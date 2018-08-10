Tour de Pologne: Simon Yates solos to stage victory
Kwiatkowski takes race win
Stage 7: Bukovina Resort - Bukowina Tatrzanska
Michal Kwiatkowski(Team Sky) survived a gutsy late attack bySimon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) to take the overall victory in the Tour de Pologne, with the Briton forced to settle for the stage win and a second place on the final podium.
In a thrilling finale on a short but hilly stage, Yates launched an attack 10 kilometres from the line that saw him cut deep into his 39-second deficit to Kwiatkowski.
With Yates briefly the leader on the road, Kwiatkowski burned out the last of his Sky domestiques and then was forced to defend his yellow jersey in person at the front of a group of some 20 chasers.
But a flurry of late counter-attacks, most notably by George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), combined with Kwiatkowski's late solo effort to ensure the reigning Polish National Road Champion finally captured his biggest home race for good.
A huge cheer went up at the rain-soaked finish of Bukowina Tatranska as the race speaker confirmed that Kwiatkowski, in the lead since stage 4, was declared the overall winner by 15 seconds over Yates, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moving over Bennett into third.
It had been a close run stage, with Sky worn down by keeping a dangerous 18-man early break - with Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) showing notable condition after his lengthy recovery from his Il Lombardia crash last year - under control on the 136-kilometre stage.
The short but formidable Sciana Bukowina, a final first category climb of six, with slopes of up to 22 per cent and 13 kilometres from the finish, saw LottoNL-Jumbo chew up the remnants of the breakaway. UAE Team Emirates racer Valerio Conti proved the most resistant.
Just as in the finale of stage 6, repeated attacks by George Bennett, also a serious threat overall, that culminated LottoNL-Jumbo's work close to the summit significantly weakened Sky's grip, but failed to break it. Instead, a group of a dozen riders regrouped over the top of the Sciana Bukowina and briefly after a final desperate charge by Conti - again - Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) launched his surprise move.
On a seemingly unfavourable series of false flats and drags up to the finish with sections at 11 per cent, Sky were put under serious pressure, with Kwiatkowski's final support riders, Pavel Sivakov and Sergio Henao, hard put to keep the Briton within reach.
39 seconds behind on GC; Yates' attack saw him come briefly within reach of the yellow, but even as Sivakov's effort fizzled out and Henao contributed as best he can, Kwiatkowski was forced to begin his own chase at the head of the small group of contenders.
Kwiatkowski's appeals for assistance from Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), then lying second overall, went unanswered, and it was only when Bennett and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) began to drive hard behind that Yates' advantage began notably to shrink. Finally, as the road's gradient eased in the closing kilometres, the Pole could put up a more sustained acceleration, further reducing the distance, and whilst Yates soloed to victory. After crossing the line in sixth place, the Tour de Pologne was finally Kwiatkowski's for good.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:37:17
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:12
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|13
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:43
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|19
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:47
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|40
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|41
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:19
|42
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:34
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:52
|47
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|49
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:22
|50
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:30
|51
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:45
|52
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:24
|53
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:51
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|68
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:45
|69
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|71
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:09
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:17
|76
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|83
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|86
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|90
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:17
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:20:22
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|103
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|108
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:23:46
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNS
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|20
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|4
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|4
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:55:39
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:09
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:29
|10
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:31
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|13
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:04
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:25
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:16
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:10:19
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:30
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:28
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:00
|20
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:04
|21
|Polish National Team
|0:45:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|24:23:54
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:31
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:46
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|14
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:32
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|16
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:00
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|18
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:04
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|23
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:53
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:56
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:57
|27
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:33
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:42
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:58
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:01
|32
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:28
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:41
|34
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:34
|36
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:15
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:20
|38
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:08:15
|39
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:24
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:14
|41
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:22
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:06
|43
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:35
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:45
|45
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:54
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:24
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:27
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:30
|49
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|51
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:01
|52
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:15:13
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:09
|54
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:22
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:48
|56
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:16
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:49
|58
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:07
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:10
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:13
|61
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:21
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:33
|63
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:45
|64
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:13
|65
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:41
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:25:28
|67
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:48
|68
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:26:24
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:26:39
|70
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:11
|71
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:16
|72
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:47
|73
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:53
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:58
|75
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:40
|76
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:30:27
|77
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:30:47
|78
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:45
|79
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:47
|80
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:35:52
|81
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:04
|82
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:31
|83
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:44
|84
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:36:50
|85
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:51
|86
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:06
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:37:57
|88
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:05
|89
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:47
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:43
|91
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:01
|92
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:53
|93
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:44:16
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:12
|95
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:28
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:46:06
|97
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:48:28
|98
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:49:47
|99
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:02
|100
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:50:46
|101
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:23
|102
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:37
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:55:28
|104
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:56:19
|105
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:47
|106
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:30
|107
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:00:51
|108
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|73
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|46
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|17
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|24
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|24
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|21
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|26
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|30
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|31
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|32
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|33
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|35
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|36
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|40
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|41
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|42
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|9
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|10
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|14
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|13
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|16
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|6
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|25
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|26
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|30
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|31
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|33
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|34
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|36
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|37
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2
|38
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|39
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|4
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|9
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|13
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|73:19:02
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Team Sky
|0:03:28
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:00
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:08:15
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:32
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:09
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:55
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:27
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:08
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:43
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:49
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:29
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:51:42
|20
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:04:23
|21
|Polish National Team
|1:22:34
