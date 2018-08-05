Tour de Pologne: Ackermann repeats on stage 2 in Katowice
Bora-Hansgrohe rider zig-zags to sprint win over Hodeg, Nizzolo
Stage 2: Tarnowskie Góry - Katowice
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirmed his status as the 2018 Tour de Pologne's top sprinter as he weaved his way through the peloton to a second victory in 24 hours, simultaneously strengthening his overall lead.
On Saturday Ackermann was wearing his German National Champion's jersey as he powered across the line in Krakow, his arms aloft, and on Sunday as he punched the air again, Ackermann was clad in the yellow of race leader. But as the Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter once again left Colombian fast man Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) trailing in second place, the end result was very much the same.
How Ackermann reached the top spot on the winner's podium, though, was markedly different as on the fast downhill sprint into Katowice city centre. Rather than surprise the field with a long sprint like in Krakow, on stage 2 the young German weaved his way across the field from left to right, blasting past a knot of late breakaways from the Polish National Team as he did so.
With Hodeg glued to his back wheel, Ackermann finally stormed back to the centre of the road to cross the line for the victory. Ackermann said afterwards his manoeuvre had been "risky," but it did not earn the German any penalties and the result stood.
"It was risky because I was going too fast in the end to find a perfect line and then I had to go to the right side," Ackermann said. "It was critical but it was OK, I think."
Running once again through the rolling southern Polish countryside, an opening lap of 32 kilometres through the start town of Tarnowskie Gory was cancelled after the riders were misdirected by an official at one point on the circuit. As a result, the race approached the finish town of Katowice unduly early and to compensate, the decision was taken mid-stage to add on another 20-kilometre finishing lap around the city to the three initially planned.
The slightly shorter overall stage length and early confusion made little to no difference to the final outcome. An early break of three riders, all from non-World Tour teams - Kamil Gradek (CCC Polsat), Evgeny Shaluno (Gazprom Rusvelo) and Adam Stachoviak (Representacja Polska) - broke away early on, gained around three minutes, and then attempted the near-impossible: fending off the peloton, led for much of the day by the seemingly tireless Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe).
On the last lap, Team Sky ended Benedetti's lengthy spell on the front, instantly putting the trio's lead below 30 seconds, and the break visibly took the decision to let the peloton reel them in. Former Pologne points winner Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing Team) then tried, unsuccessfully, to use a technical section and some urban pave of the circuit to go clear, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) amongst the favourites keeping a close eye on affairs at the front.
The crunch moment of the stage came just over a kilometre from the line, as the peloton crowned a big roundabout at the summit of a long, draggy uphill, with two members of the Polish National Team riders, Michal Podlaski and Karel Domolgaski impressively managing to swing around the uppermost corner at high speed and subsequently go clear.
The duo's manoeuvre visibly put them at a narrow advantage and ahead of the field as the finish line approached, with another team-mate bridging across to bolster their challenge. But Ackermann's stunning late acceleration put the German past the trio of late breakaways and firmly back in control of affairs - and on track for a second win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:16:39
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|40
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|55
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|74
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|75
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|77
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|85
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|90
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|93
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|95
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|98
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|101
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|116
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|117
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|119
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|125
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|128
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|129
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|132
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|133
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|134
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:27
|136
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|137
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|141
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|143
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:12
|144
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:01:21
|146
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:58
|147
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:05
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:35
|149
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|150
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|151
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:09
|153
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|154
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|pts
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:49:57
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Polish National Team
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|9
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Dimension Data
|21
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6:15:30
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|3
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:18
|9
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|45
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|48
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|50
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|53
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|54
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|62
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|63
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|75
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|83
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|94
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|102
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|103
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|107
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|111
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|126
|Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
|127
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|128
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|129
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|131
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|133
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:14
|134
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:01:41
|137
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:55
|138
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|139
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|140
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:25
|141
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:43
|142
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:21
|143
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:44
|144
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:50
|145
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:55
|146
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:23
|148
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:56
|149
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:29
|150
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:41
|151
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|152
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:09
|153
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:23
|154
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|17
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|12
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|pts
|15
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|23
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|24
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|pts
|2
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|6
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|18:47:30
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Team Sunweb
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Polish National Team
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:49
