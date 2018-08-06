Image 1 of 22 Alvaro Hodge (Quick-Step Floors) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Quick-Step Floors protects Alvaro Hodeg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Cramps for winner Alvaro Hodeg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Dan McLay, Alvaro Hodeg and Andre Greipe on the stage podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Race leader Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Michal Paluta leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne started in a soccer stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Mountains leader Michal Paluta (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double stage runner-up Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) made it third time lucky in the Tour de Pologne on Monday when the Clombian narrowly captured a bunch sprint win on stage 3 ahead of Daniel McLay (Team EF Education First-Drapac) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

Following teammate Julien Alaphilippe's victory on Saturday in the Clásica San Sebastián, Hodeg's win continues Quick-Step Floors staggeringly prolific run of success in 2018, with 53 UCI-classified victories - the most ever at this point in a season for the 16-year-old Belgian team - to date.

Whilst top favourite Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was unable to go for a hat-trick of stage wins in Pologne on Monday - the German national champion was blocked in against the right hand barriers with 300 metres to go on the left-hand side of the road - Hodeg received a faultless lead-out from teammate and Danish National Champion Michael Mørkøv.

A powerful late counter-charge by McLay, Greipel and McLay's teammate Sacha Modolo came close to overtaking Hodeg. But it was too late, with the Colombian punching one arm in the air as he claimed his first win since a stage of the Volta a Catalunya this spring.

After he freewheeled to a halt, for a good half minute, Hodeg stayed slumped against the barriers, his helmet in one hand and seemingly unable to take in that he had finally conquered the stage win - and taken the race lead to boot.

"I was feeling very low after two second places and I really wanted this win today," the Colombian said, "I'm just over the moon it's finally arrived, and it's all thanks to my team, they did a brilliant job."

The early part of the stage played out in almost identical fashion to stages 1 and 2, with the only difference the names of the clutch of early breakaways doomed to fail thanks to the sprinters' teams. This time, Matias le Turnier (Cofidis), Michal Paluta (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Alexander Foliforov (Gasprom-Rusvelo) and Jenthe Biernmans (Katusha-Alpecin) gained around four minutes after 30 kilometres, before Bora-Hansgrohe, courtesy (once again) largely of Cesare Benedetti, began the slow but relentless process of reeling the quartet in.

The four had a little under a minute in hand as they sped past the finish line in the shadow of the Zabrze stadium for the first time. Ahead were four circuits of a largely flat finishing circuit of the kind so beloved of Pologne's organisers, 6.2 kilometres in length, featuring chunks of motorway and no way as technically challenging as the labyrinthine urban circuit the Pologne peloton had tackled through Katowice 24 hours before.

Sky and Groupama-FDJ began moving up as well, and with less than two laps to go, as the peloton hit speeds of up to 60kph on the broad motorway behind Zabrze stadium, it was all over for the foursome.

Bora powered to the front as a notable statement of intent with five kilometres to go, but they were comfortably matched by CCC-Sprandi's line on the far side of the motorway. A further delegation of Mitchelton-Scott then took over at the head of affairs, followed by LottoNL-Jumbo.

After a hard swing left onto the broad 900 metre-long finishing straight, Ackermann began his sprint from a little too far back and found himself blocked in near the barriers. But Hodeg was able to power away behind Mørkøv on the far side, and by the time the Danish rider swung off, despite the ferocious counter-charge by the EF-Drapac duo and Greipel, such was the Quick Step duo's advantage that the Colombian's victory was a virtual certainty.

After a generous triple helping of sprint stages, the Tour de Pologne changes its profile radically on Tuesday when it heads south into the Carpathian and Beskid mountains. Anything between 2,000 and 2,800 metres of vertical climbing each stage will make each remaining day of the week-long race a potential battle between the GC stars, starting with stage 4's short but punchy ascent to Scyrzk.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:09:59 2 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 25 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 27 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 30 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 33 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 40 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 49 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 52 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 54 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 57 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 60 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 61 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 63 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 72 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 73 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 74 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 75 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 77 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 78 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 79 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 84 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 85 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 86 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 92 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 98 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 99 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 100 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 101 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 102 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 106 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 110 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 116 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 118 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 119 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 121 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 123 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 124 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 125 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 127 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 130 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 133 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 134 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 136 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 137 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 140 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 141 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 142 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 143 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 144 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:31 145 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34 146 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 147 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 148 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 149 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:21 150 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 151 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:10 152 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:41 DNS Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo DNS Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 16 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 14 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 11 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 1. Rybnik. 77.5km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 1 - 5.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - 75.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 3 - 95.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9:25:27 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02 3 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:05 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 5 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:16 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 10 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:21 12 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 23 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 45 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 46 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 48 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 49 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 51 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 57 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 60 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 61 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 65 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 66 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 78 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 82 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 83 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 85 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 87 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 92 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 94 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 95 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 96 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 99 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 104 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 106 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 107 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 110 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 112 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 118 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 119 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 120 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 121 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 122 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 124 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 127 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 128 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 130 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 131 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:16 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 133 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:01:43 135 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22 136 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:27 137 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:29 138 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:31 139 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:45 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:48 141 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:57 142 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:46 143 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:21 144 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:59 145 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:13 146 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:52 147 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:07 148 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:31 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:07:43 150 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:14 151 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:10 152 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 58 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 42 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 23 12 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 13 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 19 14 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 17 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 17 18 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 12 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 22 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 24 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 27 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 30 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 pts 2 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 9 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1