'I see one guy beating Tadej on the Mur: Thibau Nys' – Mattias Skjelmose backs teammate to beat Pogačar at Flèche Wallonne

By published

After defeating the world champion and Olympic champion Evenepoel at Amstel Gold, Lidl-Trek look to stun the favourites again with Nys

Skjelmose and Nys alongside each other during the Amstel Gold Race
Skjelmose and Nys alongside each other during the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his shock win at the Amstel Gold Race, Mattias Skjelmose has tipped his Lidl-Trek team to stun the heavy favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) again at Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne, but this time, through debutant Thibau Nys.

Multi-discipline sensation Nys, 22, is amid his first tilt at the Ardennes Classics, with his road career still in relative infancy. However, he's quickly become a contender for the biggest races, with 12 professional victories to his name and an explosive punch that rivals the best in the peloton.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.