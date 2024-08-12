Tour de Pologne: Thibau Nys conquers opening stage with fierce uphill sprint

Belgian overhauls Wilco Kelderman in closing metres to claim victory in Karpacz

Thibau Nys wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) delivered yet another exhibition of his finishing power with a fine victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne in Karpacz. The Belgian timed his effort perfectly on the sharp uphill finale, ripping clear with 200m to go before catching and passing late attacker Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Kelderman held on for second place ahead of Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-EasyPost), three seconds down on Nys, while Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) signalled his intentions for the week by coming home in fourth place at six seconds ahead of defending champion Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

