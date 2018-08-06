Tour de Pologne: Double win for Hodeg in Zabrze
Quick-Step Floors rider gets stage win, race lead in sprint
Stage 3: Stadion Slaski Chorzów - Zabrze
Double stage runner-up Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) made it third time lucky in the Tour de Pologne on Monday when the Clombian narrowly captured a bunch sprint win on stage 3 ahead of Daniel McLay (Team EF Education First-Drapac) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).
Following teammate Julien Alaphilippe's victory on Saturday in the Clásica San Sebastián, Hodeg's win continues Quick-Step Floors staggeringly prolific run of success in 2018, with 53 UCI-classified victories - the most ever at this point in a season for the 16-year-old Belgian team - to date.
Whilst top favourite Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was unable to go for a hat-trick of stage wins in Pologne on Monday - the German national champion was blocked in against the right hand barriers with 300 metres to go on the left-hand side of the road - Hodeg received a faultless lead-out from teammate and Danish National Champion Michael Mørkøv.
A powerful late counter-charge by McLay, Greipel and McLay's teammate Sacha Modolo came close to overtaking Hodeg. But it was too late, with the Colombian punching one arm in the air as he claimed his first win since a stage of the Volta a Catalunya this spring.
After he freewheeled to a halt, for a good half minute, Hodeg stayed slumped against the barriers, his helmet in one hand and seemingly unable to take in that he had finally conquered the stage win - and taken the race lead to boot.
"I was feeling very low after two second places and I really wanted this win today," the Colombian said, "I'm just over the moon it's finally arrived, and it's all thanks to my team, they did a brilliant job."
The early part of the stage played out in almost identical fashion to stages 1 and 2, with the only difference the names of the clutch of early breakaways doomed to fail thanks to the sprinters' teams. This time, Matias le Turnier (Cofidis), Michal Paluta (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Alexander Foliforov (Gasprom-Rusvelo) and Jenthe Biernmans (Katusha-Alpecin) gained around four minutes after 30 kilometres, before Bora-Hansgrohe, courtesy (once again) largely of Cesare Benedetti, began the slow but relentless process of reeling the quartet in.
The four had a little under a minute in hand as they sped past the finish line in the shadow of the Zabrze stadium for the first time. Ahead were four circuits of a largely flat finishing circuit of the kind so beloved of Pologne's organisers, 6.2 kilometres in length, featuring chunks of motorway and no way as technically challenging as the labyrinthine urban circuit the Pologne peloton had tackled through Katowice 24 hours before.
Sky and Groupama-FDJ began moving up as well, and with less than two laps to go, as the peloton hit speeds of up to 60kph on the broad motorway behind Zabrze stadium, it was all over for the foursome.
Bora powered to the front as a notable statement of intent with five kilometres to go, but they were comfortably matched by CCC-Sprandi's line on the far side of the motorway. A further delegation of Mitchelton-Scott then took over at the head of affairs, followed by LottoNL-Jumbo.
After a hard swing left onto the broad 900 metre-long finishing straight, Ackermann began his sprint from a little too far back and found himself blocked in near the barriers. But Hodeg was able to power away behind Mørkøv on the far side, and by the time the Danish rider swung off, despite the ferocious counter-charge by the EF-Drapac duo and Greipel, such was the Quick Step duo's advantage that the Colombian's victory was a virtual certainty.
After a generous triple helping of sprint stages, the Tour de Pologne changes its profile radically on Tuesday when it heads south into the Carpathian and Beskid mountains. Anything between 2,000 and 2,800 metres of vertical climbing each stage will make each remaining day of the week-long race a potential battle between the GC stars, starting with stage 4's short but punchy ascent to Scyrzk.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:09:59
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|25
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|33
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|60
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|74
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|77
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|78
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|84
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|85
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|86
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|98
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|99
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|106
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|118
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|119
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|121
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|123
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|124
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|125
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|136
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|137
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|143
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|144
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:31
|145
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|146
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|147
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|148
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|149
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:21
|150
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|151
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:10
|152
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:41
|DNS
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|11
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9:25:27
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|3
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|5
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:16
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|12
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|33
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|46
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|51
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|82
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|85
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|87
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|92
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|94
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|104
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|106
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|107
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|118
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|119
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|122
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|127
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|128
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|130
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:16
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|133
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:01:43
|135
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:22
|136
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:27
|137
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:29
|138
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:31
|139
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:45
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:48
|141
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:57
|142
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:46
|143
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:21
|144
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:59
|145
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:13
|146
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:52
|147
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:07
|148
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:31
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:07:43
|150
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:14
|151
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:10
|152
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|23
|12
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|13
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|14
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|18
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|22
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|26
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|27
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|30
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|pts
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|28:17:27
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Team Sunweb
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Poland
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:49
