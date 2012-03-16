Trending

Pollock holds on after finale crash to claim overall win in Taiwan

Cantwell sprints to second stage victory

Image 1 of 20

Great win by Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank)

Great win by Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 20

Rhys Pollock in yellow at the Tour de Taiwan

Rhys Pollock in yellow at the Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 3 of 20

Lee Rodgers was happy to win the last intermediate sprint and therefore the points competition overall

Lee Rodgers was happy to win the last intermediate sprint and therefore the points competition overall
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 20

The peloton tried to bridge the gap

The peloton tried to bridge the gap
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 20

Second stage win at the Tour de Taiwan for Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank)

Second stage win at the Tour de Taiwan for Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 20

Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) has good reasons for celebration

Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) has good reasons for celebration
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 20

The final top 3 of the 2012 Tour de Taiwan: Wang Kam Po (Hong Kong Team), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) and Dirk Muller (Nutrixxion Abus)

The final top 3 of the 2012 Tour de Taiwan: Wang Kam Po (Hong Kong Team), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) and Dirk Muller (Nutrixxion Abus)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 20

440,000 new Taiwan dollars in the pocket of Pollock

440,000 new Taiwan dollars in the pocket of Pollock
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 20

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) kisses the trophy of the final winner

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Cycling) kisses the trophy of the final winner
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 10 of 20

Great move by Lee Rodgers, Cameron Wurf and Volodimir Gustov

Great move by Lee Rodgers, Cameron Wurf and Volodimir Gustov
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 11 of 20

Interesting breakaway with Volodimir Gustov, Yeung Ying Hon, Cameron Wurf and Lee Rodgers

Interesting breakaway with Volodimir Gustov, Yeung Ying Hon, Cameron Wurf and Lee Rodgers
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 12 of 20

The winning team is Japan!

The winning team is Japan!
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 13 of 20

Jersey wearers Rhys Pollock, Lee Rodgers, Feng Chun Kai and Wong Kam Po awarded before the final stage in Kaohsiung

Jersey wearers Rhys Pollock, Lee Rodgers, Feng Chun Kai and Wong Kam Po awarded before the final stage in Kaohsiung
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 14 of 20

Yellow jersey escorted by VIPs

Yellow jersey escorted by VIPs
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 15 of 20

It's the year of the dragon in the Chinese lunar calendar

It's the year of the dragon in the Chinese lunar calendar
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 16 of 20

Kaohsiung is a city of the future

Kaohsiung is a city of the future
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 17 of 20

Fast schedule for the survivors of the Tour de Taiwan

Fast schedule for the survivors of the Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 18 of 20

The bunch is blessed in Taiwan

The bunch is blessed in Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 19 of 20

Feng Chun Kai beat Lee Rodgers in the first intermediate sprint

Feng Chun Kai beat Lee Rodgers in the first intermediate sprint
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 20 of 20

Final jersey winners at the Tour de Taiwan

Final jersey winners at the Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

The Tour de Taiwan concluded in Kaohsiung with Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) sprinting to his second stage victory of the race. The 30-year-old Australian outkicked Androni's Roberto Ferrari and Champion System's Adiq Hussainie Othman, who made his second top ten in a row, showing that he can both sprint and climb in the presence of some of the world's best teams.

The Malaysian's former teammate Rhys Pollock (Drapac) secured the overall victory despite crashing with 800 metres to go. Pollock defended his narrow two-second advantage over Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong Team) and six-second lead over third-placed Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion Abus).

"I knew the rule of the last 3km but I was scared because anything can happen," Pollock said. "[Third placed on GC] Dirk Muller could have jumped away and taken some time, so I told my teammates who wanted to celebrate: 'hey, just wait until the commissaires give it all clear'. I had to take some risks as if I was a sprinter myself. Now I'm just relieved that I held on to victory."

It wasn't a walk in the park for Pollock as the breakaway of the day comprised Taiwan-based veteran Lee Rodgers who eventually won the points classification, Saxo Bank's Volodimir Gustov, Hong Kong's Yeung Yin Hon and Champion System's Cameron Wurf, who all threatened Pollock's leading position. "The four riders away were dangerous on GC," Pollock said. "My team rode fantastically. Credit goes to the Hong Kong rider who was solo until 5km to go."

Pollock became the first Australian to win the Tour de Taiwan. The race was created in 1987, promoted to international level as part of the Asia Tour in 2005 and upgraded to the UCI 2.1 category this year. "The Tour de Taiwan is a popular race also in Australia," Pollock said. "I think Drapac came twice second in the past and we lost the lead of Peter McDonald two years ago on the last day, so we needed to get the monkey off our back. I was nervous about losing the yellow jersey. People here in Taiwan are fantastic, the race organization, the food, etc. It's one of my favourite races of the year."

Besides Adiq Hussainie, who might have caught the attention of the European teams, the revelation of the Tour de Taiwan was local rider Feng Chun Kai who finished seventh overall and claimed the King of the Mountains classification. "My next goal is to go back to school because my teachers might not be happy with me missing class these days," said the 23-year-old sports science student. "Shall I and my team [Action] improve, I give myself two years for winning the Tour de Taiwan."

Full Results
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2:47:18
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
6Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
7Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
8Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
10Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team
14Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
15Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
16Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
17Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
18Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
19Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
20Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
21Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
22Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
23Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
24Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
25Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
26Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team
27Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team
28Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp
29Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
30Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
31Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team
32Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
33Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
34Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
35Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
36Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
37Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
38Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
39Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
40Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
41Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
42Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
45Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
46Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
47Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team
48Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team
49Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
50Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
51Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
52Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
53Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
54Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team
55Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
56Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
57Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
58Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
59Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
60Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
61Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
62Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
63Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
64Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
65Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
66Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
67Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
68Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
70Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
71Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
72Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
73Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
74Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
75Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
76Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
77Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:01:15
78Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:26
79Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
80Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
81Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
83Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team
DNFAntonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling

Sprint 1
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team5pts
2Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team3
3Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team5pts
2Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank3
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team1

Teams
1Genesys Wealth Advisers8:21:54
2Team Saxo Bank
3Terengganu Cycling Team
4Androni Giocattoli
5RusVelo
6Japan National Team
7Chinese Taipei National Team
8Nutrixxion Abus
9Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Hong Kong Team
11Action Cycling Team
12Jelly Belly Cycling
13Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Team Senter - Merida
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16KSPO
17Azad University Cross Team
18RTS Racing Team
19Drapac Cycling

Final general classification
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling19:09:44
2Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:00:02
3Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:06
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:08
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:26
7Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:27
8Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:00:34
9Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:38
10Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
11Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:52
12Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
13Giaro Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:54
14Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
15Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
16Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
17Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:04
18Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
19Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:08
20Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:12
21Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:22
22Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:26
24Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
25Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
26Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:37
27Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:46
28Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:02:00
29Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:01
30Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:20
31Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:21
32Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:02:26
33Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:51
34Chin Feng Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:15
35Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
36Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:03:21
37Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:04:07
38Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:04:14
39Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:04:28
40Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:37
41Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:05:08
42Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:11
43Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan National Team0:05:14
44Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:19
45Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:01
46Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:06:12
47Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:06:18
48Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:06:20
49Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:06:22
50Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:06:35
51Wu-Hsing Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:07:13
52Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:07:22
53Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:34
54Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:08:49
55Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:08:59
56Chung Yan Wong (HKg) Hong Kong Team0:09:11
57Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:09:29
58Cheng Ying Hsieh (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:11:15
59Keisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan National Team0:11:19
60Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:11:23
61Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:11:32
62Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:11:49
63Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:56
64Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:12:05
65Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:34
66Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:13:37
67Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:27
68Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:14:30
69Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:19
70Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:43
71Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:15:56
72Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:16:03
73Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:16:09
74Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:16:56
75Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:17:08
76Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Drapac Cycling0:18:04
77Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:18:59
78Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:19:34
79Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:19:36
80Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:20:32
81Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:20:44
82Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:14
83Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:33:18

Points classification
1Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team31pts
2Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team28
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team18
4Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank11
5Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida9
6Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team8
7Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team7
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
9Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team5
10Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team5
11Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank4
12Alex Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
13Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
14Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
15Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling3
16Samuel Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
17Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
18Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan National Team2
19Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
20Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan National Team1
21Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong Team1
22Tom Vermeer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1
23Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team1

Mountains classification
1Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team19pts
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team16
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team15
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
5Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team10
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers9
7Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
8Muhamid Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
10Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo6
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
12Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
13Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan National Team4
14Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
15Yung-Hua Cheng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida3
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
17Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
18Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida2
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
20Abbas Tanha Saeidi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team2
21Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
22Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo1
23Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling1
24Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Japan National Team57:31:09
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
3Drapac Cycling0:01:04
4Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
5Team Saxo Bank0:02:50
6Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:04
7Hong Kong Team0:05:28
8Nutrixxion Abus0:06:29
9Rapha Condor - Sharp0:06:51
10Jelly Belly Cycling0:07:00
11Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:12
12Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:24
13Azad University Cross Team0:07:25
14Chinese Taipei National Team0:07:47
15Action Cycling Team0:08:50
16Team Senter - Merida0:10:39
17RTS Racing Team0:10:49
18RusVelo0:18:48
19KSPO0:23:51

Latest on Cyclingnews