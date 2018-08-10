Trending

Tour de Pologne: Simon Yates solos to stage victory

Kwiatkowski takes race win

Image 1 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins his home WorldTour race

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins his home WorldTour race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moved onto the podium

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moved onto the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 30

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) makes a big push

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) makes a big push
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished sixth

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished sixth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 30

Dylan Teuns (BMC) lost 25 seconds and fell out of podium positions

Dylan Teuns (BMC) lost 25 seconds and fell out of podium positions
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final stage

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 30

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 30

Carlos Verona and Patrick Konrad on the front

Carlos Verona and Patrick Konrad on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 30

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 30

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 30

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 30

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the breakaway

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 30

Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step) in the dust of the gravel road on stage 7

Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step) in the dust of the gravel road on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in yellow obscured by dust from the gravel road on stage 7

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in yellow obscured by dust from the gravel road on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 30

Thibaut Pinot powers across the gravel road

Thibaut Pinot powers across the gravel road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 30

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) goes off roading on the off-road section

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) goes off roading on the off-road section
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 30

Carlos Verona leads the breakaway

Carlos Verona leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 30

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 30

A bandaged Jorge Arcas (Movistar) leads the breakaway

A bandaged Jorge Arcas (Movistar) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 30

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne

The final stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 30

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha Alpecin)

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski(Team Sky) survived a gutsy late attack bySimon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) to take the overall victory in the Tour de Pologne, with the Briton forced to settle for the stage win and a second place on the final podium.

In a thrilling finale on a short but hilly stage, Yates launched an attack 10 kilometres from the line that saw him cut deep into his 39-second deficit to Kwiatkowski.

With Yates briefly the leader on the road, Kwiatkowski burned out the last of his Sky domestiques and then was forced to defend his yellow jersey in person at the front of a group of some 20 chasers.

But a flurry of late counter-attacks, most notably by George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), combined with Kwiatkowski's late solo effort to ensure the reigning Polish National Road Champion finally captured his biggest home race for good.

A huge cheer went up at the rain-soaked finish of Bukowina Tatranska as the race speaker confirmed that Kwiatkowski, in the lead since stage 4, was declared the overall winner by 15 seconds over Yates, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moving over Bennett into third.

It had been a close run stage, with Sky worn down by keeping a dangerous 18-man early break - with Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) showing notable condition after his lengthy recovery from his Il Lombardia crash last year - under control on the 136-kilometre stage.

The short but formidable Sciana Bukowina, a final first category climb of six, with slopes of up to 22 per cent and 13 kilometres from the finish, saw LottoNL-Jumbo chew up the remnants of the breakaway. UAE Team Emirates racer Valerio Conti proved the most resistant.

Just as in the finale of stage 6, repeated attacks by George Bennett, also a serious threat overall, that culminated LottoNL-Jumbo's work close to the summit significantly weakened Sky's grip, but failed to break it. Instead, a group of a dozen riders regrouped over the top of the Sciana Bukowina and briefly after a final desperate charge by Conti - again - Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) launched his surprise move.

On a seemingly unfavourable series of false flats and drags up to the finish with sections at 11 per cent, Sky were put under serious pressure, with Kwiatkowski's final support riders, Pavel Sivakov and Sergio Henao, hard put to keep the Briton within reach.

39 seconds behind on GC; Yates' attack saw him come briefly within reach of the yellow, but even as Sivakov's effort fizzled out and Henao contributed as best he can, Kwiatkowski was forced to begin his own chase at the head of the small group of contenders.

Kwiatkowski's appeals for assistance from Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), then lying second overall, went unanswered, and it was only when Bennett and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) began to drive hard behind that Yates' advantage began notably to shrink. Finally, as the road's gradient eased in the closing kilometres, the Pole could put up a more sustained acceleration, further reducing the distance, and whilst Yates soloed to victory. After crossing the line in sixth place, the Tour de Pologne was finally Kwiatkowski's for good.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3:37:17
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:12
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:14
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:16
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
13Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:43
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:03
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
19Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:47
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
26Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
29Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
34Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
35Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
40Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
41Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:19
42Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:21
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:34
44Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
46Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
47Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:41
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
49James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:22
50Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:30
51Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:45
52Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:07:24
53Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
62Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:51
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
68Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:10:45
69Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
71Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
72Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:09
73Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:17
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
79Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
81Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
83Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
84Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
86Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
89Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
90Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:17
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
97Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
99Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:20:22
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
102Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
103Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
104Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
108Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:23:46
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFAlvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFIvan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMichael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMichal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNSBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNSMichael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFLars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ19
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe18
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb17
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo16
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team13
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ12
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
13Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data4
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
19Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
20Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, 10.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland10pts
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
4Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida3
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sierockie, 41.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
4Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Bukovina, 55.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott5
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, 79.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sierockie, 110.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Sciana Bukovina Im. Joachima Halupczoka, 123.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo20pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4

Sprint 1 - Szaflary, 102.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:55:39
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
3Movistar Team0:01:01
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
5UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
6Astana Pro Team0:01:58
7Lotto Soudal0:03:10
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:09
9Quick-Step Floors0:04:29
10Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:31
11BMC Racing Team0:05:48
12Katusha-Alpecin0:06:10
13LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:04
14Groupama-FDJ0:07:25
15Mitchelton-Scott0:10:16
16Dimension Data0:10:19
17Bahrain-Merida0:10:30
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:28
19Team Sunweb0:22:00
20EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:04
21Polish National Team0:45:47

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky24:23:54
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
4George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:42
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:46
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:49
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
14Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:32
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
16Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:00
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:03
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:04
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:15
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
23Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:56
26Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:57
27Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:33
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:42
30Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:58
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:01
32Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:28
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:41
34Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:34
36Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:15
37Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:20
38Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:08:15
39James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:09:24
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:14
41Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:22
42Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:06
43Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:35
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:45
45Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:54
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:24
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:27
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:30
49Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
51Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:01
52Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:15:13
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:09
54Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:16:22
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:48
56Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:16
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:49
58Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:19:07
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:10
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:13
61Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:21
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:21:33
63Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:22:45
64Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:13
65Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:41
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:25:28
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:48
68Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:26:24
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:26:39
70Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:11
71Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:28:16
72Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:47
73Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:53
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:28:58
75Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:40
76Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:30:27
77Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:30:47
78Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:32:45
79Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:47
80Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:35:52
81Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:04
82Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:31
83Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:44
84Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:36:50
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:51
86Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:37:06
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:37:57
88Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:05
89Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:38:47
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:43
91Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:01
92Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:53
93Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:44:16
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:12
95Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:28
96Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:46:06
97Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:48:28
98Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:49:47
99Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:50:02
100Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:50:46
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:52:23
102Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:37
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:55:28
104Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:56:19
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:47
106Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:58:30
107Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1:00:51
108Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky73pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe66
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team63
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott59
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo56
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida49
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ47
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb46
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ42
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team42
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe37
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data35
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe34
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates30
17Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ27
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team24
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky24
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors23
21Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo18
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
30Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
31Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
32Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11
33Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
35Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data4
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
39Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
40Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
41Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe74pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice57
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice50
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo20
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky18
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky18
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates17
9Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin17
10Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky14
12Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
13Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott13
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
16Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott9
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ7
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
21Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland6
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb5
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
25Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
26Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
30Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida3
31Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
33Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky3
35Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
37Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb2
38Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
39Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
4Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
9Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
12Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
13Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale73:19:02
2Astana Pro Team0:00:47
3Team Sky0:03:28
4Quick-Step Floors0:04:00
6Movistar Team0:08:15
8UAE Team Emirates0:09:32
9BMC Racing Team0:10:09
10Groupama-FDJ0:10:55
11Lotto Soudal0:11:27
12Katusha-Alpecin0:12:08
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:43
16Mitchelton-Scott0:25:49
17Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:29
19Team Sunweb0:51:42
20EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:04:23
21Polish National Team1:22:34

 

