Tour de Pologne: Ackermann repeats on stage 2 in Katowice

Bora-Hansgrohe rider zig-zags to sprint win over Hodeg, Nizzolo

Image 1 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

The classification leaders at the start of stage 2

The classification leaders at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

Belgians Jan Bakelants and Dries Devenyns catch up at the start

Belgians Jan Bakelants and Dries Devenyns catch up at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

Kamil Gradek (CCC) in the breakaway

Kamil Gradek (CCC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes another win

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes another win
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirmed his status as the 2018 Tour de Pologne's top sprinter as he weaved his way through the peloton to a second victory in 24 hours, simultaneously strengthening his overall lead.

On Saturday Ackermann was wearing his German National Champion's jersey as he powered across the line in Krakow, his arms aloft, and on Sunday as he punched the air again, Ackermann was clad in the yellow of race leader. But as the Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter once again left Colombian fast man Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) trailing in second place, the end result was very much the same.

How Ackermann reached the top spot on the winner's podium, though, was markedly different as on the fast downhill sprint into Katowice city centre. Rather than surprise the field with a long sprint like in Krakow, on stage 2 the young German weaved his way across the field from left to right, blasting past a knot of late breakaways from the Polish National Team as he did so.

With Hodeg glued to his back wheel, Ackermann finally stormed back to the centre of the road to cross the line for the victory. Ackermann said afterwards his manoeuvre had been "risky," but it did not earn the German any penalties and the result stood.

"It was risky because I was going too fast in the end to find a perfect line and then I had to go to the right side," Ackermann said. "It was critical but it was OK, I think."

Running once again through the rolling southern Polish countryside, an opening lap of 32 kilometres through the start town of Tarnowskie Gory was cancelled after the riders were misdirected by an official at one point on the circuit. As a result, the race approached the finish town of Katowice unduly early and to compensate, the decision was taken mid-stage to add on another 20-kilometre finishing lap around the city to the three initially planned.

The slightly shorter overall stage length and early confusion made little to no difference to the final outcome. An early break of three riders, all from non-World Tour teams - Kamil Gradek (CCC Polsat), Evgeny Shaluno (Gazprom Rusvelo) and Adam Stachoviak (Representacja Polska) - broke away early on, gained around three minutes, and then attempted the near-impossible: fending off the peloton, led for much of the day by the seemingly tireless Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe).

On the last lap, Team Sky ended Benedetti's lengthy spell on the front, instantly putting the trio's lead below 30 seconds, and the break visibly took the decision to let the peloton reel them in. Former Pologne points winner Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing Team) then tried, unsuccessfully, to use a technical section and some urban pave of the circuit to go clear, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) amongst the favourites keeping a close eye on affairs at the front.

The crunch moment of the stage came just over a kilometre from the line, as the peloton crowned a big roundabout at the summit of a long, draggy uphill, with two members of the Polish National Team riders, Michal Podlaski and Karel Domolgaski impressively managing to swing around the uppermost corner at high speed and subsequently go clear.

The duo's manoeuvre visibly put them at a narrow advantage and ahead of the field as the finish line approached, with another team-mate bridging across to bolster their challenge. But Ackermann's stunning late acceleration put the German past the trio of late breakaways and firmly back in control of affairs - and on track for a second win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:16:39
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
24Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
28Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
30Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
37Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
40Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
45Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
50Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
52Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
55Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
56Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
59Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
60Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
62Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
64Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
71William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
72Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
74Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
75Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
76Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
77Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
78Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
79Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
80Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
84Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
85Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
88Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
89Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
90Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
91Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
93Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
94Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
95Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
97Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
98Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
99Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
101Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
102Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
104Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
108Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
115Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
117Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
119Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
121Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
124Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
125Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
127Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
128Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
129Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
130Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
131Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
132Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
133Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
134Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:27
136Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
137Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
138Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
139Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
141Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
143Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:12
144Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:01:21
146Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:58
147Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:05
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:04:35
149Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
150Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:09
153Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
154Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors19
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott17
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb13
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11pts
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott8
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors5
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1

Sprint 1, 65,6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 2, 74,2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3, 88,7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 1 - Katowice, 114,9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

KOM 2 - Katowice, 137,1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott9:49:57
2Team Sunweb
3UAE Team Emirates
4Trek-Segafredo
5Quick-Step Floors
6Polish National Team
7Bahrain-Merida
8Groupama-FDJ
9LottoNL-Jumbo
10Astana Pro Team
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Bora-Hansgrohe
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Lotto Soudal
15Team Sky
16Katusha-Alpecin
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Movistar Team
19BMC Racing Team
20Dimension Data
21Gazprom-Rusvelo
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6:15:30
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
3Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:11
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
8Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:18
9Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
22Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
32Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
38Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
42Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
44Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
45Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
46Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
48Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
50Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
53Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
54Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
57Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
60Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
61Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
62Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
63Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
67Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
68Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
71Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
72Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
73Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
77Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
78Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
79Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
80Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
82Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland
83André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
85Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
88Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
91Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
93Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
94Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
98William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
102Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
103Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
104Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
106Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
107Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
108Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
110Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
111James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
112Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
113Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
114Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
117Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
119Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
122Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
126Sergey Shilov (Pol) Poland
127Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
128Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
129Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
131Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
132Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
133Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:14
134Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
136Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:01:41
137Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:55
138Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:00
139Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
140Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:25
141Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:43
142Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:21
143Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:04:44
144Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:50
145Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:55
146Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:23
148Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:56
149Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:29
150Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:41
151Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
152Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:09
153Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:23
154Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe40pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors38
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo35
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates30
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb28
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data17
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott17
12Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Poland
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11pts
15Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland11
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
23Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin5
24Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors5
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1
27Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2pts
2Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin9pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
5Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
6Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo18:47:30
2Mitchelton-Scott
3Team Sunweb
5UAE Team Emirates
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Quick-Step Floors
8Astana Pro Team
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Polish National Team
12Groupama-FDJ
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Movistar Team
16Team Sky
17Lotto Soudal
19Gazprom-Rusvelo
20BMC Racing Team
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49

 

