Michal Kwiatkowski(Team Sky) survived a gutsy late attack bySimon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) to take the overall victory in the Tour de Pologne, with the Briton forced to settle for the stage win and a second place on the final podium.

In a thrilling finale on a short but hilly stage, Yates launched an attack 10 kilometres from the line that saw him cut deep into his 39-second deficit to Kwiatkowski.

With Yates briefly the leader on the road, Kwiatkowski burned out the last of his Sky domestiques and then was forced to defend his yellow jersey in person at the front of a group of some 20 chasers.

But a flurry of late counter-attacks, most notably by George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), combined with Kwiatkowski's late solo effort to ensure the reigning Polish National Road Champion finally captured his biggest home race for good.

A huge cheer went up at the rain-soaked finish of Bukowina Tatranska as the race speaker confirmed that Kwiatkowski, in the lead since stage 4, was declared the overall winner by 15 seconds over Yates, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moving over Bennett into third.

It had been a close run stage, with Sky worn down by keeping a dangerous 18-man early break - with Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) showing notable condition after his lengthy recovery from his Il Lombardia crash last year - under control on the 136-kilometre stage.

The short but formidable Sciana Bukowina, a final first category climb of six, with slopes of up to 22 per cent and 13 kilometres from the finish, saw LottoNL-Jumbo chew up the remnants of the breakaway. UAE Team Emirates racer Valerio Conti proved the most resistant.

Just as in the finale of stage 6, repeated attacks by George Bennett, also a serious threat overall, that culminated LottoNL-Jumbo's work close to the summit significantly weakened Sky's grip, but failed to break it. Instead, a group of a dozen riders regrouped over the top of the Sciana Bukowina and briefly after a final desperate charge by Conti - again - Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) launched his surprise move.

On a seemingly unfavourable series of false flats and drags up to the finish with sections at 11 per cent, Sky were put under serious pressure, with Kwiatkowski's final support riders, Pavel Sivakov and Sergio Henao, hard put to keep the Briton within reach.

39 seconds behind on GC; Yates' attack saw him come briefly within reach of the yellow, but even as Sivakov's effort fizzled out and Henao contributed as best he can, Kwiatkowski was forced to begin his own chase at the head of the small group of contenders.

Kwiatkowski's appeals for assistance from Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), then lying second overall, went unanswered, and it was only when Bennett and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) began to drive hard behind that Yates' advantage began notably to shrink. Finally, as the road's gradient eased in the closing kilometres, the Pole could put up a more sustained acceleration, further reducing the distance, and whilst Yates soloed to victory. After crossing the line in sixth place, the Tour de Pologne was finally Kwiatkowski's for good.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3:37:17 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:16 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 13 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:43 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:03 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 19 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:47 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 40 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 41 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:19 42 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:21 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:34 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 45 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:52 47 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:41 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 49 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:22 50 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:30 51 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:45 52 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:07:24 53 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 62 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:51 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 68 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:45 69 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 71 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:09 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 75 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:17 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 79 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 83 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 84 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 86 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 90 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:17 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 97 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 99 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 100 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:20:22 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 102 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 103 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 104 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 108 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:23:46 DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNF William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland DNF Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida DNF Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNS Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNS Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 12 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 4 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 20 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, 10.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 10 pts 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 4 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sierockie, 41.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 4 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Bukovina, 55.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 5 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, 79.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sierockie, 110.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Bukovina Im. Joachima Halupczoka, 123.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 14 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4

Sprint 1 - Szaflary, 102.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:55:39 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 3 Movistar Team 0:01:01 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 6 Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 7 Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:09 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:04:29 10 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:31 11 BMC Racing Team 0:05:48 12 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:10 13 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:04 14 Groupama-FDJ 0:07:25 15 Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:16 16 Dimension Data 0:10:19 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:10:30 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:28 19 Team Sunweb 0:22:00 20 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:04 21 Polish National Team 0:45:47

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 24:23:54 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20 4 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:46 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:49 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 14 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:32 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 16 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:00 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 18 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:04 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:15 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 23 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:56 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:57 27 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:33 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:42 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:58 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:01 32 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:28 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:41 34 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:34 36 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:15 37 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:20 38 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:08:15 39 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:09:24 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:14 41 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:22 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:06 43 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:35 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:45 45 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:54 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:24 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:27 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:30 49 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 51 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:01 52 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:15:13 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:09 54 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:22 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:48 56 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:16 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:49 58 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:07 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:10 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:13 61 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:21 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:33 63 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:22:45 64 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:13 65 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:41 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:25:28 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:48 68 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:26:24 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:26:39 70 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:11 71 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:16 72 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:47 73 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:53 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:58 75 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:40 76 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:30:27 77 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:30:47 78 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:45 79 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:47 80 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:35:52 81 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:04 82 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:31 83 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:44 84 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:36:50 85 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:51 86 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:06 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:37:57 88 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:05 89 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:38:47 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:43 91 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:01 92 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:41:53 93 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:44:16 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:12 95 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:28 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:46:06 97 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:48:28 98 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:49:47 99 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:02 100 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:50:46 101 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:23 102 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:37 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:55:28 104 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:56:19 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:47 106 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:30 107 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:00:51 108 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 73 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 59 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 42 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 35 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 17 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 24 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 21 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 24 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 30 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 12 31 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 32 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 33 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 35 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 4 36 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 40 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 41 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 42 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 8 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 9 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 17 10 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 14 12 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 13 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 13 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 12 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 16 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 9 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 7 19 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 6 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 25 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 26 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 30 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 31 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 33 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 36 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 37 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 2 38 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 39 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 40 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 41 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 4 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 9 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 13 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1