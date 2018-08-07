Tour de Pologne: Kwiatkowski wins stage 4
Polish champion takes the overall lead
Stage 4: Jaworzno - Szczyrk
Michal Kwiatkowski powered to victory on the tricky uphill finish in Szczyrk on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne, backing up a day's worth of effort by his Team Sky teammates. He out-kicked defending champion Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), accelerating away from the Belgian on the final corner. George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) was distanced by the pair but crossed the line in third place.
Running out of steam, Teuns sat up in the final metres, allowing Kwiatkowski to add a further three seconds to his advantage over the BMC Racing rider in the overall classification. He now leads Teuns by eight seconds in the overall standings with Bennett at 10 seconds to the Polish rider.
Riding the Tour de Pologne for the first time since 2016, Kwiatkowski and Team Sky set their stall out early on. The squad sat en-mass at the front of the bunch, keeping a tight grip on the early break and catching them on the final classified climb.
Heading into the short but steep ascent, Kwiatkowski dropped off the front with just Sergio Henao for company. He bided his time, not reacting to a stinging attack from Richard Carapaz (Movistar) from the bottom of the ascent.
The winner on this same stage last year, Teuns made his own move soon after Carapaz was caught with 300 metres remaining. Kwiatkowski latched onto the wheel of Teuns, pushing past him with just a few metres remaining to take his first ever stage win at his home race.
How it happened
After three sprint stages, the Tour de Pologne moved into the mountains with a finishing circuit that included four first category ascents. Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) started the day in the leader's yellow jersey after his victory on stage 3, but he knew that he would enjoy just one day at the top of the standings.
Starting off in Jaworzno, the peloton set a hard pace as riders tried to form a breakaway. After plenty of action, a three-man move formed with Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Mark Rutkiewicz (Poland) getting clear. They quickly assumed a strong advantage, and after 30 kilometres of racing the trio had 5:45.
Looking after team leader and home favourite Michal Kwiatkowski, Team Sky assumed the front of the bunch and cut the lead to a more comfortable four minutes. Van Lerberghe couldn't hold the pace when the leaders hit the first climb and he slipped back into the clutches of Team Sky and the rest of the peloton, leaving just the two riders up front.
Tratnik looked the strongest of the remaining escapees, picking off the king of the mountains points ahead of Rutkiewicz on the first two ascents. The Polish rider began to struggle, and with just under 40 kilometres remaining, he was distanced by Tratnik. The CCC rider plugged on alone and would claim the points at the top of the third climb. Behind him, four riders would attack the peloton in pursuit of the Slovenian.
George Preidler (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jorge Arcas (Movistar) were just 45 seconds behind Tratnik at the top of the climb. He would hold off until the final ascent, but no sooner had the climb begun, Tratnik had been caught. Tratnik would quickly dropped by his new companions and Preidler would drop off the pace soon after.
Team Sky continued to mete out a hefty pace on the climb and the last three escapees were caught with 12 kilometres remaining. There was no fight at all for the king of the mountains points as Pavel Sivakov led he bunch over the top of the climb. While the sprinters had been dispatched with earlier in the day, a large group of around 50 riders remained as the riders made their way down the descent to the final 900-metre rise to the finish line in Szczyrk.
Having relied on Team Sky to set the pace for much of the day, a number of different teams moved to the front, including that of defending champion Dylan Teuns, with Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe getting into the mix. Kwiatkowski had just Sergio Henao for company after the rest of his team peeled off.
Carapaz tried to get the jump on the peloton, as he had done at the Giro d'Italia in May, striking out as soon as the road turned upwards. The Ecuadorian took a big gap but appeared to be struggling with 400 metres to go, the gradient really biting. He would be brought back as Enrico Gasparotto briefly accelerated from the bunch.
Teuns knew this climb well, having beaten Peter Sagan to take the stage win last year and he had his eyes set on the double. He made his move soon after Carapaz was caught, taking Kwiatkowski with him. The Polish rider would prove too strong for him and he could only watch as Kwiatkowski raised his arms in celebration.
Stage 5 will be another lumpy day with three classified climbs to contend with and plenty of undulating roads.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4:25:44
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:14
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|30
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|34
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|37
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|39
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|41
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:47
|43
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|46
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|49
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|52
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|53
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:09
|54
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|56
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|57
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:18
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:26
|60
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|62
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:53
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|65
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|67
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:05
|71
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:17
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:03:33
|74
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:41
|75
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|76
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:24
|78
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:30
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:36
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|82
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:48
|83
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:40
|84
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:45
|85
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:49
|86
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|87
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|89
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|90
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|91
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|92
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:59
|95
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:11
|96
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:15
|98
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:23
|100
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:34
|102
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:50
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:51
|105
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:58
|106
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:11
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:01
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:11:33
|109
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:36
|112
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:44
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:50
|114
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:52
|116
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:01
|117
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:07
|118
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:40
|119
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|122
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|123
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|130
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|133
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|135
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|138
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|140
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|141
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|142
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:49
|144
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:57
|145
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|146
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:55
|147
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:30:07
|148
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:06
|DNS
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|17
|5
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|7
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|4
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|7
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|5
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13:51:22
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:25
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|24
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|26
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|29
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|31
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|36
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:46
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:50
|39
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|41
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:58
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:05
|49
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|52
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|53
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:20
|54
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|55
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:01:26
|56
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:29
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:37
|60
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|62
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:04
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|65
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:03:07
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:11
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|71
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:28
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:03:44
|74
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:52
|75
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|76
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:35
|78
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:41
|79
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:06:47
|80
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:47
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:56
|84
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:07
|85
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:09:00
|87
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:04
|88
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|91
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|92
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:10
|93
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:20
|94
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:32
|95
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:34
|96
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:45
|98
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:52
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:09
|100
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:22
|101
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:44
|102
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|103
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:47
|105
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:55
|106
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:01
|107
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:02
|108
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:08
|109
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:11
|110
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:18
|111
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:27
|112
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:57
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|114
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:35
|115
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:25
|116
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:59
|117
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:29
|118
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:31
|119
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:34
|120
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:44
|121
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:51
|122
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|126
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|128
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|135
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:45
|136
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:19:12
|137
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:58
|138
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:00
|139
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:08
|140
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:24
|141
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:02
|142
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:42
|143
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:48
|144
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:36
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:25:12
|146
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:03
|147
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:38:10
|148
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|23
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|12
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|15
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|16
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|17
|21
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|22
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|23
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|30
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|37
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|43
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|47
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|48
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|14
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|12
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|13
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|14
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|16
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|17
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|20
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|6
|4
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|12
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|41:35:21
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|15
|Team Sky
|0:02:20
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:58
|17
|Polish National Team
|0:05:15
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:55
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:08:11
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:10:24
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:49
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:10
