Jonas Vingegaard seals overall victory at Tour de Pologne

Olav Kooij wins final stage in bunch finish in Krakow

KRAKOW POLAND AUGUST 18 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Team Visma Lease a Bike Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 81st Tour de Pologne Stage 7 a 1421km stage from Wieliczka to Krakow UCIWT on August 18 2024 in Krakow Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in action on the final day of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard sealed overall victory at the Tour de Pologne after he finished safely in the peloton stage 7 to Krakow, which was won by his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Olav Kooij in a bunch sprint.

Kooij delivered a well-judged effort in the finishing straight to claim the stage honours ahead of Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). In an unruly bunch finish, Kooij bided his time before coming off Thijssen’s wheel within sight of the line and holding off the fast-finishing Merlier.

