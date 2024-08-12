Tour de Pologne: Thibau Nys conquers opening stage with fierce uphill sprint
Belgian overhauls Wilco Kelderman in closing metres to claim victory in Karpacz
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) delivered yet another exhibition of his finishing power with a fine victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne in Karpacz. The Belgian timed his effort perfectly on the sharp uphill finale, ripping clear with 200m to go before catching and passing late attacker Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Kelderman held on for second place ahead of Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-EasyPost), three seconds down on Nys, while Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) signalled his intentions for the week by coming home in fourth place at six seconds ahead of defending champion Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Pologne: Thibau Nys conquers opening stage with fierce uphill sprintBelgian overhauls Wilco Kelderman in closing metres to claim victory in Karpacz
-
As it happened: Kool as you like, Dutch sprinter powers to yellow in The HagueWiebes' late mechanical gave Kool an unchallenged sprint on the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2024
-
Remco Evenepoel's bike: A golden Tarmac SL8 for the double Olympic champA look at the double Olympic Champions gold Tarmac SL8, as well more of the Belgian's notable custom bikes
-
Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool wins stage 1 sprint in The Hague and takes first yellow jerseyAhtosalo and Balsamo finish second and third as Wiebes hit by mechanical problem