Izagirre takes overall victory at Tour de Pologne
Bialoblocki wins TT on final day
Stage 7: Kraków - Kraków (ITT)
Ion Izagirre (Movistar) jumped from sixth to first on the final day of racing at the Tour de Pologne after an impressive performance in the time trial. He took the overall race victory by two seconds over Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal). Poland’s Marcin Białobłocki took the stage victory four seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryienka.
Yellow jersey Sergio Henao dropped from first down to eighth overall after struggling in the time trial.
It was all still to play for going into the final stage with only 27 seconds separating the top 10 in the overall classification and the almost entirely flat final 25-kilometre time trial would be the deciding factor. After winning the penultimate stage to Bukowina Tatrzanska, Henao held a slim lead in the overall classification. He would have to wait for 112 riders to take their turn before he had a chance to set his time on the course.
Rick Flens (LottoNL-Jumbo) set the early pace on the out-and-back course with a time of 29:44. He had just half an hour to enjoy his time at the top before Białobłocki came through to beat it. There was some confusion later on when Kiryienka appeared to have beaten the home rider’s performance with his time of 28:47 but some hasty checking of the times saw Białobłocki jump back up to first a little while later. He would stay there as the GC hopefuls did battle at the end of the day.
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was the rabbit, the first of the top 10 riders to hit the road, and he set the bar high. His time of 30:10 was enough to put him into the top 10 on the stage and within a shout of the overall victory. The following riders couldn’t match his pace but his dream of victory quickly slipped away when Izagirre came off the ramp and set the fastest time of the GC riders at the halfway point. The Movistar rider would finish a mere second ahead of the Russian on the stage but a 12-second advantage at the top of the day would ensure his place at the top of the standings.
It would be a nervous wait for Izagirre as the remaining five riders put in their times. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) put themselves out of contention, giving away a bucketful of seconds early on. There was still the concern of Ben Hermans (BMC) and De Clercq, though. Hermans hit the line first but lost three seconds to Izagirre, it was even closer for De Clercq who managed to get within two seconds of the Spaniard.
Only Henao remained out on the road but he had lost so much time at the intermediate check that his challenge was all but done. He would eventually finish with the slowest time of anyone in the overall top 10, stopping the clock at 31:17, and slipped down to eighth in the general classification.
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|0:28:45
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|9
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:26
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:31
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:34
|16
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:36
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:43
|20
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:44
|21
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|23
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:49
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:50
|26
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|27
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:55
|28
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:01:56
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|32
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:10
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:15
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:18
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:19
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:24
|45
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:30
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|48
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|49
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:02:36
|50
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:40
|53
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:44
|58
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:45
|60
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|61
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:48
|62
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|65
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:53
|67
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:55
|68
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:00
|69
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:03:03
|70
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:04
|71
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|72
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:08
|73
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:03:10
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:11
|76
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:18
|81
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|82
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:24
|83
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|0:03:26
|84
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|85
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|87
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:31
|88
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|0:03:32
|89
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:37
|90
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:38
|91
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:41
|92
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:45
|93
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|94
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:55
|96
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:58
|97
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:59
|99
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|100
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:04
|101
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:06
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|103
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:15
|104
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:16
|105
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:17
|106
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:28
|107
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:33
|108
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|109
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|110
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:05:26
|111
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:27
|112
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:39
|113
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:53
|1
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|26:04:38
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:59
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:06
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:52
|14
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:54
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:41
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:33
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:32
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:55
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:56
|22
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|0:11:35
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:19
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:55
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:15:36
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:23
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:37
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:43
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:45
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:27
|31
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:33
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:52
|33
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:07
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:18
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:06
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:34
|37
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:57
|38
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:14
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:55
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:26
|41
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:33
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:40
|43
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:31:44
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:36
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:32:38
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:13
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:42
|49
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:53
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:37:09
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:19
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:37:57
|53
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:05
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:38:11
|55
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:39:28
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:08
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:26
|58
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:36
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:55
|60
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:06
|61
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:35
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:49:13
|63
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:02
|64
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:52
|65
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:11
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:34
|67
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:00
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:14
|69
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:15
|70
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:35
|71
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:53:36
|72
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:40
|73
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:41
|74
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:44
|75
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:55:03
|76
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:12
|77
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|1:01:44
|78
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:02:13
|79
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:28
|80
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|1:02:43
|81
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:02:48
|82
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|1:02:49
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:13
|84
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:03:32
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:55
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:46
|87
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1:04:53
|88
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:05:33
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:34
|90
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:06:04
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:43
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:05
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:08:09
|94
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:10:32
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:11:56
|96
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:12:42
|97
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:14:42
|98
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:15:25
|99
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:31
|100
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:17:06
|101
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:18
|102
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|1:18:24
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:44
|104
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:21:59
|105
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:47
|106
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:28:17
|107
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|1:29:24
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:29:40
|109
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:35:25
|110
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:37:01
|111
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:37:05
|112
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:41:21
|113
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:55
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|37
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|13
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|14
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|20
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|20
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|19
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|19
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|25
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|18
|26
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|18
|27
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|31
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|13
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|36
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|37
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|38
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|42
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|45
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|7
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|50
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|52
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|55
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|56
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|57
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|59
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|61
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|3
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|5
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|25
|6
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|8
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|9
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|20
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|17
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|15
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|10
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|7
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|27
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|5
|28
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|31
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|32
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|3
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|38
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|8
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|8
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|2
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|78:21:52
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|3
|Team Sky
|0:08:26
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:07
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:23
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:37:32
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:40:32
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:00
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:44:13
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:50:52
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:54:38
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:16
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:22:46
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:56
|15
|FDJ.fr
|1:26:26
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:29
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:38:18
|18
|Poland
|1:54:39
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:56:30
