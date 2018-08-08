Trending

Tour de Pologne: Kwiatkowski wins stage 5

Team Sky rider extends race lead

Image 1 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins again

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 14

Team Sky leads the peloton

Team Sky leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 14

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 14

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 14

Russians Pavel Sivakov and Maxim Belkov catch up before the stage

Russians Pavel Sivakov and Maxim Belkov catch up before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski on the line

Michal Kwiatkowski on the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 14

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) takes a photo with a fan

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) takes a photo with a fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 14

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the breakaway

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 14

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana) in the breakaway

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 14

Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ) leads the breakaway

Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 14

Mitchelton-Scott in the lead

Mitchelton-Scott in the lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) powers to the win on stage 5

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) powers to the win on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) extended his lead in the overall classification with his second straight victory at the Tour de Pologne. The home favourite out-kicked his closest rival Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) for the second day running. Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) came through for third with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) putting in a solid performance to take fourth.

Kwiatkowski looked shocked as he crossed the line after going from a long way out to take the win and add four seconds to his lead. In a similar pattern to stage 4, Team Sky sat on the front for much of the day, only to move back and let their rivals guide the peloton through the final kilometres.

With less than a kilometre remaining, Kwiatkowski shouted at his teammates to put the hammer down on the uphill drag to the finish line. Groupama-FDJ tried to surprise everyone, but a late attack came to nought. Kwiatkowski was now sitting on the front of the group and he would not let that position go.

Winner of the first two sprint stages, Ackermann had made it over the day's three climbs and was placed perfectly in the finale. He latched onto Kwiatkowski's wheel and held onto the race leader briefly but the rise to the line proved too much for him. He would eventually be passed by Teuns, who was closing on Kwiatkowski but couldn't quite catch him, and Battaglin.

Kwiatkowski now has a 12-second advantage over Teuns in the overall classification with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) maintaining his third place in the overall standings, now 20 seconds back.

How it happened

The peloton started the day three riders lighter after Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) and Team Sunweb pairing Phil Bauhaus and Mike Teunissen abandoned. Kwiatkowski began the day in yellow after taking control of the overall standings with the victory the day before. Three classified climbs lay in front of the riders, but the road would undulate throughout the 152-kilometre stage.

An active start made for a very fast opening hour and more than 15 kilometres would be completed before a seven-man move began to form. The seven were: Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ), Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin), Matias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Alexander Porsev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Kamil Zielinski (Poland).

The gap to the escapees was never great and their maximum topped out at just over two minutes. Tratnik was in the hunt for more mountains points after taking the jersey during the breakaway on stage 4 and he would take the full complement at the top of the first climb.

As the gap trickled down, Polish rider Zielinski went on the attack. It would be brought back but it put several riders in trouble, leaving just Tratnik, Bizhigitov and Le Turnier for company as they crested the final climb of the day. Tratnik would take the points there, as he had done on the two before, and cemented his place in the jersey.

Team Sky controlled the pace for much of the day but Mitchelton-Scott had taken over by this stage and they had the break pegged at 50 seconds. That would be quickly demolished on the fast and sweeping descent and the four had just 33 seconds with 27 kilometres to the line. The classified ascents were done and dusted but it would be a relentless up and down route to the line in Bielsko-Biala.

A kilometre later, the four looked to be resigned to their fate and sat up but Zielinski was not done yet and put in another dig, taking Tratnik and Le Turnier with him, while Bizhigitov waited for the inevitable. They would hold on until the start of the finishing circuits but would be brought back just before the second of four crossings of the finish line.

The catch would signal more attacks from the peloton but Mitchelton-Scott would not let anything get away, maintaining a furious pace with Michael Albasini on the front. With the race entering its final lap, Bahrain-Merida shared some of the duties, along with Bora-Hansgrohe, who were keen to add their third victory of the race so far. Team Sky eventually came back to the front but it was Astana that would lead the bunch under the flamme rouge and into the final kilometre.

Sensing an opportunity, one of the Groupama-FDJ riders would strike out in sight of the line but he could not hold off the baying pack behind. As his teammates peeled off, Kwiatkowski was left with a clear road ahead of him and he launched his sprint. Ackermann and then Teuns tried to catch him, but he had just enough to claim the victory, his second ever at the Tour de Pologne.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3:39:14
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
16Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
33Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
34Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
38Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
46Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
47James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
52Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
54Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
55Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
57Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
58Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
59Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
62Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
63Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
65Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
67Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:39
69Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:46
70Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
73Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
74Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:21
75Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:01:40
76Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:54
77Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
80Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
81Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
82Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
86Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
88Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
90Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
91Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
92Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
94Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
96Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
99Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
100Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
101Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
103André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:19
105Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:31
106William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
108Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
109Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
112Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
115Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:44
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
117Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
118Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:52
119Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:25
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:29
123Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:32
124Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:04
125Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
126Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
127Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:09
128Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
129Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
130Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
131Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
132Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
133Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
134Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
137Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
139Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:48
140Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
141Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:14
142Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:02
143Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:15:11
145Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
146Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
147Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:13
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo18
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
5Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team10
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo8
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
16Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ4
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Hucisko, 78.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Rychwald, 94.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
3Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
4Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland1

Mountain 3 - Przegibek, 118.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5
4Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2

Sprint 1 - Miedzybrodzie Bialskie, 112.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint 2 - 126.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale10:57:42
2LottoNL-Jumbo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Trek-Segafredo
5Astana Pro Team
6Quick-Step Floors
7UAE Team Emirates
8BMC Racing Team
9Lotto Soudal
10Dimension Data
11Bahrain-Merida
12Movistar Team
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
17Team Sky0:00:39
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:54
19Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
20EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:42
21Team Sunweb0:03:48
22Polish National Team0:05:28

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17:30:26
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:20
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:27
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
15Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:35
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
24Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
26Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
29Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
31Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:52
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
36Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:56
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:00
38Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:08
41Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:11
43Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
44James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:15
46Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:28
47Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:35
48Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:39
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:44
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:47
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:05
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
55Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:02
56Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:09
57Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:03:10
58Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
59Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
60Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:20
61Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:21
62Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:03:30
63Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:42
64Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:04:03
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:05
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:04:41
68Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:04:49
69Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland0:05:48
71Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
72Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:33
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:42
75Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:57
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:57
77Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:18
78Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:08:51
79Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:16
80Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:30
81Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:44
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:10:00
83Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:11
84Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:16
85Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:55
86Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:08
87Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:10
88Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:14
89Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:11:36
90Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:11:41
91Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:47
92Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:11:49
93Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:12:07
94Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:12:15
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:18
96Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:26
97Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:12:54
98Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:42
99Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:13:48
100Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:59
102Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:22
103Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:31
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:15:22
105Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:39
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:26
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:36
108Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:17:25
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:27
110Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:41
111Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:01
112Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:09
113Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:24
114Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:28
115Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:19:22
117André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:19:48
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:55
119Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:32
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
121William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
123Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:20:45
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
125Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:49
126Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:09
127Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:16
128Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:21:33
129Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:21:53
130Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:52
131Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:18
132Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:35
133Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:11
134Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:48
135Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland0:26:10
136Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
137Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:23
138Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:29
139Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:24
140Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:26
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:50
142Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:14
143Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:37:45
144Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:15
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:40:33
146Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:46:29
147Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:56:08

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe66pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo63
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors58
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott42
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky40
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team38
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data35
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida29
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team27
12Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ27
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale27
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo26
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
16Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
17Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb21
19Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors19
20Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo18
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott17
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
26Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
27Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky15
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland12
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
35Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11
36Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
37Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ10
39Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
40Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
42Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
43Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
44Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
45Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
49Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1
51Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice50pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland14
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky10
4Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ7
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
7Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland6
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
10Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
15Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
17Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky3
18Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
20Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
22Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
23Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
26Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1
27Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
3Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland6
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
12Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team52:33:03
2Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
6Movistar Team0:00:34
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
8Groupama-FDJ0:01:03
10Lotto Soudal0:01:14
13Katusha-Alpecin0:01:33
15Team Sky0:02:59
16UAE Team Emirates0:03:58
17Mitchelton-Scott0:08:39
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:05
19Polish National Team0:10:43
20Trek-Segafredo0:11:49
21Team Sunweb0:14:12
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:52

Latest on Cyclingnews