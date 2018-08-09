Tour de Pologne: Preidler wins in Bukovina Resort
Kwiatkowski wears overall leader's jersey into finale stage 7
Stage 6: Zakopane - Bukovina Resort
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) dug deep to retain the overall lead in the Tour de Pologne on the first of two crucial hilly stages on Thursday, with a solid defence of his lead allowing him to take third place at the Bukowina Resort finish behind stage winner Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ).
One of the most interesting points of the race came when Kwiatkowski kept going at his own pace after George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), third overall, launched a blistering three-tempo attack in the four final kilometres, briefly gapping the Pole.
The race leader benefited massively from the late accelerations by his fellow contenders like Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), swamping Bennett's move, which culminated with Preidler surfing away through the technical, undulating finish for victory a few metres ahead of the favourites.
Kwiatkowski remains in control of the overall classification for a third straight day, not to mention gaining another four seconds on time bonuses, to push his lead up to 16 seconds on Teuns.
"We've got a super strong team here, and after such an amazing last few days we were confident about what we could do," Kwiatkowski, already the winner of stage 4 and 5, said afterwards.
With three categorized ascents (a first, second and third cat.) tackled twice in the last hour of racing through the foothills of the snow-capped Tatras mountains, stage 6's short, punchy 129-kilometre route from Zakopane to Bukovina Resort was by no means straightforward.
Team Sky kept an early nine-rider breakaway under control. But as the break fizzled out, a sudden, brutal acceleration by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) at the front of the line in the final hour, strongly suggested that his teammate Teuns was not going to simply settle for second place, for the third day in a row.
Dennis' prolonged acceleration further shredded the peloton of some 60 riders as it tackled the final category 2 ascent of Czarna Gora, with the Australian still hammering away at the front ahead of teammates Bettiol and Teuns.
But halfway up, Kwiatkowski's cohorts moved ahead, with young Pavel Sivakov and Salvatore Puccio both riding impressively and keeping the leader's rivals under control.
Collectively, Sky barely seemed to blink when a first late attack, 12 kilometres from the line, went by Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floor) and quickly followed by Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb). The duo managed to open a gap on the fast, technical descent through mountain pasturelands, with Sky presumably happy to see the time bonuses soaked up by riders who were no threat on GC.
Then a triple acceleration by Bennett on the long, rugged drag up to Bukovina Resort saw the duo's effort collapse, and that forced Sky's hand a little as Kwiatkowski visibly refused to chase down the New Zealander's move.
However, rather than Sky, it was Kwiatkowski's rivals, spearheaded by Teuns, who chased Bennett down, leaving the front group down to half a dozen at most as they swung into the highly technical finale through Bukowina. A blistering move by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) served as a springboard for his teammate Preidler to tear away on a downhill section, and by the time Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) reacted, the multiple Austrian time trial champion was well en route to his first-ever World Tour victory.
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), moved into third ahead of Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), thanks to snatching second place in the tumultuous finale. But it was Kwiatkowski, ultimately, who once again came out benefiting the most.
However, for all the spectacular salvos of final attacks and counter-charges ultimately amounted to little, such aggressive, full-blooded racing bodes well for the one similarly extremely hilly stage left to go. Put simply, Kwiatkowski remains in control, but the time gaps are so small that the race is far from decided.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|3:16:01
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:11
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:47
|30
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|35
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|36
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|38
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:32
|39
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|42
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|43
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:48
|45
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:01
|46
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:44
|49
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:55
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:23
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:26
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|56
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:29
|59
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:32
|60
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:35
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:05
|63
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:49
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:42
|65
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:06
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:10
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|73
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|77
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|85
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|86
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|98
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|99
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|100
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|102
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:29
|107
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:31
|108
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:14
|109
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:14
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:54
|112
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|113
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|117
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|118
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|126
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|128
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|131
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:05
|133
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|135
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:32
|136
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:34
|137
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:57
|138
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:05
|DNF
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNS
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|17
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|5
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|9:48:59
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:50
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:48
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:02
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:24
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:42
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:46
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:48
|11
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:13
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:35
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:08:01
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:15
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:24
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:57
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:40
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:14
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:51
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:20:24
|21
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:48
|22
|Polish National Team
|0:27:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20:46:23
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:29
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:46
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|17
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:56
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:03
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:22
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|29
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:52
|31
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:56
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:00
|33
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:25
|36
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:55
|37
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:26
|38
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:32
|39
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|40
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|41
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|42
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:35
|43
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:06:42
|44
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:54
|45
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:04
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:14
|47
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:07:15
|48
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:20
|49
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:32
|50
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|51
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:08
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:41
|54
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:12
|55
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:38
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:33
|58
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:02
|59
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:03
|60
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:11
|61
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:12:56
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:57
|63
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:13:06
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:20
|65
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:24
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:13:25
|67
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:45
|68
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:14:21
|69
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:28
|70
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:35
|71
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:43
|72
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:15:44
|73
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:55
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:03
|75
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:18:02
|76
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:16
|77
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:11
|78
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:19:56
|79
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:44
|80
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:55
|81
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:14
|82
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:30
|83
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:23:00
|84
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:08
|85
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:22
|86
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:28
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:01
|88
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:03
|89
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:37
|90
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:24:47
|91
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:44
|92
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:26:02
|93
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:13
|95
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:15
|96
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:36
|97
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:36
|98
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:27:38
|99
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:40
|100
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:50
|101
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:29:39
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:41
|103
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:45
|104
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:05
|105
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:32:09
|106
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:32:13
|107
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:46
|108
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:32:52
|109
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:03
|110
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:47
|111
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:51
|112
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:29
|113
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:06
|114
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:20
|115
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:48
|116
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36:25
|117
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:39
|118
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:59
|119
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:18
|120
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:22
|121
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:43
|122
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:39:20
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:46
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:30
|125
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:40:43
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:07
|128
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:16
|129
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:46
|130
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|0:46:08
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:46:21
|133
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:29
|134
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:33
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:00:31
|136
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:01:52
|137
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:46
|138
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:18:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|58
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|19
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|20
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|24
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|23
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|25
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|26
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|32
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|33
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|37
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|39
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|11
|40
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|41
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|42
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|43
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|44
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|45
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|46
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|50
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|51
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|52
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|14
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|6
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|17
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|18
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|19
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|20
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|26
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|27
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|29
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|30
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|35
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|3
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|11
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|14
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|62:22:12
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:39
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:41
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:09
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:08:25
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:26
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:28
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:36
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:44
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:09
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:36
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:30:53
|21
|Polish National Team
|0:37:58
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:42:30
