Criterium du Dauphine: Bilbao wins in La Rosiere
Thomas stays in control after intense mountain stage
Stage 6: Frontenex - La Rosière Espace San Bernardo
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) gained a few seconds on his overall rivals at the Critérium du Dauphiné mountain finish to La Rosière to extended his overall lead to 1:29 on Adam Yates and 2:01 on Romain Bardet, with just one mountain stage remaining.
Pello Bilbao (Astana) won the intense 110km stage across four major cols after being in the break of the day. The Spanish climber has been racing hard since the Tour of the Alps and finished sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia but found the mental and physical energy to holds off the chasers and take a deserved win before an equally well-deserved break from racing.
Thomas finished 21 seconds down on Bilbao after making a violent attack inside the final kilometre that cracked Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). He gained just a handful of seconds at the line but landed a moral-boosting blow after coming under attack in the heart of the stage from Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale squad.
Thomas now leads Yates by 1:29, with Bardet in third at 2:01. Sunday's 136km stage from Moûtiers to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc will be the final test of his leadership.
"It wasn't ideal but AG2R rode really well today. They really took the race on and put us under pressure but fortunately we've got such a strong team, when one guy is not so good, another guy steps up. Tao and Castro were really good today. We were always just in control. We never panicked," Thomas explained.
"I didn't want to get carried away. It's easy to underestimate how far to go. I didn't want to lose time. It's obviously a big day as well tomorrow. I try to do just the minimum and at the end, I went for it to see what happens. I managed to get a few more bonus second, which is good."
Bilbao was perhaps happier after his near two months of constant racing and suffering.
"Yesterday, I had a bad day, I paid for my efforts from the Giro. I was completely done, I had no energy left. But today I felt good legs. I wanted to try something for the team who believed in me for overall," Bilbao explained.
"The rhythm of the breakaway was much better for me. Then it went perfect in the last climb. I had a small gap but I had to stay ahead before the last 5km, I knew it would be easier after that point.
"I managed to do it. It's unbelievable for me. It's difficult to maintain a good condition after the Giro, especially after this very hard Giro but I still had the motivation and support to go for a stage win."
110km of intense racing
The 110km stage saw almost every ride on the rollers to warm-up for the uphill start and expected early attacks. It was a wise decision.
Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) initiated the first serious break. First, seven riders reacted and eventually a group of 27 formed after 20km of racing on the slopes of the hors categorie, eight per cent Montée de Bisanne.
In the move were Bilbao, Dario Cataldo, Bakthyar Kozhatayev and Hugo Houle (Astana), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Axel Domont and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Pieter Serry (Quick Step), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Ian Boswell and Pavel Kotchekov (Katusha-Alpecin), Robert Power and Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Barguil, Romain Hardy and Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Lawson Craddock (EF), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept).
Astana were riding for Cataldo's mountain’s jersey and the Italian was first to the summit, as Team Sky rode a fast but steady tempo behind to keep the gap close to three minutes.
The series of climbs meant the stage went either up or down, with the Col du Pre’ starting after 45km. With the Cormet de Roselend coming straight after, it meant 38km of almost continuous climbing in the heart of the stage.
AG2R La Mondiale tried their move on the Cormet de Roselend, setting a fast pace that caused Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) to be dropped. Bardet eventually attacked on the descent, opening a 20-second gap. But he was solo and was caught with 20km to race after Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) showed off his descending skills and dragged the others across to the Frenchman.
Up front the riders in the breakaway were thinking about the stage victory. Some were dropped before the final climb and others were distanced as soon as the 17.6km Rosière began.
Latour attacked with 10km to go but the USA’s Ian Boswell counter-attacked and pushed on alone. Bilbao passed them one by one to take the lead with seven kilometres to go. He had to dig deep on the 9 per cent middle section of the climb but knew the road eased in the final kilometres.
Behind the GC contenders emerged as Jonathan Castroviejo and then Tao Geoghegan Hart gave their all for Thomas, setting a painful pace. Martin attacked on the steep section but Thomas, Bardet and eventually Yates and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) joined them as the climb exposed who was really the strongest in a natural shakeout.
Bilbao managed to hold onto a 20-second gap, rightly celebrating at the line, while Thomas and Team Sky showed they were in charge of the overall classification.
This year's Dauphine was arguably shaped massively by the opening prologue time trial and then the team time trial. Thomas crashed hard in the prologue losing any advantage but Team Sky set up their and his success with a dominant ride on Wednesday to set up overall victory on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:11
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:26
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:02
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:27
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:50
|23
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:28
|24
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:44
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|26
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:49
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:10
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:34
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:41
|31
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:11
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:09:07
|33
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:13
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:58
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:28
|39
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:50
|40
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|43
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:32
|44
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:38
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:09
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:58
|55
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:06
|56
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:11
|57
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:17
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:30
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:23
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:52
|74
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|76
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|81
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|82
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:44
|83
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:40
|84
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|87
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|91
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|93
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|94
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|97
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|98
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|101
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|103
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|104
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|106
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|110
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|112
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|115
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|117
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|119
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|120
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|124
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|127
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:35
|130
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNS
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|12
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|10
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:35:51
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|9
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:10
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:09
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:31
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:27
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:48
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:10
|15
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:58
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:29
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:31
|18
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:12
|19
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:00
|21
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|26
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:46:26
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:23
|3
|Team Sky
|0:09:26
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:36
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:20
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:12
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:52
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:16
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:38
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:52
|12
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:27:31
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:10
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:47
|15
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:31:31
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:35:22
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:14
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:46:01
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:45
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:43
|21
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|1:23:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20:51:19
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:29
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:30
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:10
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:29
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:00
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:15
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:47
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:50
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:52
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:21
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:27
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:45
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:12
|19
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:12
|20
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:13
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:29
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:09
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:12:25
|24
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:41
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:54
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:06
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:27
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:32
|29
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:25
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:20:52
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:48
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:08
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:36
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:43
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:25:07
|36
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:02
|37
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:44
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:29
|39
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:32:34
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:32:40
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:04
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:09
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:24
|44
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:15
|45
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:19
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:13
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:35:22
|48
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:32
|49
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:15
|50
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:46
|51
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:20
|52
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:26
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:38:55
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:03
|55
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:13
|56
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:42:35
|57
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:44:48
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:29
|59
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46:42
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:12
|61
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:07
|62
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:48:29
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:25
|64
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:40
|65
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:53
|66
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:00
|67
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:22
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:34
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:57
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:07
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:51:26
|72
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:30
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:53:18
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:53:32
|75
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:53:47
|76
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:55
|77
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:24
|78
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:31
|79
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:56:59
|80
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:57:25
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:31
|82
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:58:41
|83
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:18
|84
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:03
|85
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:12
|86
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:01:25
|87
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:09
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|1:02:45
|89
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:36
|90
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:04:55
|91
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:07:21
|92
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:07:41
|93
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:07:47
|94
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:07:57
|95
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:56
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:21
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:37
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:11:47
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:52
|100
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:12:02
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:12:47
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:21
|103
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:13:28
|104
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:54
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:15:20
|106
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|1:15:29
|107
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:16:25
|108
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:42
|109
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:52
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:17:26
|111
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:37
|112
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:17:49
|113
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:18:26
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:22
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:19:44
|116
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:19:46
|117
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:41
|118
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:56
|119
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:58
|120
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23:07
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:14
|122
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:32
|123
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:59
|124
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:43
|125
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:47
|126
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:26:49
|127
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:26:53
|128
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|1:27:15
|129
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:34:44
|130
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:37:11
|131
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:41:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|12
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|16
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|17
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|31
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|32
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|33
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|35
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|25
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|6
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|9
|13
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|9
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|15
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|22
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|28
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|30
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|33
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|35
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|38
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|40
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|42
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|20:54:59
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:32
|8
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:32
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:26
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:52
|11
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:45
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:28:54
|13
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:39
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:52
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:40
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:27
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:42
|18
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:17
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:50
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:38
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:57:45
|22
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:41
|23
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:01
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:04:17
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:16
|26
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:14
|27
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:40
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:02
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:57
|30
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:14:46
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:17:01
|32
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:18:18
|33
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:27
|34
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:03
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:37:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|61:35:39
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:42
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:42
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:36
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:59
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:54
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:50
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:36:17
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:23
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:03
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:08
|13
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:48:09
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:50:18
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:51:21
|16
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:55:54
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:14:00
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:14:55
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:19:51
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:27:53
|21
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|2:48:38
