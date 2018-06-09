Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Bilbao wins in La Rosiere

Thomas stays in control after intense mountain stage

Image 1 of 29

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stays in the overall lead after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stays in the overall lead after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

The select group of climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

The select group of climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

The select group of climbers with overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

The select group of climbers with overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

The select group of climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

The select group of climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

Mountain leader Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)

Mountain leader Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

Thomas, Martin, Bardet during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Thomas, Martin, Bardet during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine

Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) climbing ahead of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) climbing ahead of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

AG2R La Mondiale climb during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

AG2R La Mondiale climb during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

AG2R La Mondiale climb during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

AG2R La Mondiale climb during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R) and overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R) and overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) gained a few seconds on his overall rivals at the Critérium du Dauphiné mountain finish to La Rosière to extended his overall lead to 1:29 on Adam Yates and 2:01 on Romain Bardet, with just one mountain stage remaining.

Related Articles

Critérium du Dauphiné: Dan Martin wins in Valmorel

Thomas: For everyone's sake I hope Froome's case is sorted soon

Chris Froome ramps up Tour de France preparations after Giro d'Italia recovery

Tour de Suisse: BMC Racing win opening team time trial in Frauenfeld

Geraint Thomas: I'm really close to Dauphine victory but you just never know

Bardet and AG2R shake up the Dauphine but can't shake Thomas

Bilbao: I've earned some status at Astana

Pello Bilbao (Astana) won the intense 110km stage across four major cols after being in the break of the day. The Spanish climber has been racing hard since the Tour of the Alps and finished sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia but found the mental and physical energy to holds off the chasers and take a deserved win before an equally well-deserved break from racing.

Thomas finished 21 seconds down on Bilbao after making a violent attack inside the final kilometre that cracked Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). He gained just a handful of seconds at the line but landed a moral-boosting blow after coming under attack in the heart of the stage from Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale squad.

Thomas now leads Yates by 1:29, with Bardet in third at 2:01. Sunday's 136km stage from Moûtiers to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc will be the final test of his leadership.

"It wasn't ideal but AG2R rode really well today. They really took the race on and put us under pressure but fortunately we've got such a strong team, when one guy is not so good, another guy steps up. Tao and Castro were really good today. We were always just in control. We never panicked," Thomas explained.

"I didn't want to get carried away. It's easy to underestimate how far to go. I didn't want to lose time. It's obviously a big day as well tomorrow. I try to do just the minimum and at the end, I went for it to see what happens. I managed to get a few more bonus second, which is good."

Bilbao was perhaps happier after his near two months of constant racing and suffering.

"Yesterday, I had a bad day, I paid for my efforts from the Giro. I was completely done, I had no energy left. But today I felt good legs. I wanted to try something for the team who believed in me for overall," Bilbao explained.

"The rhythm of the breakaway was much better for me. Then it went perfect in the last climb. I had a small gap but I had to stay ahead before the last 5km, I knew it would be easier after that point.

"I managed to do it. It's unbelievable for me. It's difficult to maintain a good condition after the Giro, especially after this very hard Giro but I still had the motivation and support to go for a stage win."

110km of intense racing

The 110km stage saw almost every ride on the rollers to warm-up for the uphill start and expected early attacks. It was a wise decision.

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) initiated the first serious break. First, seven riders reacted and eventually a group of 27 formed after 20km of racing on the slopes of the hors categorie, eight per cent Montée de Bisanne.

In the move were Bilbao, Dario Cataldo, Bakthyar Kozhatayev and Hugo Houle (Astana), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Axel Domont and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Pieter Serry (Quick Step), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Ian Boswell and Pavel Kotchekov (Katusha-Alpecin), Robert Power and Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Barguil, Romain Hardy and Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Lawson Craddock (EF), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept).

Astana were riding for Cataldo's mountain’s jersey and the Italian was first to the summit, as Team Sky rode a fast but steady tempo behind to keep the gap close to three minutes.

The series of climbs meant the stage went either up or down, with the Col du Pre’ starting after 45km. With the Cormet de Roselend coming straight after, it meant 38km of almost continuous climbing in the heart of the stage.

AG2R La Mondiale tried their move on the Cormet de Roselend, setting a fast pace that caused Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) to be dropped. Bardet eventually attacked on the descent, opening a 20-second gap. But he was solo and was caught with 20km to race after Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) showed off his descending skills and dragged the others across to the Frenchman.

Up front the riders in the breakaway were thinking about the stage victory. Some were dropped before the final climb and others were distanced as soon as the 17.6km Rosière began.

Latour attacked with 10km to go but the USA’s Ian Boswell counter-attacked and pushed on alone. Bilbao passed them one by one to take the lead with seven kilometres to go. He had to dig deep on the 9 per cent middle section of the climb but knew the road eased in the final kilometres.

Behind the GC contenders emerged as Jonathan Castroviejo and then Tao Geoghegan Hart gave their all for Thomas, setting a painful pace. Martin attacked on the steep section but Thomas, Bardet and eventually Yates and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) joined them as the climb exposed who was really the strongest in a natural shakeout.

Bilbao managed to hold onto a 20-second gap, rightly celebrating at the line, while Thomas and Team Sky showed they were in charge of the overall classification.

This year's Dauphine was arguably shaped massively by the opening prologue time trial and then the team time trial. Thomas crashed hard in the prologue losing any advantage but Team Sky set up their and his success with a dominant ride on Wednesday to set up overall victory on Sunday. 

Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:34:11
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:26
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:02
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:20
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:45
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
16Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:27
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:38
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
22Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:50
23Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:28
24Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:44
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
26Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:49
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:10
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:34
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:41
31Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:11
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:09:07
33Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:13
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:58
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:28
39Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:50
40Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
43Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:32
44Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:38
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:09
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
52Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
53David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:58
55Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:06
56Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:11
57Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:17
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:18:30
59Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
60Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
61Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
62Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
65Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
66Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:23
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
69Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
70Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:23:52
74Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
76Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
77Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
78Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
79Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
81Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
82Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:44
83Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:40
84Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
87Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
89Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
93Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
94Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
95Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
97Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
98Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
99Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
101Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
102Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
103Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
104Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
109Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
110Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
111Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
113Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
114Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
115Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
116Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
117Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
119Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
120James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
121Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
123Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
124Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
125Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
126Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
127Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
128Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
129Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:35
130Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
131Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFBrendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates10
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 - Montée de Bisanne, 27.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro12
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Col du Pré, 59.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro10
4Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin8
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
7Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo4
8Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 3 - Cormet de Roselend, 72km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
3Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 4 - La Rosière, 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates6
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:35:51
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
9Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:10
10Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:09
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:31
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:27
13Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:48
14Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:10
15Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:58
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:29
17Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:31
18Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:12
19Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:00
21Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
24Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
26Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
29Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
30Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates10:46:26
2AG2R La Mondiale0:09:23
3Team Sky0:09:26
4Katusha-Alpecin0:10:36
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:20
6Astana Pro Team0:17:00
7Mitchelton-Scott0:17:12
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:52
9Groupama-FDJ0:22:16
10Quick-Step Floors0:24:38
11Lotto Soudal0:25:52
12Fortuneo-Samsic0:27:31
13BMC Racing Team0:28:10
14Trek-Segafredo0:29:47
15Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:31:31
16Movistar Team0:35:22
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:14
18Dimension Data0:46:01
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:45
20Bahrain-Merida0:56:43
21Vital Concept Cycling Club1:23:19

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20:51:19
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:29
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:30
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:10
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:29
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:40
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:00
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:04:15
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:47
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:50
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:52
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:05:21
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:27
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:45
18Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:12
19Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:12
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:07:13
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:08:29
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:09
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:12:25
24Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:41
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:54
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:06
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:27
28Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:32
29Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:25
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:20:52
31Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:48
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:08
33Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:23:36
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:43
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:25:07
36Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:31:02
37Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:44
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:29
39Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:32:34
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:32:40
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:04
42Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:09
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:24
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:34:15
45Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:19
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:13
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:35:22
48Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:32
49Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:15
50Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:46
51Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:20
52Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:26
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:38:55
54Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:03
55Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:13
56Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:42:35
57Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:44:48
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:29
59Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:42
60Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:47:12
61David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:48:07
62Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:48:29
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:25
64Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:49:40
65Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:53
66Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:50:00
67Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:22
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:34
69Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:50:57
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:51:07
71Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:51:26
72Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:30
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:53:18
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:53:32
75Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:53:47
76Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:54:55
77Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:55:24
78Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:31
79Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:56:59
80Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:57:25
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:31
82Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:58:41
83James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:59:18
84Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:03
85Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:12
86Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:01:25
87Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:02:09
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro1:02:45
89Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:36
90Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:04:55
91Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:07:21
92Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin1:07:41
93Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:07:47
94Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:07:57
95Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:56
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:21
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:37
98Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:11:47
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:52
100Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1:12:02
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:12:47
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:13:21
103Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:13:28
104Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:54
105Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1:15:20
106Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro1:15:29
107Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:16:25
108Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:42
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:52
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:17:26
111Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:17:37
112Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:17:49
113Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:18:26
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida1:19:22
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:19:44
116Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:19:46
117Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:41
118Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1:20:56
119Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:21:58
120Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:23:07
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:23:14
122Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:23:32
123Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:23:59
124Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:24:43
125Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:25:47
126Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:26:49
127Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:26:53
128Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro1:27:15
129Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:34:44
130Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:37:11
131Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:41:18

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott45pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe45
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates37
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors37
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky34
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott21
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
12Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team16
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky12
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
31Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
32Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
33Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
35Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team53pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team37
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro25
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates24
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky23
6Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin18
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
10Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro9
13Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro9
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
15Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo5
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
24Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
28Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
29Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
30Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
33Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2
34Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
35Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
37Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
40Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
42Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team20:54:59
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:10
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:41
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:05
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:32
8Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:32
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:26
10Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:52
11Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:45
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:28:54
13Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:39
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:52
15Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:40
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:44:27
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:42
18Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:17
19Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:50
20James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:55:38
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:57:45
22Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:03:41
23Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin1:04:01
24Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:04:17
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:16
26Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:14
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1:11:40
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:02
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:13:57
30Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:14:46
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:01
32Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:18:18
33Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:19:27
34Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:21:03
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:37:38

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky61:35:39
2UAE Team Emirates0:07:42
3AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:42
5Katusha-Alpecin0:24:36
6Astana Pro Team0:25:59
7Quick-Step Floors0:28:54
8Mitchelton-Scott0:34:50
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:36:17
10Groupama-FDJ0:40:23
11BMC Racing Team0:44:03
12Trek-Segafredo0:46:08
13Fortuneo-Samsic0:48:09
14Lotto Soudal0:50:18
15Movistar Team0:51:21
16LottoNl-Jumbo0:55:54
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:14:00
18Dimension Data1:14:55
19Bora-Hansgrohe1:19:51
20Bahrain-Merida1:27:53
21Vital Concept Cycling Club2:48:38

 

Latest on Cyclingnews