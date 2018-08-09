Image 1 of 21 Thibaut Pinot and Georg Preidler celebrate the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Michal Kwiatkowski still in the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Emmanuel Buchmann, Georg Preidler and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 21 Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a late breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 21 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a late breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 21 Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 21 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has a go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 21 Team Sky's Lukasz Wisniowski on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 21 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 21 The breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 21 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 21 Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 21 Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne was up and down all day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 21 George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) dug deep to retain the overall lead in the Tour de Pologne on the first of two crucial hilly stages on Thursday, with a solid defence of his lead allowing him to take third place at the Bukowina Resort finish behind stage winner Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ).

One of the most interesting points of the race came when Kwiatkowski kept going at his own pace after George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), third overall, launched a blistering three-tempo attack in the four final kilometres, briefly gapping the Pole.

The race leader benefited massively from the late accelerations by his fellow contenders like Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), swamping Bennett's move, which culminated with Preidler surfing away through the technical, undulating finish for victory a few metres ahead of the favourites.

Kwiatkowski remains in control of the overall classification for a third straight day, not to mention gaining another four seconds on time bonuses, to push his lead up to 16 seconds on Teuns.

"We've got a super strong team here, and after such an amazing last few days we were confident about what we could do," Kwiatkowski, already the winner of stage 4 and 5, said afterwards.

With three categorized ascents (a first, second and third cat.) tackled twice in the last hour of racing through the foothills of the snow-capped Tatras mountains, stage 6's short, punchy 129-kilometre route from Zakopane to Bukovina Resort was by no means straightforward.

Team Sky kept an early nine-rider breakaway under control. But as the break fizzled out, a sudden, brutal acceleration by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) at the front of the line in the final hour, strongly suggested that his teammate Teuns was not going to simply settle for second place, for the third day in a row.

Dennis' prolonged acceleration further shredded the peloton of some 60 riders as it tackled the final category 2 ascent of Czarna Gora, with the Australian still hammering away at the front ahead of teammates Bettiol and Teuns.

But halfway up, Kwiatkowski's cohorts moved ahead, with young Pavel Sivakov and Salvatore Puccio both riding impressively and keeping the leader's rivals under control.

Collectively, Sky barely seemed to blink when a first late attack, 12 kilometres from the line, went by Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floor) and quickly followed by Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb). The duo managed to open a gap on the fast, technical descent through mountain pasturelands, with Sky presumably happy to see the time bonuses soaked up by riders who were no threat on GC.

Then a triple acceleration by Bennett on the long, rugged drag up to Bukovina Resort saw the duo's effort collapse, and that forced Sky's hand a little as Kwiatkowski visibly refused to chase down the New Zealander's move.

However, rather than Sky, it was Kwiatkowski's rivals, spearheaded by Teuns, who chased Bennett down, leaving the front group down to half a dozen at most as they swung into the highly technical finale through Bukowina. A blistering move by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) served as a springboard for his teammate Preidler to tear away on a downhill section, and by the time Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) reacted, the multiple Austrian time trial champion was well en route to his first-ever World Tour victory.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), moved into third ahead of Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), thanks to snatching second place in the tumultuous finale. But it was Kwiatkowski, ultimately, who once again came out benefiting the most.

However, for all the spectacular salvos of final attacks and counter-charges ultimately amounted to little, such aggressive, full-blooded racing bodes well for the one similarly extremely hilly stage left to go. Put simply, Kwiatkowski remains in control, but the time gaps are so small that the race is far from decided.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 3:16:01 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:04 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:47 30 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 35 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 36 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 37 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:46 38 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:32 39 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:35 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 42 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 43 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:48 45 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:01 46 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:44 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:55 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:23 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:26 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 56 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 57 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:28 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:29 59 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:32 60 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:35 61 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:05 63 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:49 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:42 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:06 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:10 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 71 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 72 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 73 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 77 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 78 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 81 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 82 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 85 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 86 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 89 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 98 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 99 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 102 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 103 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:29 107 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:31 108 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:14 109 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:14 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:54 112 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 113 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 114 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 117 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 118 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 122 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 125 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 126 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 128 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 132 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:20:05 133 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 135 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:32 136 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:34 137 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:57 138 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:05 DNF Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland DNF Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland DNF Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNS Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 20 pts 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 17 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 15 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 17 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 29.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 3 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 5 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 38.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 45.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 53.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 3 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 62.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 69.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 7 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 78.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 7 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 4 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 8 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 86.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 2 3 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 9 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 93.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 10 (Cat. 1) Sciana Harnas, km. 102.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 2

Mountain 11 (Cat. 3) Lapsze, km. 110.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 12 (Cat. 2) Czarna Góra, km. 117.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 2 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Jurgów (97,7km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 9:48:59 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 4 Team Sky 0:01:50 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:48 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:02 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:24 8 BMC Racing Team 0:05:42 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:46 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:48 11 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:13 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:35 13 Movistar Team 0:08:01 14 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:15 15 Lotto Soudal 0:08:24 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:57 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:12:40 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:14 19 Team Sunweb 0:16:51 20 Dimension Data 0:20:24 21 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:48 22 Polish National Team 0:27:25

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20:46:23 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:29 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:39 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:46 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:47 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 17 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:56 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:03 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:22 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:52 31 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:56 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:00 33 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:07 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:25 36 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:55 37 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:26 38 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:32 39 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:17 40 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 41 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:47 42 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:35 43 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:06:42 44 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:54 45 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:04 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:14 47 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:07:15 48 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:20 49 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:32 50 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 51 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:08 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:41 54 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:12 55 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:38 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:33 58 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:02 59 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:03 60 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:11 61 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:12:56 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:57 63 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:13:06 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:20 65 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:24 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:13:25 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:45 68 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:14:21 69 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:28 70 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:35 71 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:43 72 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:15:44 73 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:55 74 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:03 75 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:18:02 76 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:16 77 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:11 78 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:19:56 79 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:44 80 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:55 81 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:14 82 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:30 83 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:23:00 84 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:08 85 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:22 86 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:28 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:01 88 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:03 89 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:37 90 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:24:47 91 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:44 92 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:26:02 93 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:13 95 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:15 96 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:36 97 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:36 98 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:27:38 99 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:40 100 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:50 101 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:29:39 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:41 103 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:31:45 104 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:05 105 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:32:09 106 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:32:13 107 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:46 108 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:32:52 109 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:03 110 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:47 111 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:51 112 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:29 113 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:06 114 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:20 115 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:48 116 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:36:25 117 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:39 118 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:59 119 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:18 120 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:22 121 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:43 122 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:39:20 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:39:46 124 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:30 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 126 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:40:43 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:07 128 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:16 129 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:46 130 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 0:46:08 131 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:46:21 133 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:29 134 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:33 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:00:31 136 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:52 137 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:46 138 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:18:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 58 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 58 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 42 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 39 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 35 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 30 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 19 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 20 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 23 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 25 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 19 26 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 27 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 17 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 32 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 33 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 37 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 12 39 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 40 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 41 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 42 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 43 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 44 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 45 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 49 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 50 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 51 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 52 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 14 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 14 7 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 7 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 6 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 17 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 18 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 19 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 20 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 5 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 26 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 27 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 30 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 31 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 2 32 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 33 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 34 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 35 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 3 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 11 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 13 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 14 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1