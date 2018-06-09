Image 1 of 29 Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stays in the overall lead after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 The select group of climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 The select group of climbers with overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 The select group of climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Mountain leader Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Thomas, Martin, Bardet during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Climbers during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Pello Bilbao (Astana) wins stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) climbing ahead of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 AG2R La Mondiale climb during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 AG2R La Mondiale climb during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished second on stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R) and overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 6 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) gained a few seconds on his overall rivals at the Critérium du Dauphiné mountain finish to La Rosière to extended his overall lead to 1:29 on Adam Yates and 2:01 on Romain Bardet, with just one mountain stage remaining.

Pello Bilbao (Astana) won the intense 110km stage across four major cols after being in the break of the day. The Spanish climber has been racing hard since the Tour of the Alps and finished sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia but found the mental and physical energy to holds off the chasers and take a deserved win before an equally well-deserved break from racing.

Thomas finished 21 seconds down on Bilbao after making a violent attack inside the final kilometre that cracked Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). He gained just a handful of seconds at the line but landed a moral-boosting blow after coming under attack in the heart of the stage from Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale squad.

Thomas now leads Yates by 1:29, with Bardet in third at 2:01. Sunday's 136km stage from Moûtiers to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc will be the final test of his leadership.

"It wasn't ideal but AG2R rode really well today. They really took the race on and put us under pressure but fortunately we've got such a strong team, when one guy is not so good, another guy steps up. Tao and Castro were really good today. We were always just in control. We never panicked," Thomas explained.

"I didn't want to get carried away. It's easy to underestimate how far to go. I didn't want to lose time. It's obviously a big day as well tomorrow. I try to do just the minimum and at the end, I went for it to see what happens. I managed to get a few more bonus second, which is good."

Bilbao was perhaps happier after his near two months of constant racing and suffering.

"Yesterday, I had a bad day, I paid for my efforts from the Giro. I was completely done, I had no energy left. But today I felt good legs. I wanted to try something for the team who believed in me for overall," Bilbao explained.

"The rhythm of the breakaway was much better for me. Then it went perfect in the last climb. I had a small gap but I had to stay ahead before the last 5km, I knew it would be easier after that point.

"I managed to do it. It's unbelievable for me. It's difficult to maintain a good condition after the Giro, especially after this very hard Giro but I still had the motivation and support to go for a stage win."

110km of intense racing

The 110km stage saw almost every ride on the rollers to warm-up for the uphill start and expected early attacks. It was a wise decision.

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) initiated the first serious break. First, seven riders reacted and eventually a group of 27 formed after 20km of racing on the slopes of the hors categorie, eight per cent Montée de Bisanne.

In the move were Bilbao, Dario Cataldo, Bakthyar Kozhatayev and Hugo Houle (Astana), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Axel Domont and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Pieter Serry (Quick Step), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Ian Boswell and Pavel Kotchekov (Katusha-Alpecin), Robert Power and Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Barguil, Romain Hardy and Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Lawson Craddock (EF), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept).

Astana were riding for Cataldo's mountain’s jersey and the Italian was first to the summit, as Team Sky rode a fast but steady tempo behind to keep the gap close to three minutes.

The series of climbs meant the stage went either up or down, with the Col du Pre’ starting after 45km. With the Cormet de Roselend coming straight after, it meant 38km of almost continuous climbing in the heart of the stage.

AG2R La Mondiale tried their move on the Cormet de Roselend, setting a fast pace that caused Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) to be dropped. Bardet eventually attacked on the descent, opening a 20-second gap. But he was solo and was caught with 20km to race after Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) showed off his descending skills and dragged the others across to the Frenchman.

Up front the riders in the breakaway were thinking about the stage victory. Some were dropped before the final climb and others were distanced as soon as the 17.6km Rosière began.

Latour attacked with 10km to go but the USA’s Ian Boswell counter-attacked and pushed on alone. Bilbao passed them one by one to take the lead with seven kilometres to go. He had to dig deep on the 9 per cent middle section of the climb but knew the road eased in the final kilometres.

Behind the GC contenders emerged as Jonathan Castroviejo and then Tao Geoghegan Hart gave their all for Thomas, setting a painful pace. Martin attacked on the steep section but Thomas, Bardet and eventually Yates and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) joined them as the climb exposed who was really the strongest in a natural shakeout.

Bilbao managed to hold onto a 20-second gap, rightly celebrating at the line, while Thomas and Team Sky showed they were in charge of the overall classification.

This year's Dauphine was arguably shaped massively by the opening prologue time trial and then the team time trial. Thomas crashed hard in the prologue losing any advantage but Team Sky set up their and his success with a dominant ride on Wednesday to set up overall victory on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:34:11 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:21 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:26 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:02 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:20 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:45 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:27 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 22 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:50 23 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:28 24 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:44 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 26 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:49 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:10 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:34 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:41 31 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:11 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:09:07 33 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:13 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:58 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:28 39 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:50 40 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 43 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:32 44 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:38 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:51 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:09 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 52 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:58 55 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:06 56 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:11 57 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:17 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:30 59 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 60 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 65 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 66 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:23 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 69 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:52 74 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 77 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 81 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 82 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:44 83 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:40 84 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 87 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 89 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 91 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 93 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 94 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 97 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 98 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 101 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 102 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 103 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 104 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 110 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 111 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 112 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 113 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 114 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 115 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 116 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 117 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 119 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 120 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 121 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 124 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 125 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 126 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 127 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 128 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 129 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:35 130 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 131 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNS Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 10 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 - Montée de Bisanne, 27.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 12 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Pré, 59.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 10 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 8 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 7 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Cormet de Roselend, 72km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 - La Rosière, 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:35:51 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 9 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:09 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:31 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:27 13 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:48 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:10 15 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:58 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:29 17 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:31 18 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12 19 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:00 21 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 24 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 26 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 10:46:26 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:23 3 Team Sky 0:09:26 4 Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:36 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:20 6 Astana Pro Team 0:17:00 7 Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:12 8 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:52 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:22:16 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:24:38 11 Lotto Soudal 0:25:52 12 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:27:31 13 BMC Racing Team 0:28:10 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:29:47 15 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:31:31 16 Movistar Team 0:35:22 17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:14 18 Dimension Data 0:46:01 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:45 20 Bahrain-Merida 0:56:43 21 Vital Concept Cycling Club 1:23:19

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20:51:19 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:29 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:10 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:29 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:40 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:00 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:15 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:47 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:50 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:52 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:21 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:27 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:45 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:12 19 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:12 20 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:13 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:29 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:09 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:12:25 24 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:41 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:54 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:06 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:27 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:32 29 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:25 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:20:52 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:48 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:08 33 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:36 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:43 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:25:07 36 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:31:02 37 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:44 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:29 39 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:32:34 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:32:40 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:04 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:09 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:24 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:15 45 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:19 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:13 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:35:22 48 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:32 49 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:15 50 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:46 51 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:20 52 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:26 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:38:55 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:03 55 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:13 56 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:42:35 57 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:44:48 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:29 59 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:46:42 60 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:47:12 61 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:07 62 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:48:29 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:25 64 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:49:40 65 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:53 66 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:50:00 67 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:22 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:34 69 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:57 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:07 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:51:26 72 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:30 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:53:18 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:53:32 75 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:53:47 76 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:55 77 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:24 78 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:31 79 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:56:59 80 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:57:25 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:31 82 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:58:41 83 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:18 84 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:03 85 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:12 86 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:01:25 87 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 1:02:45 89 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:36 90 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:04:55 91 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:21 92 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:07:41 93 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:07:47 94 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:07:57 95 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:56 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:21 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:37 98 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:11:47 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:52 100 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:02 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:12:47 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:21 103 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:13:28 104 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:54 105 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:15:20 106 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 1:15:29 107 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:16:25 108 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:42 109 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:52 110 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:17:26 111 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:37 112 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:17:49 113 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:26 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:22 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:19:44 116 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:19:46 117 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:41 118 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:56 119 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:58 120 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:23:07 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:14 122 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:32 123 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:59 124 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:24:43 125 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:47 126 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:26:49 127 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:26:53 128 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 1:27:15 129 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:34:44 130 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:37:11 131 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:41:18

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 45 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 37 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 37 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 21 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 12 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 16 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 17 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 31 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 32 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 35 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 25 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 24 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 23 6 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 18 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 9 13 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 9 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 15 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 5 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 28 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 30 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 33 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 35 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 40 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 42 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 20:54:59 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:10 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:41 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32 8 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:32 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:26 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:52 11 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:45 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:28:54 13 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:39 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:52 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:40 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:27 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:42 18 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:17 19 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:50 20 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:38 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:57:45 22 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:41 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:01 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:04:17 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:16 26 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:14 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:40 28 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:02 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:57 30 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:14:46 31 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:17:01 32 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:18 33 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:27 34 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:21:03 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:37:38