Andy Schleck happy with form at Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is continuing his build up for the Tour de France in Switzerland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) coming to the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) looks ahead to the next tight turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) was content to sit in the group after being in yesterday's long break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

As the mountains loom, Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is hoping to animate the stages at the Tour de Suisse.

Schleck acknowledges that it is unusual for him to perform well at the event in the lead up to the Tour de France however, the 28-year-old was optimistic following Wednesday's fifth stage that he can show some spark. With four stages remaining, Schleck is over 21 minutes down on the general classification lead of Mathias Frank (BMC).

"I had to chase back for a few kilometers but was able to come back and just sit in the wheels," Schleck said following the conclusion of the fifth stage where he finished safely in the lead bunch. "I had a moment where I thought maybe the uphill sprint could be for me, but that wasn't the case. It's still a sprint even when it's uphill for only 200 meters and I'm not a sprinter.

Heading into the Tour de Suisse, Schleck had already completed more race days than that of in 2012 when his season was halted through a pelvic fracture. Now, he is hoping to put those days on the bike and the lengthy training block her endured before Suisse together prior to starting the Tour de France on June 29.

"But I am feeling better and better every day," he admitted. "We will try something in the upcoming stages in the mountains."

Thursday's 181.6km Stage 6 will see the peloton tackle two Cat. 3 climbs en route to Meilen while the following day is in the high mountains and the type of stage that Schleck will be looking for.