Tour de Pologne: Ackermann wins opening stage

German champion blasts to sprint victory in Krakow

Image 1 of 9

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

Pascal Ackermann edges out Alvaro Hodeg on Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Pascal Ackermann edges out Alvaro Hodeg on Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

Pascal Ackermann edges out Alvaro Hodeg on Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Pascal Ackermann edges out Alvaro Hodeg on Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

Nicolas Roche (BMC)

Nicolas Roche (BMC)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A superb mid-season for Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) showed no sign of ending on Saturday as the German sprinter notched up a narrow but clear victory in the flat opening stage of the Tour de Pologne.

Still only 24, Ackermann fended off another up-and-coming fast man, Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) by less than a wheel's width on the broad, lengthy finishing straight in Krakow. Meanwhile Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took another big step on his comeback path after his major crash and injuries in Paris-Roubaix to claim third.

For Ackermann, victory in the Tour de Pologne's opening stage came just six days after winning the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, and before that this season the Bora-Hansgrohe rider has captured the German National Road Race title and stages in the Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de Romandie. For Bora-Hansgrohe, this is their second successive opening win in Pologne in a row after Peter Sagan captured the win on exactly the same finishing straight last year.

"It was a harder stage than expected, always up and down, but the team did a perfect job bringing me safely throughout the day," Ackermann said.

"Then there was a hectic finale, and I could feel Hodeg getting closer, but I saw the finish line was close enough and it was OK."

The Tour de Pologne bunch rolled out from the central town square in Krakow in the late afternoon in blazing sunshine, for a 133 kilometre circular course largely on rolling rural roads, but starting and finishing in Poland's former capital city.

A break of four went clear almost as soon as the bunch reached the end of the lengthy neutralised section, including experienced breakaway specialist Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team), along with local riders Michal Paluta (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Michal Podlaski (Reprezentacija Polski), as well as Stephane Rossetto, a Frenchman with Cofidis.

After a fast but largely uneventful stage, Rossetto was the last of the quartet to be reeled in, breaking away from the trio on the rolling sunlit roads in the last 17 kilometres as the skyline of Krakow loomed in the distance once more.

The Cofidis racer made it across the line for the first of three four-kilometre laps that concluded the stage with a 20 second advantage, but his chances of staying away were fast evaporating in the intense evening heat and 10 kilometres from the line, the combined forces of UAE Team Emirates and Lotto-Soudal ended his bid off the front.

Sylvain Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) loped away briefly in a bid for lone glory but Bora-Hansgrohe and LottoNL-Jumbo were having none of it, and as the bunch angled round the last left hand corner with around 900 metres to go, it was clear that only a sprint could decide the stage.

Ackermann's jump "surprised me and I needed to react, but it was a bit late," Hodeg later told Cyclingnews. But although the young Colombian tried to close in on the German, Ackermann gauged his power perfectly to cross the fast-approaching line as a clear winner - and become the 2018 Tour de Pologne's first leader in the process.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:59:11
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
10Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
27Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
34Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
40Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
42Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
48Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
49Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
57Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
58Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
60Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
64Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
65Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
66Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
67Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
70Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
74Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
75Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
76Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
78Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
79Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
82Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
83Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
84Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
85Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
86George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
87Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
89Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
92Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
94Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
95Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
99Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
101Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
102Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
103Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
104Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
106Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
107Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
108Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
109Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
111Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
114Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
115Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
118Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
119Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
120Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
121Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
124Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
125Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
128Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
129Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
131Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
132Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
135Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
139Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
140Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
141Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:41
142Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
144Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:29
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49
146Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:00
147Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:40
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:46
149Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:05
150Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:03:30
151Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:54
152Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:09
153Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
154Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:48

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors19
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott18
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb15
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
10Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data10
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
14Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
20Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

KOM 1 - Bachowice, 74,8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

KOM 2 - Kaszów, 100,4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo8:57:33
2Team Sunweb
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Astana Pro Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
8Mitchelton-Scott
9Quick-Step Floors
10Katusha-Alpecin
11UAE Team Emirates
12Movistar Team
13Team Sky
14Polish National Team
15Groupama-FDJ
17Gazprom-Rusvelo
18BMC Racing Team
21Lotto Soudal
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:59:01
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:04
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:06
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:08
6Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:09
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
13Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
25Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
26Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
37Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
45Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
51Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
52Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
56Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
60Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
61Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
63Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
64Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
68Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
69Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
70Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
71Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
73Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
77Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
79Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
81Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
83Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
86Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
89George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
92Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
95Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
97Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
98Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
101Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
103Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
104Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
105Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
106Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
108Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
109Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
110Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
111Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
113Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
117Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
121Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
122Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
123Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
125Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
129Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
132Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
135Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
139Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
140Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
141Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:51
142Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:56
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
144Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:39
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:59
146Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:10
147Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:50
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:56
149Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:15
150Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:03:40
151Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:04
152Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:19
153Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
154Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors19
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott18
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb15
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
10Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data10
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
14Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
20Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2pts

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo8:57:33
2SEN
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Astana Pro Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
8Mitchelton-Scott
9Quick-Step Floors
10Katusha-Alpecin
11UAE Team Emirates
12Movistar Team
13Team Sky
14Polish National Team
15Groupama-FDJ
17Gazprom-Rusvelo
18BMC Racing Team
21Lotto Soudal
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49

 

