Tour de Romandie stage 3 highlights - Video
Pinot wins the time trial in Sion
Related Articles
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the 15.11km hilly time trial at the Tour de Romandie, beating Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep).
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished the time trial in sixth place, nine behind Pinot, and held onto his lead in the overall classification. Pinot’s performance bumped him up into second place overall, 23 seconds behind the Colombian, while the Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) slipped into third place, 26 seconds back.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy