Tour de Pologne: Preidler wins in Bukovina Resort

Kwiatkowski wears overall leader's jersey into finale stage 7

Image 1 of 21

Thibaut Pinot and Georg Preidler celebrate the win

Thibaut Pinot and Georg Preidler celebrate the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Michal Kwiatkowski still in the lead

Michal Kwiatkowski still in the lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Emmanuel Buchmann, Georg Preidler and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium

Emmanuel Buchmann, Georg Preidler and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 6

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 21

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a late breakaway

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a late breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a late breakaway

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a late breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 21

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 21

Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 21

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has a go

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has a go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 21

Team Sky's Lukasz Wisniowski on the front

Team Sky's Lukasz Wisniowski on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 21

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 21

The breakaway on stage 6

The breakaway on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 21

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 21

Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway

Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 21

Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne was up and down all day

Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne was up and down all day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 21

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) dug deep to retain the overall lead in the Tour de Pologne on the first of two crucial hilly stages on Thursday, with a solid defence of his lead allowing him to take third place at the Bukowina Resort finish behind stage winner Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ).

One of the most interesting points of the race came when Kwiatkowski kept going at his own pace after George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), third overall, launched a blistering three-tempo attack in the four final kilometres, briefly gapping the Pole.

The race leader benefited massively from the late accelerations by his fellow contenders like Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), swamping Bennett's move, which culminated with Preidler surfing away through the technical, undulating finish for victory a few metres ahead of the favourites.

Kwiatkowski remains in control of the overall classification for a third straight day, not to mention gaining another four seconds on time bonuses, to push his lead up to 16 seconds on Teuns.

"We've got a super strong team here, and after such an amazing last few days we were confident about what we could do," Kwiatkowski, already the winner of stage 4 and 5, said afterwards.

With three categorized ascents (a first, second and third cat.) tackled twice in the last hour of racing through the foothills of the snow-capped Tatras mountains, stage 6's short, punchy 129-kilometre route from Zakopane to Bukovina Resort was by no means straightforward.

Team Sky kept an early nine-rider breakaway under control. But as the break fizzled out, a sudden, brutal acceleration by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) at the front of the line in the final hour, strongly suggested that his teammate Teuns was not going to simply settle for second place, for the third day in a row.

Dennis' prolonged acceleration further shredded the peloton of some 60 riders as it tackled the final category 2 ascent of Czarna Gora, with the Australian still hammering away at the front ahead of teammates Bettiol and Teuns.

But halfway up, Kwiatkowski's cohorts moved ahead, with young Pavel Sivakov and Salvatore Puccio both riding impressively and keeping the leader's rivals under control.

Collectively, Sky barely seemed to blink when a first late attack, 12 kilometres from the line, went by Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floor) and quickly followed by Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb). The duo managed to open a gap on the fast, technical descent through mountain pasturelands, with Sky presumably happy to see the time bonuses soaked up by riders who were no threat on GC.

Then a triple acceleration by Bennett on the long, rugged drag up to Bukovina Resort saw the duo's effort collapse, and that forced Sky's hand a little as Kwiatkowski visibly refused to chase down the New Zealander's move.

However, rather than Sky, it was Kwiatkowski's rivals, spearheaded by Teuns, who chased Bennett down, leaving the front group down to half a dozen at most as they swung into the highly technical finale through Bukowina. A blistering move by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) served as a springboard for his teammate Preidler to tear away on a downhill section, and by the time Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) reacted, the multiple Austrian time trial champion was well en route to his first-ever World Tour victory.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), moved into third ahead of Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), thanks to snatching second place in the tumultuous finale. But it was Kwiatkowski, ultimately, who once again came out benefiting the most.

However, for all the spectacular salvos of final attacks and counter-charges ultimately amounted to little, such aggressive, full-blooded racing bodes well for the one similarly extremely hilly stage left to go. Put simply, Kwiatkowski remains in control, but the time gaps are so small that the race is far from decided.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ3:16:01
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:04
11Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:11
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
30Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
34Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
35Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
36Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:46
38Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:32
39Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
42Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
43Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:48
45James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:01
46Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:44
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:55
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:23
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:26
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
56Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
57Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:28
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:05:29
59Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:32
60Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:35
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:05
63Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:49
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:42
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:06
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:12:10
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
71Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
73Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
77Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
78Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
79Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
81Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
82Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
85Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
86Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
89Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
94Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
97Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
98Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
99Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
100Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
102Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
103Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
104Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
105Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:29
107Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:31
108Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:14
109Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:14
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:19:54
112Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
113Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
114Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
117Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
118Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
122William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
125Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
126Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
128Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
132Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:20:05
133Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
134Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
135Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:32
136Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:34
137Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:25:57
138Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:05
DNFJulian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFAdam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
DNFSergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNSNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSMickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ20pts
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe19
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky18
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott17
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team15
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo14
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
11Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky9
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
17Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 29.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
3Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin5
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
5Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 38.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
3Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 45.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 53.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
3Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 62.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 69.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 78.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin7
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates5
4Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountain 8 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 86.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb2
3Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 9 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 93.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates5pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 10 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 102.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky2

Mountain 11 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 110.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 12 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 117.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb5pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky2
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Jurgów (97,7km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team9:48:59
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
4Team Sky0:01:50
5Groupama-FDJ0:03:48
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:02
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:24
8BMC Racing Team0:05:42
9Katusha-Alpecin0:05:46
10UAE Team Emirates0:05:48
11LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:13
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:35
13Movistar Team0:08:01
14Mitchelton-Scott0:08:15
15Lotto Soudal0:08:24
16Trek-Segafredo0:11:57
17Bahrain-Merida0:12:40
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:14
19Team Sunweb0:16:51
20Dimension Data0:20:24
21EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:48
22Polish National Team0:27:25

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20:46:23
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:29
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:42
11Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:46
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:47
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
17Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:56
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:03
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:22
25Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:52
31Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:56
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:00
33Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:07
34Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
35Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:25
36Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:55
37Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:26
38Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:32
39Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:17
40James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
41Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:47
42Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:35
43Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:06:42
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:54
45Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:07:04
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:14
47Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:07:15
48Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:20
49Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:32
50Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
51Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:08
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:41
54Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:09:12
55Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:09:38
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:33
58Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:02
59Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:03
60Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:11
61Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:12:56
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:57
63Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:13:06
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:20
65Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:24
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:13:25
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:45
68Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:14:21
69Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:28
70Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:15:35
71Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:43
72Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:15:44
73Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:16:55
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:03
75Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:18:02
76Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:16
77Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:11
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:19:56
79Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:44
80Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:55
81Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:22:14
82Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:30
83Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:23:00
84Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:08
85Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:22
86Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:28
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:01
88Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:03
89Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:37
90Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:24:47
91Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:44
92Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:26:02
93Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:13
95Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:26:15
96Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:36
97Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:36
98Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:27:38
99Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:40
100Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:50
101Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:29:39
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:41
103Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:31:45
104Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:32:05
105Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:32:09
106Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:32:13
107Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:32:46
108Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:32:52
109Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:03
110Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:33:47
111Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:51
112Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:29
113Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:06
114Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:35:20
115Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:48
116Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:25
117Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:39
118Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:59
119Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:18
120Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:38:22
121Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:43
122Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:39:20
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:39:46
124William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:30
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
126Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:40:43
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:07
128Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:16
129Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:45:46
130Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland0:46:08
131Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
132Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:21
133Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:29
134Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:33
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:00:31
136Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:52
137Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo1:03:46
138Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:18:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe66pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo63
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky58
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors58
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team54
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team42
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott42
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo40
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott39
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida35
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data35
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ30
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb29
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ28
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe27
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale27
19Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ27
20Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky24
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors23
23Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors19
26Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo18
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott17
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe16
32Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
33Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
37Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
39Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
40Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
41Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11
42Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
43Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
44Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
45Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
49Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
50Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
51Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1
52Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice57pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice50
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe27
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates17
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky14
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14
7Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
9Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ7
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
15Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland6
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb5
17Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
18Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
19Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
20Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott5
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky4
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
26Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
27Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky3
28Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
30Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb2
32Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
34Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
35Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
3Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
7Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
11Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
13Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
14Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team62:22:12
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
4Team Sky0:04:39
5Groupama-FDJ0:04:41
6BMC Racing Team0:05:32
9Katusha-Alpecin0:07:09
11Movistar Team0:08:25
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:26
13Lotto Soudal0:09:28
14UAE Team Emirates0:09:36
16Mitchelton-Scott0:16:44
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:09
19Trek-Segafredo0:23:36
20Team Sunweb0:30:53
21Polish National Team0:37:58
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:42:30

 

