Trending

Tour de Pologne: Double win for Hodeg in Zabrze

Quick-Step Floors rider gets stage win, race lead in sprint

Image 1 of 22

Alvaro Hodge (Quick-Step Floors) takes the win

Alvaro Hodge (Quick-Step Floors) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Quick-Step Floors protects Alvaro Hodeg

Quick-Step Floors protects Alvaro Hodeg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Cramps for winner Alvaro Hodeg

Cramps for winner Alvaro Hodeg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Dan McLay, Alvaro Hodeg and Andre Greipe on the stage podium

Dan McLay, Alvaro Hodeg and Andre Greipe on the stage podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Race leader Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Race leader Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

Michal Paluta leads the breakaway

Michal Paluta leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne started in a soccer stadium

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne started in a soccer stadium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

Mountains leader Michal Paluta (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Mountains leader Michal Paluta (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double stage runner-up Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) made it third time lucky in the Tour de Pologne on Monday when the Clombian narrowly captured a bunch sprint win on stage 3 ahead of Daniel McLay (Team EF Education First-Drapac) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

Following teammate Julien Alaphilippe's victory on Saturday in the Clásica San Sebastián, Hodeg's win continues Quick-Step Floors staggeringly prolific run of success in 2018, with 53 UCI-classified victories - the most ever at this point in a season for the 16-year-old Belgian team - to date.

Whilst top favourite Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was unable to go for a hat-trick of stage wins in Pologne on Monday - the German national champion was blocked in against the right hand barriers with 300 metres to go on the left-hand side of the road - Hodeg received a faultless lead-out from teammate and Danish National Champion Michael Mørkøv.

A powerful late counter-charge by McLay, Greipel and McLay's teammate Sacha Modolo came close to overtaking Hodeg. But it was too late, with the Colombian punching one arm in the air as he claimed his first win since a stage of the Volta a Catalunya this spring.

After he freewheeled to a halt, for a good half minute, Hodeg stayed slumped against the barriers, his helmet in one hand and seemingly unable to take in that he had finally conquered the stage win - and taken the race lead to boot.

"I was feeling very low after two second places and I really wanted this win today," the Colombian said, "I'm just over the moon it's finally arrived, and it's all thanks to my team, they did a brilliant job."

The early part of the stage played out in almost identical fashion to stages 1 and 2, with the only difference the names of the clutch of early breakaways doomed to fail thanks to the sprinters' teams. This time, Matias le Turnier (Cofidis), Michal Paluta (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Alexander Foliforov (Gasprom-Rusvelo) and Jenthe Biernmans (Katusha-Alpecin) gained around four minutes after 30 kilometres, before Bora-Hansgrohe, courtesy (once again) largely of Cesare Benedetti, began the slow but relentless process of reeling the quartet in.

The four had a little under a minute in hand as they sped past the finish line in the shadow of the Zabrze stadium for the first time. Ahead were four circuits of a largely flat finishing circuit of the kind so beloved of Pologne's organisers, 6.2 kilometres in length, featuring chunks of motorway and no way as technically challenging as the labyrinthine urban circuit the Pologne peloton had tackled through Katowice 24 hours before.

Sky and Groupama-FDJ began moving up as well, and with less than two laps to go, as the peloton hit speeds of up to 60kph on the broad motorway behind Zabrze stadium, it was all over for the foursome.

Bora powered to the front as a notable statement of intent with five kilometres to go, but they were comfortably matched by CCC-Sprandi's line on the far side of the motorway. A further delegation of Mitchelton-Scott then took over at the head of affairs, followed by LottoNL-Jumbo.

After a hard swing left onto the broad 900 metre-long finishing straight, Ackermann began his sprint from a little too far back and found himself blocked in near the barriers. But Hodeg was able to power away behind Mørkøv on the far side, and by the time the Danish rider swung off, despite the ferocious counter-charge by the EF-Drapac duo and Greipel, such was the Quick Step duo's advantage that the Colombian's victory was a virtual certainty.

After a generous triple helping of sprint stages, the Tour de Pologne changes its profile radically on Tuesday when it heads south into the Carpathian and Beskid mountains. Anything between 2,000 and 2,800 metres of vertical climbing each stage will make each remaining day of the week-long race a potential battle between the GC stars, starting with stage 4's short but punchy ascent to Scyrzk.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:09:59
2Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
25Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
29Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
40Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
46Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
49Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
52Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
54Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
55Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
56Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
60Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
61Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
63William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
67Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
72Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
73Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
74Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
75Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
77Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
78Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
79Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
83Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
84Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
85Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
86Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
87Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
89Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
92Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
94Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
96Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
97Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
98Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
99Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
100Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
101Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
102Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
104Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
105Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
106George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
107Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
110Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
115Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
116Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
118Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
119Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
121Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
122Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
123Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
124Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
125Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
126James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
127Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
128Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
130Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
133Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
134Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
136Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
137Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
138Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
140Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
141Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
142Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
143Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
144Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:31
145Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
146Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
147Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
148Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
149Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:21
150Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
151Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:10
152Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:41
DNSJarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNSLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale17
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott16
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors14
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb11
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data6
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 1. Rybnik. 77.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 1 - 5.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - 75.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - 95.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors9:25:27
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:02
3Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:05
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
5Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:16
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
10Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:21
12Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:22
14Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
23Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
32Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
33Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
35Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
37Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
45Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
46Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
49Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
51Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
60Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
61Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
65Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
70Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
73Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
76Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
78Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
82Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
83George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
84Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
85William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
87Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
92Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
94Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
95Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
96Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
99Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
102Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
104Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
105Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
106Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
107Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
108Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
109Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
110Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
112Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
113Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
115Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
117Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
118Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
119Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
120James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
121Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
122Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
124Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
127Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
128Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
130Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
131Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:16
132Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
133Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:01:43
135Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:22
136Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:27
137Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:29
138Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:31
139Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:45
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:48
141Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:57
142Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:04:46
143Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:21
144Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:59
145Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:13
146Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:52
147Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:07
148Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:31
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:07:43
150Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:14
151Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:10
152Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors58pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo50
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe49
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott42
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb39
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ27
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale27
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data23
12Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
13Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors19
14Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott17
18Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
22Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
26Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
27Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
29Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
30Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin17pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
7Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
9Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo28:17:27
2Quick-Step Floors
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Team Sunweb
6UAE Team Emirates
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Astana Pro Team
9Gazprom-Rusvelo
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Poland
13Team Sky
14Groupama-FDJ
16Katusha-Alpecin
17Movistar Team
18Lotto Soudal
20BMC Racing Team
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49

 

Latest on Cyclingnews