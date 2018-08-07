Image 1 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski also moved into yellow after his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 41 Patrick Konrad leads a late breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 41 Team Sky manage the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 41 Jan Tratnik was the last man standing in the original breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 41 Jorge Arcas in a late attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 41 Race leader Alvaro Hodeg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 41 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 41 Mitchelton-Scott nestled in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 41 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowsk (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 41 A tired Dries Devenyns crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 41 (L-R) George Bennett, Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 41 Jan Tratnik took the lead in the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski takes the spoils (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 41 Dylan Teuns crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 41 Dylan Teuns had to settle for second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 41 Thibaut Pinot (Gropama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 41 It was a nice day out for the riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 41 A helicopter flies overhead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 41 The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 41 Quick-Step Floors infiltrate the Team Sky train (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 41 Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 41 Giacomo Nizzolo drops back for some refreshments (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 41 All smiles from race leader Alvaro Hodeg and teammate Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 41 Lukasz Wisniowski sets the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 41 Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 41 Michal Kwiatkowski on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 41 Australian champion Alex Edmondson (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 41 The peloton descends (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 41 Mikael Cherel enjoys a chat in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 41 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 41 Bert Van Lerberghe leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 41 Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 41 Alvaro Hodeg took the race lead after victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 41 The peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michal Kwiatkowski powered to victory on the tricky uphill finish in Szczyrk on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne, backing up a day's worth of effort by his Team Sky teammates. He out-kicked defending champion Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), accelerating away from the Belgian on the final corner. George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) was distanced by the pair but crossed the line in third place.

Running out of steam, Teuns sat up in the final metres, allowing Kwiatkowski to add a further three seconds to his advantage over the BMC Racing rider in the overall classification. He now leads Teuns by eight seconds in the overall standings with Bennett at 10 seconds to the Polish rider.

Riding the Tour de Pologne for the first time since 2016, Kwiatkowski and Team Sky set their stall out early on. The squad sat en-mass at the front of the bunch, keeping a tight grip on the early break and catching them on the final classified climb.

Heading into the short but steep ascent, Kwiatkowski dropped off the front with just Sergio Henao for company. He bided his time, not reacting to a stinging attack from Richard Carapaz (Movistar) from the bottom of the ascent.

The winner on this same stage last year, Teuns made his own move soon after Carapaz was caught with 300 metres remaining. Kwiatkowski latched onto the wheel of Teuns, pushing past him with just a few metres remaining to take his first ever stage win at his home race.

How it happened

After three sprint stages, the Tour de Pologne moved into the mountains with a finishing circuit that included four first category ascents. Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) started the day in the leader's yellow jersey after his victory on stage 3, but he knew that he would enjoy just one day at the top of the standings.

Starting off in Jaworzno, the peloton set a hard pace as riders tried to form a breakaway. After plenty of action, a three-man move formed with Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Mark Rutkiewicz (Poland) getting clear. They quickly assumed a strong advantage, and after 30 kilometres of racing the trio had 5:45.

Looking after team leader and home favourite Michal Kwiatkowski, Team Sky assumed the front of the bunch and cut the lead to a more comfortable four minutes. Van Lerberghe couldn't hold the pace when the leaders hit the first climb and he slipped back into the clutches of Team Sky and the rest of the peloton, leaving just the two riders up front.

Tratnik looked the strongest of the remaining escapees, picking off the king of the mountains points ahead of Rutkiewicz on the first two ascents. The Polish rider began to struggle, and with just under 40 kilometres remaining, he was distanced by Tratnik. The CCC rider plugged on alone and would claim the points at the top of the third climb. Behind him, four riders would attack the peloton in pursuit of the Slovenian.

George Preidler (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jorge Arcas (Movistar) were just 45 seconds behind Tratnik at the top of the climb. He would hold off until the final ascent, but no sooner had the climb begun, Tratnik had been caught. Tratnik would quickly dropped by his new companions and Preidler would drop off the pace soon after.

Team Sky continued to mete out a hefty pace on the climb and the last three escapees were caught with 12 kilometres remaining. There was no fight at all for the king of the mountains points as Pavel Sivakov led he bunch over the top of the climb. While the sprinters had been dispatched with earlier in the day, a large group of around 50 riders remained as the riders made their way down the descent to the final 900-metre rise to the finish line in Szczyrk.

Having relied on Team Sky to set the pace for much of the day, a number of different teams moved to the front, including that of defending champion Dylan Teuns, with Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe getting into the mix. Kwiatkowski had just Sergio Henao for company after the rest of his team peeled off.

Carapaz tried to get the jump on the peloton, as he had done at the Giro d'Italia in May, striking out as soon as the road turned upwards. The Ecuadorian took a big gap but appeared to be struggling with 400 metres to go, the gradient really biting. He would be brought back as Enrico Gasparotto briefly accelerated from the bunch.

Teuns knew this climb well, having beaten Peter Sagan to take the stage win last year and he had his eyes set on the double. He made his move soon after Carapaz was caught, taking Kwiatkowski with him. The Polish rider would prove too strong for him and he could only watch as Kwiatkowski raised his arms in celebration.

Stage 5 will be another lumpy day with three classified climbs to contend with and plenty of undulating roads.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4:25:44 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 5 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:06 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:14 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 30 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 34 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 37 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 39 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 41 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:47 43 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:50 46 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 47 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:54 49 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 50 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:05 52 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:07 53 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:01:09 54 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:14 55 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 56 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 57 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:18 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:26 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 62 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:53 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:34 65 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 67 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 69 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:05 71 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08 72 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:17 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:03:33 74 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:41 75 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 76 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:24 78 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:30 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:36 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 82 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:48 83 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:40 84 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:45 85 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:49 86 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:56 87 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 89 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 90 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 91 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 92 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 94 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:59 95 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:11 96 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:15 98 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:23 100 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:34 102 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:50 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:51 105 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:58 106 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:11 107 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:01 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:11:33 109 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 110 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:36 112 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:44 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:50 114 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:52 116 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:01 117 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:07 118 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:40 119 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 121 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 122 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 123 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 125 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 130 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 133 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 134 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 135 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 138 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 139 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 140 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 141 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 142 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:49 144 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:57 145 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 146 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:55 147 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:30:07 148 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:34:06 DNS Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 17 5 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 6 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 - Przelecz Salmopolska, 109.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 7 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 5 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek, 124.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 7 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek, 144km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 7 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 5 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - Przelecz Salmopolska, 167.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2

Sprint 1 - Mysłowice, 10.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Chelm Slaski, 19.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 3 - Wilamowice, Rynek, 49.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13:51:22 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:21 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 26 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 29 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 31 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 36 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:46 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:50 39 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 41 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:58 43 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:01 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:05 49 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 50 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:16 52 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:18 53 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:01:20 54 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:25 55 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:01:26 56 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:29 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:37 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:59 62 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:04 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:45 65 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:03:07 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:11 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:16 71 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19 72 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:28 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:03:44 74 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:52 75 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 76 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:35 78 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:41 79 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:06:47 80 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:47 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:56 84 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:07 85 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:09:00 87 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:04 88 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:06 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 91 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 92 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:10 93 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:20 94 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:32 95 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:34 96 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:45 98 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:52 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:09 100 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:22 101 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:44 102 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 103 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:47 105 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:55 106 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:01 107 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:02 108 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:08 109 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:11 110 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:18 111 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:27 112 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:57 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 114 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:35 115 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:25 116 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:59 117 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:29 118 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:31 119 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:34 120 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:44 121 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:51 122 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 126 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 127 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 128 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 130 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 133 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 134 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 135 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:45 136 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:19:12 137 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:58 138 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:00 139 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:08 140 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:24 141 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:02 142 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:42 143 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:48 144 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:36 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:25:12 146 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:03 147 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:38:10 148 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 58 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 42 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 23 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 12 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 15 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 19 16 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 18 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 17 21 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 17 22 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 23 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 12 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 30 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 33 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 37 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 6 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 40 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 47 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 48 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 14 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 10 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 7 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 12 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 13 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 14 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 16 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 17 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 19 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1 20 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 6 4 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 12 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1