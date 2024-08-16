Tour de Pologne: Tim Merlier outsprints Jordi Meuss for stage 5 victory
Olav Kooij third on fast day into Katowice
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) blasted around Jordi Meuss (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) just before the line in Katowice and snatched the victory on stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne.
Thursday’s stage winner Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) took another podium with third, ahead of Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front in the final 400 metres and looked set to deliver Meuss to victory, but Merlier jumped from seven spots back on the far left side to grab the victory in the closing metres.
The fast finish on Walenty Roździeński Avenue in Katowice saw disruption to the rhythm of the sprint teams when three riders near the front of the peloton crashed with 3.2km to go. Lidl-Trek's sprinter Mads Pedersen was among the pileup, which kept the Dane from contesting the final sprint.
There were no changes to the top standings of the GC, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) retained his lead over Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) trailing Vingegaard by 19 seconds and Visma’s Wilco Kelderman was another second back in third. Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) continued in fourth and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) in fifth, the two 33 and 37 seconds, respectively, back.
