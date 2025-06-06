How to watch the 2025 Tour de Suisse – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters

Demi Vollering will be back to defend her Tour de Suisse Women title at this year's race

Watch the men's Tour de Suisse and Tour de Suisse Women, the major WorldTour and Women's WorldTour stage races, running from June 15-22 and June 12-15, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues on June 12-15, and the UCI WorldTour continues on June 15-22 as the two series head to Switzerland for the Tour de Suisse Women and men's Tour de Suisse.

A host of top riders will be heading to the country to take on the top-level stage races.

In the women's race, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) is the headline name on the start list. She'll be doing battle with the likes of Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly), and Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) during the four-day race.

They'll take on a series of hilly stages around Switzerland, with each day having GC potential even if there aren't any high mountain summit finishes.

Over in the men's race, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), and Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) are among the top names competing.

Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Marc Hirschi (Tudor), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) are also taking on the men's Tour de Suisse.

The eight-day race will feature hard mountain stages on stage 2 to Schwarzsee and stage 5 to Santa Maria in Calanca, as well as a clutch of hilly stages, and a closing 10km time trial on stage 8.

The race is available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Tour de Suisse online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Tour de Suisse for free?

The 2025 edition of the men's and women's Tour de Suisse is being broadcast for free in its home nation of Switzerland, with Eurosport picking up the rights for most countries around the continent.

Fans in Switzerland can watch the action via several streaming services, depending on their region and language.

SRF2 and SRF Sport App will air the races in German-speaking areas. RTS2 and RTS Sport App will air the race in French-speaking areas. RSI LA2 and RSI Sport App will air the races in Italian-speaking areas.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Tour de Suisse from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during the Tour de Suisse? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Tour de Suisse in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the men's and women's Tour de Suisse through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the specific TNT Sports channel will vary daily. Online, all stages are available to watch on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Tour de Suisse in the USA

The Tour de Suisse will be aired by cycling streaming service FloBikes in the USA, according to information provided by the race organisation.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $30 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at $150.

How to watch the Tour de Suisse in Canada

In Canada, the men's and women's Tour de Suisse are both being shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch the Tour de Suisse in Australia?

Fans in Australia will, unfortunately, be unable to watch the men's and women's Tour de Suisse live this season as SBS do not hold the rights for the races.

2025 Tour de Suisse stages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage (W/M) Distance June 12, 2025 W 1: Gstaad - Gstaad 95.5km June 13, 2025 W 2: Gstaad - Oberkirch 161.7km June 14, 2025 W 3: Oberkirch - Küssnacht 123.1km June 15, 2025 W 4: Küssnacht - Küssnacht 129.4km June 15, 2025 M 1: Küssnacht - Küssnacht 129.4km June 16, 2025 M 2: Aarau - Schwarzsee 177km June 17, 2025 M 3: Aarau - Heiden 195.6km June 18, 2025 M 4: Heiden - Piuro 193.2km June 19, 2025 M 5: La Punt - Santa Maria in Calanca 183.8km June 20, 2025 M 6: Chur - Neuhausen am Rheinfall 186.7km June 21, 2025 M 7: Neuhausen am Rheinfall - Emmetten 207.3km June 22, 2025 M 8: Beckenried - Stockhütte 10km