student. "Shall I and my team [Action] improve, I give myself two years for winning the Tour de Taiwan."

Full Results 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2:47:18 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 8 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 10 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 15 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 16 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 17 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 18 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 19 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 20 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 21 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 23 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 24 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 25 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 26 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 27 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 28 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 29 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 30 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 31 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 32 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 33 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 34 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 35 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 36 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 37 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 38 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 39 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 40 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 41 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 42 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 45 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 46 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 47 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 48 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 49 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 50 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 51 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 52 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 53 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 54 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 55 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 56 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 57 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 58 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 59 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 60 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 61 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 62 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 63 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 64 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 65 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 66 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 67 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 68 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 70 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 71 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 72 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 73 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 74 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 75 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 76 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 77 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:01:15 78 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:26 79 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 80 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 81 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 83 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team DNF Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling

Sprint 1 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 3 3 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 2 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 1

Teams 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 8:21:54 2 Team Saxo Bank 3 Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Androni Giocattoli 5 RusVelo 6 Japan National Team 7 Chinese Taipei National Team 8 Nutrixxion Abus 9 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Hong Kong Team 11 Action Cycling Team 12 Jelly Belly Cycling 13 Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Team Senter - Merida 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 KSPO 17 Azad University Cross Team 18 RTS Racing Team 19 Drapac Cycling

Final general classification 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 19:09:44 2 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:00:02 3 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:06 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:08 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:17 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:26 7 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:27 8 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:00:34 9 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:38 10 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 11 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:52 12 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 13 Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:54 14 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 15 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 17 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:04 18 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 19 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:08 20 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:12 21 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:22 22 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:26 24 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:27 25 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 26 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:37 27 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:46 28 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:00 29 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:01 30 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:20 31 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:21 32 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:02:26 33 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:51 34 Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:15 35 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 36 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:03:21 37 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:04:07 38 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:04:14 39 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:04:28 40 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:37 41 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:05:08 42 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:11 43 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:05:14 44 Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:05:19 45 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:01 46 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:06:12 47 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:06:18 48 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:06:20 49 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:06:22 50 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:06:35 51 Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 0:07:13 52 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:07:22 53 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:07:34 54 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:08:49 55 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:08:59 56 Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team 0:09:11 57 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:09:29 58 Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:11:15 59 Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:11:19 60 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:11:23 61 Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:32 62 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:11:49 63 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:56 64 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:12:05 65 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:34 66 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:13:37 67 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:27 68 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:14:30 69 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:15:19 70 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:15:43 71 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:15:56 72 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:16:03 73 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:09 74 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:56 75 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:17:08 76 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling 0:18:04 77 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:18:59 78 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:19:34 79 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:36 80 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:20:32 81 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:20:44 82 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:26:14 83 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 0:33:18

Points classification 1 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 31 pts 2 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 28 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 11 5 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 9 6 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 8 7 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 7 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 5 10 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 11 Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 4 12 Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 13 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 14 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 15 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 3 16 Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 17 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team 2 19 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team 1 21 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team 1 22 Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1 23 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 19 pts 2 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 15 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 5 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 10 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 7 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 8 Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 10 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 6 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 12 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 13 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team 4 14 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 15 Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 3 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 17 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 18 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 2 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 20 Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 2 21 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 22 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 1 23 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 1 24 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 1