Tour de Pologne: Ackermann wins opening stage
German champion blasts to sprint victory in Krakow
Stage 1: Krakow -
A superb mid-season for Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) showed no sign of ending on Saturday as the German sprinter notched up a narrow but clear victory in the flat opening stage of the Tour de Pologne.
Still only 24, Ackermann fended off another up-and-coming fast man, Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) by less than a wheel's width on the broad, lengthy finishing straight in Krakow. Meanwhile Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took another big step on his comeback path after his major crash and injuries in Paris-Roubaix to claim third.
For Ackermann, victory in the Tour de Pologne's opening stage came just six days after winning the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, and before that this season the Bora-Hansgrohe rider has captured the German National Road Race title and stages in the Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de Romandie. For Bora-Hansgrohe, this is their second successive opening win in Pologne in a row after Peter Sagan captured the win on exactly the same finishing straight last year.
"It was a harder stage than expected, always up and down, but the team did a perfect job bringing me safely throughout the day," Ackermann said.
"Then there was a hectic finale, and I could feel Hodeg getting closer, but I saw the finish line was close enough and it was OK."
The Tour de Pologne bunch rolled out from the central town square in Krakow in the late afternoon in blazing sunshine, for a 133 kilometre circular course largely on rolling rural roads, but starting and finishing in Poland's former capital city.
A break of four went clear almost as soon as the bunch reached the end of the lengthy neutralised section, including experienced breakaway specialist Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team), along with local riders Michal Paluta (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Michal Podlaski (Reprezentacija Polski), as well as Stephane Rossetto, a Frenchman with Cofidis.
After a fast but largely uneventful stage, Rossetto was the last of the quartet to be reeled in, breaking away from the trio on the rolling sunlit roads in the last 17 kilometres as the skyline of Krakow loomed in the distance once more.
The Cofidis racer made it across the line for the first of three four-kilometre laps that concluded the stage with a 20 second advantage, but his chances of staying away were fast evaporating in the intense evening heat and 10 kilometres from the line, the combined forces of UAE Team Emirates and Lotto-Soudal ended his bid off the front.
Sylvain Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) loped away briefly in a bid for lone glory but Bora-Hansgrohe and LottoNL-Jumbo were having none of it, and as the bunch angled round the last left hand corner with around 900 metres to go, it was clear that only a sprint could decide the stage.
Ackermann's jump "surprised me and I needed to react, but it was a bit late," Hodeg later told Cyclingnews. But although the young Colombian tried to close in on the German, Ackermann gauged his power perfectly to cross the fast-approaching line as a clear winner - and become the 2018 Tour de Pologne's first leader in the process.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:59:11
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|10
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|49
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|64
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|65
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|76
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|81
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|86
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|89
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|95
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|101
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|102
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|103
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|104
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|107
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|115
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|118
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|120
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|124
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|128
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|135
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|140
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:41
|142
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46
|143
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:49
|146
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|147
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:40
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:46
|149
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:05
|150
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:30
|151
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:54
|152
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:09
|153
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|154
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|10
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|14
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|20
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|8:57:33
|2
|Team Sunweb
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Polish National Team
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:49
