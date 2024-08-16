Tour de Pologne: Tim Merlier outsprints Jordi Meuss for stage 5 victory

By
published

Olav Kooij third on fast day into Katowice

KATOWICE POLAND AUGUST 16 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 81st Tour de Pologne Stage 5 a 1876km stage from Katowice to Katowice UCIWT on August 16 2024 in Katowice Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprints to stage 5 victory in Katowice at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) blasted around Jordi Meuss (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) just before the line in Katowice and snatched the victory on stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne.

Thursday’s stage winner Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) took another podium with third, ahead of Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews