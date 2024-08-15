Tour de Pologne: Olav Kooij wins stage 4

Visma-Lease a Bike rider beats Bennett, Pedersen

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) time his acceleration perfectly to the front of a bunch sprint and won stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne. Like a coiled spring, the Danish rider won a stage in Poland for a third consecutive year.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Lidl) launched his move too early with 400 metres to go and was passed near the line by Kooij and second-placed Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale). Pedersen settled for third.

