Image 1 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 The classification leaders at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Belgians Jan Bakelants and Dries Devenyns catch up at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 Kamil Gradek (CCC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes another win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirmed his status as the 2018 Tour de Pologne's top sprinter as he weaved his way through the peloton to a second victory in 24 hours, simultaneously strengthening his overall lead.

Related Articles Ackermann makes it two out of two in Tour de Pologne

On Saturday Ackermann was wearing his German National Champion's jersey as he powered across the line in Krakow, his arms aloft, and on Sunday as he punched the air again, Ackermann was clad in the yellow of race leader. But as the Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter once again left Colombian fast man Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) trailing in second place, the end result was very much the same.

How Ackermann reached the top spot on the winner's podium, though, was markedly different as on the fast downhill sprint into Katowice city centre. Rather than surprise the field with a long sprint like in Krakow, on stage 2 the young German weaved his way across the field from left to right, blasting past a knot of late breakaways from the Polish National Team as he did so.

With Hodeg glued to his back wheel, Ackermann finally stormed back to the centre of the road to cross the line for the victory. Ackermann said afterwards his manoeuvre had been "risky," but it did not earn the German any penalties and the result stood.

"It was risky because I was going too fast in the end to find a perfect line and then I had to go to the right side," Ackermann said. "It was critical but it was OK, I think."

Running once again through the rolling southern Polish countryside, an opening lap of 32 kilometres through the start town of Tarnowskie Gory was cancelled after the riders were misdirected by an official at one point on the circuit. As a result, the race approached the finish town of Katowice unduly early and to compensate, the decision was taken mid-stage to add on another 20-kilometre finishing lap around the city to the three initially planned.

The slightly shorter overall stage length and early confusion made little to no difference to the final outcome. An early break of three riders, all from non-World Tour teams - Kamil Gradek (CCC Polsat), Evgeny Shaluno (Gazprom Rusvelo) and Adam Stachoviak (Representacja Polska) - broke away early on, gained around three minutes, and then attempted the near-impossible: fending off the peloton, led for much of the day by the seemingly tireless Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe).

On the last lap, Team Sky ended Benedetti's lengthy spell on the front, instantly putting the trio's lead below 30 seconds, and the break visibly took the decision to let the peloton reel them in. Former Pologne points winner Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing Team) then tried, unsuccessfully, to use a technical section and some urban pave of the circuit to go clear, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) amongst the favourites keeping a close eye on affairs at the front.

The crunch moment of the stage came just over a kilometre from the line, as the peloton crowned a big roundabout at the summit of a long, draggy uphill, with two members of the Polish National Team riders, Michal Podlaski and Karel Domolgaski impressively managing to swing around the uppermost corner at high speed and subsequently go clear.

The duo's manoeuvre visibly put them at a narrow advantage and ahead of the field as the finish line approached, with another team-mate bridging across to bolster their challenge. But Ackermann's stunning late acceleration put the German past the trio of late breakaways and firmly back in control of affairs - and on track for a second win.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:16:39 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 16 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 36 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 45 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 52 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 55 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 56 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 64 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 72 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 74 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 75 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 77 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 80 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 85 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 88 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 89 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 90 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 91 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 93 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 95 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 98 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 99 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 101 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 108 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 113 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 115 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 117 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 119 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 125 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 127 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 128 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 129 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 131 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 132 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 133 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 134 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:27 136 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:54 137 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 139 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 143 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:12 144 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:01:21 146 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:58 147 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:05 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:04:35 149 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 150 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 151 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:09 153 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 154 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 19 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 17 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 pts 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 5 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 1, 65,6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 2, 74,2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3, 88,7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 1 - Katowice, 114,9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

KOM 2 - Katowice, 137,1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 9:49:57 2 Team Sunweb 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Quick-Step Floors 6 Polish National Team 7 Bahrain-Merida 8 Groupama-FDJ 9 LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Astana Pro Team 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Lotto Soudal 15 Team Sky 16 Katusha-Alpecin 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Movistar Team 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Dimension Data 21 Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6:15:30 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 3 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:11 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 8 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:18 9 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:19 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 38 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 42 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 44 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 45 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 46 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 48 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 50 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 53 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 54 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 57 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 60 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 62 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 63 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 68 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 73 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 77 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 80 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 83 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 89 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 94 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 98 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 100 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 102 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 103 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 104 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 106 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 107 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 110 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 111 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 112 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 113 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 115 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 122 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 126 Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland 127 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 128 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 129 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 131 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 132 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 133 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:14 134 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:01:41 137 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:55 138 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:00 139 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 140 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:25 141 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:43 142 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:21 143 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:44 144 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:50 145 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:55 146 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:23 148 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:56 149 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:29 150 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:41 151 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 152 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:09 153 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:23 154 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 38 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 9 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 17 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 17 12 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 pts 15 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 11 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 23 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 24 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 5 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 27 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 pts 2 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 9 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 6 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1