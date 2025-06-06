Recommended reading

How to watch the 2025 Tour de Suisse – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters

All the broadcast information for the men's and women's Swiss stage races this June

CHAMPAGNE SWITZERLAND JUNE 18 LR Neve Bradbury of Australia and Team CanyonSram Racing on second place race winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime Yellow Leader Jersey and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team LidlTrek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024 Stage 4 a 1275km stage from Champagne to Champagne UCIWWT on June 18 2024 in Champagne Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Demi Vollering will be back to defend her Tour de Suisse Women title at this year's race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch the men's Tour de Suisse and Tour de Suisse Women, the major WorldTour and Women's WorldTour stage races, running from June 15-22 and June 12-15, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world. 

Tour de Suisse: Key information

► Date: June 12-15 & 15-22, 2025

Location: Switzerland

► Category: UCI WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports/Discovery+ (UK), FloBikes (Canada)

Free stream: SRF2 (Switzerland, German), RTS2 (Switzerland, French), RSI LA2 (Switzerland, Italian)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStage (W/M)Distance
June 12, 2025W 1: Gstaad - Gstaad95.5km
June 13, 2025W 2: Gstaad - Oberkirch161.7km
June 14, 2025W 3: Oberkirch - Küssnacht123.1km
June 15, 2025W 4: Küssnacht - Küssnacht129.4km
June 15, 2025M 1: Küssnacht - Küssnacht129.4km
June 16, 2025M 2: Aarau - Schwarzsee177km
June 17, 2025M 3: Aarau - Heiden195.6km
June 18, 2025M 4: Heiden - Piuro193.2km
June 19, 2025M 5: La Punt - Santa Maria in Calanca183.8km
June 20, 2025M 6: Chur - Neuhausen am Rheinfall186.7km
June 21, 2025M 7: Neuhausen am Rheinfall - Emmetten207.3km
June 22, 2025M 8: Beckenried - Stockhütte10km
