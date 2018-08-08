Tour de Pologne: Kwiatkowski wins stage 5
Team Sky rider extends race lead
Stage 5: Kopalnia Soli 'Wieliczka' - Bielsko-Biala
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) extended his lead in the overall classification with his second straight victory at the Tour de Pologne. The home favourite out-kicked his closest rival Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) for the second day running. Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) came through for third with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) putting in a solid performance to take fourth.
Kwiatkowski looked shocked as he crossed the line after going from a long way out to take the win and add four seconds to his lead. In a similar pattern to stage 4, Team Sky sat on the front for much of the day, only to move back and let their rivals guide the peloton through the final kilometres.
With less than a kilometre remaining, Kwiatkowski shouted at his teammates to put the hammer down on the uphill drag to the finish line. Groupama-FDJ tried to surprise everyone, but a late attack came to nought. Kwiatkowski was now sitting on the front of the group and he would not let that position go.
Winner of the first two sprint stages, Ackermann had made it over the day's three climbs and was placed perfectly in the finale. He latched onto Kwiatkowski's wheel and held onto the race leader briefly but the rise to the line proved too much for him. He would eventually be passed by Teuns, who was closing on Kwiatkowski but couldn't quite catch him, and Battaglin.
Kwiatkowski now has a 12-second advantage over Teuns in the overall classification with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) maintaining his third place in the overall standings, now 20 seconds back.
How it happened
The peloton started the day three riders lighter after Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) and Team Sunweb pairing Phil Bauhaus and Mike Teunissen abandoned. Kwiatkowski began the day in yellow after taking control of the overall standings with the victory the day before. Three classified climbs lay in front of the riders, but the road would undulate throughout the 152-kilometre stage.
An active start made for a very fast opening hour and more than 15 kilometres would be completed before a seven-man move began to form. The seven were: Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ), Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin), Matias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Alexander Porsev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Kamil Zielinski (Poland).
The gap to the escapees was never great and their maximum topped out at just over two minutes. Tratnik was in the hunt for more mountains points after taking the jersey during the breakaway on stage 4 and he would take the full complement at the top of the first climb.
As the gap trickled down, Polish rider Zielinski went on the attack. It would be brought back but it put several riders in trouble, leaving just Tratnik, Bizhigitov and Le Turnier for company as they crested the final climb of the day. Tratnik would take the points there, as he had done on the two before, and cemented his place in the jersey.
Team Sky controlled the pace for much of the day but Mitchelton-Scott had taken over by this stage and they had the break pegged at 50 seconds. That would be quickly demolished on the fast and sweeping descent and the four had just 33 seconds with 27 kilometres to the line. The classified ascents were done and dusted but it would be a relentless up and down route to the line in Bielsko-Biala.
A kilometre later, the four looked to be resigned to their fate and sat up but Zielinski was not done yet and put in another dig, taking Tratnik and Le Turnier with him, while Bizhigitov waited for the inevitable. They would hold on until the start of the finishing circuits but would be brought back just before the second of four crossings of the finish line.
The catch would signal more attacks from the peloton but Mitchelton-Scott would not let anything get away, maintaining a furious pace with Michael Albasini on the front. With the race entering its final lap, Bahrain-Merida shared some of the duties, along with Bora-Hansgrohe, who were keen to add their third victory of the race so far. Team Sky eventually came back to the front but it was Astana that would lead the bunch under the flamme rouge and into the final kilometre.
Sensing an opportunity, one of the Groupama-FDJ riders would strike out in sight of the line but he could not hold off the baying pack behind. As his teammates peeled off, Kwiatkowski was left with a clear road ahead of him and he launched his sprint. Ackermann and then Teuns tried to catch him, but he had just enough to claim the victory, his second ever at the Tour de Pologne.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3:39:14
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|63
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|67
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|69
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|73
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|74
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:21
|75
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:40
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:54
|77
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|81
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|90
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|92
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|94
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|96
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|101
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:19
|105
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:31
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|109
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|115
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:44
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|119
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:25
|120
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:29
|123
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:32
|124
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:04
|125
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:09
|128
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|129
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|130
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|131
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|132
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|133
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|134
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|137
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|139
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|140
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|141
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:14
|142
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:02
|143
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:15:11
|145
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:13
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|5
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|3
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|4
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:57:42
|2
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|17
|Team Sky
|0:00:39
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|20
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:42
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:48
|22
|Polish National Team
|0:05:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17:30:26
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|24
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|26
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|29
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|31
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|36
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:56
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:00
|38
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:08
|41
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:11
|43
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:15
|46
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:28
|47
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|48
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:39
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:47
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:05
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|55
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:02
|56
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:09
|57
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:03:10
|58
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|59
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|60
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:20
|61
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:21
|62
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:03:30
|63
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|64
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:05
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:41
|68
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|69
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|0:05:48
|71
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|72
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:33
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:42
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:57
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:57
|77
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:18
|78
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:08:51
|79
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:16
|80
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:30
|81
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:44
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:00
|83
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|84
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:16
|85
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:55
|86
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:08
|87
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:10
|88
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:14
|89
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:36
|90
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:11:41
|91
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|92
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:49
|93
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:07
|94
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:15
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:18
|96
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:26
|97
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:12:54
|98
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:42
|99
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:48
|100
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:59
|102
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:22
|103
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:31
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:22
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:39
|106
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:26
|107
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:36
|108
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:17:25
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:27
|110
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:41
|111
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:01
|112
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:09
|113
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:24
|114
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:28
|115
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:22
|117
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:48
|118
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:55
|119
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:32
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:20:45
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:49
|126
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:09
|127
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:16
|128
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:33
|129
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:21:53
|130
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:52
|131
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:18
|132
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:35
|133
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:11
|134
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:48
|135
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|0:26:10
|136
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|137
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:23
|138
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:29
|139
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:24
|140
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:26
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:50
|142
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:14
|143
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:45
|144
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:15
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:40:33
|146
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:46:29
|147
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:56:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|40
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|10
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|27
|12
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|17
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|19
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|20
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|26
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|27
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|12
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|35
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|36
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|40
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|42
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|43
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|44
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|45
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|46
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|49
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|51
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|14
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|7
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|6
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|10
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|15
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|16
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|18
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|20
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|22
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|23
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|26
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|27
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|3
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|6
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|12
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|52:33:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:03
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|15
|Team Sky
|0:02:59
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:58
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:39
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:05
|19
|Polish National Team
|0:10:43
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:49
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:14:12
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:52
