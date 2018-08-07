Trending

Tour de Pologne: Kwiatkowski wins stage 4

Polish champion takes the overall lead

Image 1 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski also moved into yellow after his stage win

Michal Kwiatkowski also moved into yellow after his stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 41

Patrick Konrad leads a late breakaway

Patrick Konrad leads a late breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 41

Team Sky manage the peloton

Team Sky manage the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 41

Jan Tratnik was the last man standing in the original breakaway

Jan Tratnik was the last man standing in the original breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 41

Jorge Arcas in a late attack

Jorge Arcas in a late attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 41

Race leader Alvaro Hodeg

Race leader Alvaro Hodeg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 41

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 41

Mitchelton-Scott nestled in the bunch

Mitchelton-Scott nestled in the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 41

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowsk (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowsk (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 41

A tired Dries Devenyns crosses the line

A tired Dries Devenyns crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 41

(L-R) George Bennett, Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan Teuns

(L-R) George Bennett, Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan Teuns
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 41

Jan Tratnik took the lead in the mountains classification

Jan Tratnik took the lead in the mountains classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski takes the spoils

Michal Kwiatkowski takes the spoils
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 41

Dylan Teuns crosses the line

Dylan Teuns crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 41

Dylan Teuns had to settle for second

Dylan Teuns had to settle for second
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 41

Thibaut Pinot (Gropama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Gropama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 41

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 41

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 41

It was a nice day out for the riders

It was a nice day out for the riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 41

A helicopter flies overhead

A helicopter flies overhead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 41

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 41

Quick-Step Floors infiltrate the Team Sky train

Quick-Step Floors infiltrate the Team Sky train
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the peloton

Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 41

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 41

Giacomo Nizzolo drops back for some refreshments

Giacomo Nizzolo drops back for some refreshments
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 41

All smiles from race leader Alvaro Hodeg and teammate Fabio Sabatini

All smiles from race leader Alvaro Hodeg and teammate Fabio Sabatini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 41

Lukasz Wisniowski sets the pace

Lukasz Wisniowski sets the pace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 41

Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis)

Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 41

Michal Kwiatkowski on a descent

Michal Kwiatkowski on a descent
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 41

Australian champion Alex Edmondson

Australian champion Alex Edmondson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 41

The peloton descends

The peloton descends
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 41

Mikael Cherel enjoys a chat in the bunch

Mikael Cherel enjoys a chat in the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 41

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 41

Bert Van Lerberghe leads the breakaway

Bert Van Lerberghe leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 41

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 41

Alvaro Hodeg took the race lead after victory on stage 3

Alvaro Hodeg took the race lead after victory on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 41

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michal Kwiatkowski powered to victory on the tricky uphill finish in Szczyrk on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne, backing up a day's worth of effort by his Team Sky teammates. He out-kicked defending champion Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), accelerating away from the Belgian on the final corner. George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) was distanced by the pair but crossed the line in third place. 

Running out of steam, Teuns sat up in the final metres, allowing Kwiatkowski to add a further three seconds to his advantage over the BMC Racing rider in the overall classification. He now leads Teuns by eight seconds in the overall standings with Bennett at 10 seconds to the Polish rider.

Riding the Tour de Pologne for the first time since 2016, Kwiatkowski and Team Sky set their stall out early on. The squad sat en-mass at the front of the bunch, keeping a tight grip on the early break and catching them on the final classified climb.

Heading into the short but steep ascent, Kwiatkowski dropped off the front with just Sergio Henao for company. He bided his time, not reacting to a stinging attack from Richard Carapaz (Movistar) from the bottom of the ascent.

The winner on this same stage last year, Teuns made his own move soon after Carapaz was caught with 300 metres remaining. Kwiatkowski latched onto the wheel of Teuns, pushing past him with just a few metres remaining to take his first ever stage win at his home race.

How it happened

After three sprint stages, the Tour de Pologne moved into the mountains with a finishing circuit that included four first category ascents. Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) started the day in the leader's yellow jersey after his victory on stage 3, but he knew that he would enjoy just one day at the top of the standings.

Starting off in Jaworzno, the peloton set a hard pace as riders tried to form a breakaway. After plenty of action, a three-man move formed with Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Mark Rutkiewicz (Poland) getting clear. They quickly assumed a strong advantage, and after 30 kilometres of racing the trio had 5:45.

Looking after team leader and home favourite Michal Kwiatkowski, Team Sky assumed the front of the bunch and cut the lead to a more comfortable four minutes. Van Lerberghe couldn't hold the pace when the leaders hit the first climb and he slipped back into the clutches of Team Sky and the rest of the peloton, leaving just the two riders up front.

Tratnik looked the strongest of the remaining escapees, picking off the king of the mountains points ahead of Rutkiewicz on the first two ascents. The Polish rider began to struggle, and with just under 40 kilometres remaining, he was distanced by Tratnik. The CCC rider plugged on alone and would claim the points at the top of the third climb. Behind him, four riders would attack the peloton in pursuit of the Slovenian.

George Preidler (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jorge Arcas (Movistar) were just 45 seconds behind Tratnik at the top of the climb. He would hold off until the final ascent, but no sooner had the climb begun, Tratnik had been caught. Tratnik would quickly dropped by his new companions and Preidler would drop off the pace soon after.

Team Sky continued to mete out a hefty pace on the climb and the last three escapees were caught with 12 kilometres remaining. There was no fight at all for the king of the mountains points as Pavel Sivakov led he bunch over the top of the climb. While the sprinters had been dispatched with earlier in the day, a large group of around 50 riders remained as the riders made their way down the descent to the final 900-metre rise to the finish line in Szczyrk.

Having relied on Team Sky to set the pace for much of the day, a number of different teams moved to the front, including that of defending champion Dylan Teuns, with Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe getting into the mix. Kwiatkowski had just Sergio Henao for company after the rest of his team peeled off.

Carapaz tried to get the jump on the peloton, as he had done at the Giro d'Italia in May, striking out as soon as the road turned upwards. The Ecuadorian took a big gap but appeared to be struggling with 400 metres to go, the gradient really biting. He would be brought back as Enrico Gasparotto briefly accelerated from the bunch.

Teuns knew this climb well, having beaten Peter Sagan to take the stage win last year and he had his eyes set on the double. He made his move soon after Carapaz was caught, taking Kwiatkowski with him. The Polish rider would prove too strong for him and he could only watch as Kwiatkowski raised his arms in celebration.

Stage 5 will be another lumpy day with three classified climbs to contend with and plenty of undulating roads.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4:25:44
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
5Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:06
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:14
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
30Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
31Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
34Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
36Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
37Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
39Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
41Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:47
43Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:50
46James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
47Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
49Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
50Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
51Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
52Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
53Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:01:09
54Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:14
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
56Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
57Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:18
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:26
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
62Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:53
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:02:34
65Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
67Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
69Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:05
71Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:08
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:03:17
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:03:33
74Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:41
75Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
76Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:24
78Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:30
79Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:36
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
81Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
82Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:48
83Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:40
84Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:07:45
85Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:49
86Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:56
87Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
88Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:55
89Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
90Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
91Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
92Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
94Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:59
95Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:11
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:15
98Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:09:23
100Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:09:34
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
103Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:50
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:51
105Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:58
106Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:11
107Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:01
108Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:11:33
109Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
110Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:36
112Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:44
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:50
114Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
115Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:52
116Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:01
117Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:07
118Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:40
119Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
120André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
121Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
122Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
123Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
127Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
130Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
131William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
133Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
135Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
136Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
138Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
139Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
140Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
141Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
142Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:49
144Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:57
145Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
146Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:55
147Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:30:07
148Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:06
DNSNicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo18
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team17
5Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb14
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky12
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
12Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ6
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 1 - Przelecz Salmopolska, 109.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland7
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky3
5Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek, 124.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland7
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
4Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek, 144km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ7
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
5Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - Przelecz Salmopolska, 167.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky10pts
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
5Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2

Sprint 1 - Mysłowice, 10.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Chelm Slaski, 19.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - Wilamowice, Rynek, 49.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13:51:22
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:17
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
15Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:25
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
24Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
26Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
29Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
31Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
36Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:46
37Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
39Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
41Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:58
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:01
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:05
49Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
50Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
51Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:16
52Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
53Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:01:20
54Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:25
55Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:01:26
56Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:29
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:37
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:59
62Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:04
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:02:45
65Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:07
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:11
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:16
71Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:19
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:03:28
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:03:44
74Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:52
75Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
76Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:35
78Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:41
79Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:06:47
80Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
82Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:47
83Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:07:56
84Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:07
85Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
86Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:09:00
87Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:04
88Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:06
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
91Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
92Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:10
93Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:20
94Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:09:32
95Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:09:34
96Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
97Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:09:45
98Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:52
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:09
100Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:22
101Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:11:44
102Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
103Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:47
105Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:55
106Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:01
107Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:02
108Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:08
109Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:11
110Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:18
111Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:27
112Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:57
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
114Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:35
115Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:25
116Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:59
117Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:17:29
118Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:31
119Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:34
120André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:17:44
121Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:51
122Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
126Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
127Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
128Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
130William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
131Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
133Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
135Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:45
136Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:19:12
137Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:58
138Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:00
139Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:08
140Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:24
141Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:02
142Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:42
143Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:48
144Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:36
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:25:12
146Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:03
147Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:38:10
148Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors58pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo50
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe49
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott42
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale27
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ27
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data23
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb21
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
15Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors19
16Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
18George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo18
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team17
21Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott17
22Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
23Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky12
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
30Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
33Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
36Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott7
37Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ6
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
46Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
47Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1
48Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice30pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland14
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky10
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ7
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
7Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
12Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
13Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
14Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky3
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
16Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
17Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
19Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1
20Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin17pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland6
4Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
12Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team41:35:21
2Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
6Movistar Team0:00:34
7Groupama-FDJ0:00:40
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
11Lotto Soudal0:01:14
14Katusha-Alpecin0:01:33
15Team Sky0:02:20
16UAE Team Emirates0:03:58
17Polish National Team0:05:15
18Mitchelton-Scott0:05:55
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:08:11
20Team Sunweb0:10:24
21Trek-Segafredo0:11:49
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:10

Latest on Cyclingnews