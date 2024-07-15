Tour de Pologne past winners
Champions from 1928 - 2023
|Year
|Rider
|2023
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2022
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2021
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2020
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|2019
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|2018
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2017
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2015
|Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar
|2014
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2013
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2012
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale
|2011
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas–Cannondale
|2010
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin–Transitions
|2009
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–NGC
|2008
|Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC–Saxo Bank
|2007
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
|2006
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
|2005
|Kim Kirchen (Lux)
|2004
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2003
|Cezary Zamana (Pol)
|2002
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|2001
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2000
|Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
|1999
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
|1998
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus)
|1997
|Rolf Järmann (Swi)
|1996
|Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)
|1995
|Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)
|1994
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1993
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1992
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1991
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|1990
|Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)
|1989
|Marek Wrona (Pol)
|1988
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1987
|Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
|1986
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|1985
|Marek Lesniewski (Pol)
|1984
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1983
|Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
|1982
|Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
|1981
|Jan Brzezny (Pol)
|1980
|Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
|1979
|Henryk Charucki (Pol)
|1978
|Jan Brzezny (Pol)
|1977
|Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)
|1976
|Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
|1975
|Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
|1974
|André Delcroix (Bel)
|1973
|Lucjan Lis (Pol)
|1972
|José Luis Viejo (Spa)
|1971
|Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
|1970
|Jan Stachura (Pol)
|1969
|Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)
|1968
|Jan Kudra (Pol)
|1967
|Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)
|1966
|Józef Gawliczek (Pol)
|1965
|Józef Beker (Pol)
|1964
|Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)
|1963
|Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)
|1962
|Jan Kudra (Pol)
|1961
|Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
|1960
|Roger Diercken (Bel)
|1959
|Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)
|1958
|Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)
|1957
|Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
|1956
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1955
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1954
|Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
|1953
|Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)
|1952
|Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
|1949
|Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
|1948
|Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
|1947
|Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)
|1939
|Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
|1937
|Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
|1933
|Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)
|1929
|Józef Stefanski (Pol)
|1928
|Feliks Wiecek (Pol)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
American Criterium Cup: Marlies Mejias and Alfredo Rodriguez dominate sprints at Momentum Indy Mass Ave CritREIGN Storm Racing wins third ACC race to lead men's standings while Miami Blazers' Skylar Schneider earns fifth podium as women's frontrunner
-
Tour de France 'chips guy' released from jail but faces legal action from French riders association“It was just really, really stupid,” says Pogačar as cases of cycling hooliganism appear to increase
-
'The highest numbers I ever did' – Tadej Pogačar in dominant position at Tour de France after record displaySlovenian expects Visma onslaught in Alps, hints at riding Vuelta in 2025
-
Tour de l'Ain: Jefferson Alexander Cepeda clinches overall while Rémi Capron wins final hilly stageYoung Frenchman finishes second on GC as Cepeda holds on to yellow jersey