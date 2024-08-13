Tour de Pologne: Tim Wellens fastest in time trial on stage 2 as Jonas Vingegaard takes over yellow

By
published

Vingegaard second and Felix Großschartner third on stage

KARPACZ POLAND AUGUST 13 Tim Wellens of Belgium and UEA Team Emirates sprints during the 81st Tour de Pologne Stage 2 a 154km individual time trial stage from Mysakowice to Karpacz UCIWT on August 13 2024 in Karpacz Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) clocked the fastest time on Tour de Pologne stage 2 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) scored the fourth time trial win of his career on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne, setting the only time under 24 minutes on the 15.4km uphill test to Karpacz.

The Belgian is out of the overall GC picture after finishing 1:27 down on the hilly opening stage but, setting out 50 minutes before the overall contenders, set a time of 23:59 that proved unbeatable for the 40 men that came after.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews