Tour de Pologne: Thibau Nys completes hat-trick of wins on stage 6

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) completed a hat-trick at the Tour de Pologne when he sprinted to victory on the uphill finale to stage 6 at Bukovina Resort. The Belgian delivered another well-timed effort from a severely reduced group to claim his third win of the week ahead of Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Oscar Onley (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL).

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) always looked comfortable on the rugged finale, and he came home fourth on the stage to retain the yellow jersey. The Dane carries a lead of 13 seconds over Ulissi into Sunday’s final leg to Krakow.

