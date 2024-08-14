Tour de Pologne: Thibau Nys doubles up with another hilltop victory on stage 3

By
published

Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow jersey after cameo on climb to Karłów

WALBRZYCH POLAND AUGUST 14 LR Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Diego Ulissi of Italy and UEA Team Emirates White Sprint Jersey during the 81st Tour de Pologne Stage 3 a 1565km stage from Walbrzych to DusznikiZdroj UCIWT on August 14 2024 in Walbrzych Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thibau Nys wins stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) claimed his second victory in three days on the Tour de Pologne after he delivered another perfectly pitched sprint on the uphill finale at Duszniki-Zdrój. The Belgian timed his effort smartly, coming past Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) within sight of the line to take the spoils.

Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) came home in third place on the stage ahead of Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost) and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

Latest on Cyclingnews