Recommended reading

A man in a hurry: Tour de France debutant Thibau Nys eyes four stages in first week as potential opportunities for wins

By published

Up-and-coming Lidl-Trek racer aiming to hit ground running in Tour de France debut

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek)
Thibau Nys will make his Tour de France debut next week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys may be making his first ever start in the Tour de France a week Saturday, but the Lidl-Trek racer has no intention of wasting any time regardless.

Rather, the 22-year-old Belgian has already identified no fewer than four occasions in the first seven days as "good chances" to go for the win.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.