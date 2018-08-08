Image 1 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 14 Team Sky leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 14 Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 14 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 14 Russians Pavel Sivakov and Maxim Belkov catch up before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski on the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 14 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) takes a photo with a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 14 Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 14 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 14 Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 14 Mitchelton-Scott in the lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) powers to the win on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) extended his lead in the overall classification with his second straight victory at the Tour de Pologne. The home favourite out-kicked his closest rival Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) for the second day running. Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) came through for third with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) putting in a solid performance to take fourth.

Kwiatkowski looked shocked as he crossed the line after going from a long way out to take the win and add four seconds to his lead. In a similar pattern to stage 4, Team Sky sat on the front for much of the day, only to move back and let their rivals guide the peloton through the final kilometres.

With less than a kilometre remaining, Kwiatkowski shouted at his teammates to put the hammer down on the uphill drag to the finish line. Groupama-FDJ tried to surprise everyone, but a late attack came to nought. Kwiatkowski was now sitting on the front of the group and he would not let that position go.

Winner of the first two sprint stages, Ackermann had made it over the day's three climbs and was placed perfectly in the finale. He latched onto Kwiatkowski's wheel and held onto the race leader briefly but the rise to the line proved too much for him. He would eventually be passed by Teuns, who was closing on Kwiatkowski but couldn't quite catch him, and Battaglin.

Kwiatkowski now has a 12-second advantage over Teuns in the overall classification with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) maintaining his third place in the overall standings, now 20 seconds back.

How it happened

The peloton started the day three riders lighter after Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) and Team Sunweb pairing Phil Bauhaus and Mike Teunissen abandoned. Kwiatkowski began the day in yellow after taking control of the overall standings with the victory the day before. Three classified climbs lay in front of the riders, but the road would undulate throughout the 152-kilometre stage.

An active start made for a very fast opening hour and more than 15 kilometres would be completed before a seven-man move began to form. The seven were: Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ), Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin), Matias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Alexander Porsev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Kamil Zielinski (Poland).

The gap to the escapees was never great and their maximum topped out at just over two minutes. Tratnik was in the hunt for more mountains points after taking the jersey during the breakaway on stage 4 and he would take the full complement at the top of the first climb.

As the gap trickled down, Polish rider Zielinski went on the attack. It would be brought back but it put several riders in trouble, leaving just Tratnik, Bizhigitov and Le Turnier for company as they crested the final climb of the day. Tratnik would take the points there, as he had done on the two before, and cemented his place in the jersey.

Team Sky controlled the pace for much of the day but Mitchelton-Scott had taken over by this stage and they had the break pegged at 50 seconds. That would be quickly demolished on the fast and sweeping descent and the four had just 33 seconds with 27 kilometres to the line. The classified ascents were done and dusted but it would be a relentless up and down route to the line in Bielsko-Biala.

A kilometre later, the four looked to be resigned to their fate and sat up but Zielinski was not done yet and put in another dig, taking Tratnik and Le Turnier with him, while Bizhigitov waited for the inevitable. They would hold on until the start of the finishing circuits but would be brought back just before the second of four crossings of the finish line.

The catch would signal more attacks from the peloton but Mitchelton-Scott would not let anything get away, maintaining a furious pace with Michael Albasini on the front. With the race entering its final lap, Bahrain-Merida shared some of the duties, along with Bora-Hansgrohe, who were keen to add their third victory of the race so far. Team Sky eventually came back to the front but it was Astana that would lead the bunch under the flamme rouge and into the final kilometre.

Sensing an opportunity, one of the Groupama-FDJ riders would strike out in sight of the line but he could not hold off the baying pack behind. As his teammates peeled off, Kwiatkowski was left with a clear road ahead of him and he launched his sprint. Ackermann and then Teuns tried to catch him, but he had just enough to claim the victory, his second ever at the Tour de Pologne.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3:39:14 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 47 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 48 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 51 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 57 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 58 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 63 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 65 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 67 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 68 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:39 69 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:46 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 72 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 73 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 74 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:21 75 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:01:40 76 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:54 77 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 80 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 81 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 82 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 90 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 91 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 94 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 96 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 101 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 103 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:19 105 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:31 106 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 108 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 109 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 115 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:44 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 118 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:52 119 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:25 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:29 123 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:32 124 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:04 125 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:09 128 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 129 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 130 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 131 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 132 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 133 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 134 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 137 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 139 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:48 140 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:14 142 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:02 143 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:15:11 145 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 147 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:13 DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 5 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 16 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 4 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Hucisko, 78.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Rychwald, 94.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 4 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 1

Mountain 3 - Przegibek, 118.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 4 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Sprint 1 - Miedzybrodzie Bialskie, 112.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint 2 - 126.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 10:57:42 2 LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Quick-Step Floors 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Dimension Data 11 Bahrain-Merida 12 Movistar Team 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 17 Team Sky 0:00:39 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:54 19 Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:44 20 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:42 21 Team Sunweb 0:03:48 22 Polish National Team 0:05:28

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17:30:26 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:20 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 26 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 29 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 31 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:52 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 36 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:56 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:00 38 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:08 41 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:11 43 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:15 46 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:28 47 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:35 48 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:39 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:44 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:47 52 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:05 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 55 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:02 56 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:09 57 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:03:10 58 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 59 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 60 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:20 61 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:21 62 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 0:03:30 63 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 64 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:04:03 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:05 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:41 68 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:49 69 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 0:05:48 71 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 72 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:33 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:42 75 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:57 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:57 77 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:18 78 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:08:51 79 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:16 80 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:30 81 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:44 82 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:00 83 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:11 84 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:16 85 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:55 86 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:08 87 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:10 88 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:14 89 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:11:36 90 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:11:41 91 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 92 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:49 93 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:07 94 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:15 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:18 96 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:26 97 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:12:54 98 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:42 99 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:48 100 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:59 102 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:22 103 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:31 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:22 105 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:39 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:26 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:36 108 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:17:25 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:27 110 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:41 111 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01 112 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:09 113 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:24 114 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:28 115 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:22 117 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:48 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:55 119 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:32 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 121 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 123 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:20:45 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:49 126 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:09 127 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:16 128 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:33 129 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:21:53 130 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:52 131 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:18 132 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:35 133 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:11 134 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:48 135 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 0:26:10 136 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 137 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:23 138 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:29 139 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:24 140 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:26 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:50 142 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:14 143 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:45 144 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:15 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:40:33 146 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:46:29 147 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:56:08

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 3 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 58 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 42 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 40 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 35 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 27 12 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 17 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 19 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 19 20 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 17 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 26 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 27 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 30 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 12 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 35 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 36 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 37 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 10 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 42 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 43 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 44 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 45 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 49 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 51 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 14 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 10 4 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 7 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 7 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 6 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 10 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 11 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 15 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 17 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 18 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 20 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 22 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 23 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 26 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1 27 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 3 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 6 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 12 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1