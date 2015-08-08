Trending

Izagirre takes overall victory at Tour de Pologne

Bialoblocki wins TT on final day

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) jumped from sixth to first on the final day of racing at the Tour de Pologne after an impressive performance in the time trial. He took the overall race victory by two seconds over Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal). Poland’s Marcin Białobłocki took the stage victory four seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryienka.

Yellow jersey Sergio Henao dropped from first down to eighth overall after struggling in the time trial.

It was all still to play for going into the final stage with only 27 seconds separating the top 10 in the overall classification and the almost entirely flat final 25-kilometre time trial would be the deciding factor. After winning the penultimate stage to Bukowina Tatrzanska, Henao held a slim lead in the overall classification. He would have to wait for 112 riders to take their turn before he had a chance to set his time on the course.

Rick Flens (LottoNL-Jumbo) set the early pace on the out-and-back course with a time of 29:44. He had just half an hour to enjoy his time at the top before Białobłocki came through to beat it. There was some confusion later on when Kiryienka appeared to have beaten the home rider’s performance with his time of 28:47 but some hasty checking of the times saw Białobłocki jump back up to first a little while later. He would stay there as the GC hopefuls did battle at the end of the day.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was the rabbit, the first of the top 10 riders to hit the road, and he set the bar high. His time of 30:10 was enough to put him into the top 10 on the stage and within a shout of the overall victory. The following riders couldn’t match his pace but his dream of victory quickly slipped away when Izagirre came off the ramp and set the fastest time of the GC riders at the halfway point. The Movistar rider would finish a mere second ahead of the Russian on the stage but a 12-second advantage at the top of the day would ensure his place at the top of the standings.

It would be a nervous wait for Izagirre as the remaining five riders put in their times. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) put themselves out of contention, giving away a bucketful of seconds early on. There was still the concern of Ben Hermans (BMC) and De Clercq, though. Hermans hit the line first but lost three seconds to Izagirre, it was even closer for De Clercq who managed to get within two seconds of the Spaniard.

Only Henao remained out on the road but he had lost so much time at the intermediate check that his challenge was all but done. He would eventually finish with the slowest time of anyone in the overall top 10, stopping the clock at 31:17, and slipped down to eighth in the general classification.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland0:28:45
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:02
3Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:59
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:09
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
9Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:26
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland0:01:31
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:32
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:34
16Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:36
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:43
20Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:44
21Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:48
23Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:49
24Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:50
26Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:52
27Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:55
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:01:56
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
32Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:03
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:09
36Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:10
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:15
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:18
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
42Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
43George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:19
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:24
45Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:26
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:30
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
48Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:32
49Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:02:36
50Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:40
53Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
54Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:42
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:44
58Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:45
60Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
61Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:48
62Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
65Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
66Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:53
67Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:02:55
68Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:00
69Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:03:03
70Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:04
71Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:07
72Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:08
73Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:09
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:03:10
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:11
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:13
78Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
80Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:18
81Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
82Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:24
83Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland0:03:26
84Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
85Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
87Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:31
88Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland0:03:32
89Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:37
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:38
91Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:41
92Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:45
93Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
94Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:55
96Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:58
97Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:03:59
99Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:04
101Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:06
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:10
103Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:15
104Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:16
105Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:17
106Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:28
107Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:33
108Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
109Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
110Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:05:26
111Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:27
112Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:39
113Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:53

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team26:04:38
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:14
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:19
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:54
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:32
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:59
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:06
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:52
14Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:54
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:41
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:13
17Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:33
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:43
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:32
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:55
21George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:56
22Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland0:11:35
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:19
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:55
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:15:36
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:23
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:37
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:43
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:45
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:20:27
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:33
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:52
33Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:07
34Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:18
35Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:26:06
36Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:34
37Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:57
38Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:14
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:55
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:26
41Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:30:33
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:40
43Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:31:44
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:36
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:32:38
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:13
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:42
49Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:53
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:37:09
51Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:19
52Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:37:57
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:05
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:38:11
55David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:39:28
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:08
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:42:26
58Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:36
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:55
60Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:06
61Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:35
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:49:13
63Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:50:02
64Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:52
65Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:11
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:51:34
67Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:00
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:14
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:15
70Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:53:35
71Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:53:36
72Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:40
73Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:41
74Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:44
75Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:55:03
76Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:12
77Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland1:01:44
78Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling1:02:13
79Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:02:28
80Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland1:02:43
81Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:02:48
82Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland1:02:49
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:13
84Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:03:32
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:55
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:46
87Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1:04:53
88Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:05:33
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:34
90Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:06:04
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:06:43
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:05
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:08:09
94Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:10:32
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:11:56
96Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:12:42
97Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:14:42
98Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:15:25
99Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:31
100Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:17:06
101Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:17:18
102Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland1:18:24
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:44
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:21:59
105Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:47
106Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:28:17
107Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1:29:24
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:29:40
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:25
110Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:37:01
111Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:37:05
112Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:41:21
113Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:55

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53pts
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team50
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team46
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge41
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida38
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky37
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo36
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha34
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo31
13Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
14Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky29
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky25
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale24
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice23
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team22
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling21
20Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland20
21Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland19
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky19
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin18
25Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland18
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha18
27Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo18
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
29Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge17
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing16
31Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin16
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland13
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step12
36Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha12
37Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr12
38Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
40Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling11
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
42Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha9
43Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
45Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
47Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
50Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team6
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step6
52Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
53Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
55Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
57Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team3
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
59Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
61Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice44pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice40
3Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo38
4Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step26
5Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland25
6Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
9Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal20
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky17
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky17
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha17
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo13
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky12
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin10
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
20Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky10
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr7
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky7
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland5
28Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
31Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
32Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
38Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Most aggressiver rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland8pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland8
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
12Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland2
13Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal78:21:52
2BMC Racing Team0:03:34
3Team Sky0:08:26
4Astana Pro Team0:13:07
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:23
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:37:32
7IAM Cycling0:40:32
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:00
9Movistar Team0:44:13
10Lampre-Merida0:50:52
11Team Katusha0:54:38
12Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:16
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:22:46
14AG2R La Mondiale1:22:56
15FDJ.fr1:26:26
16Orica GreenEdge1:32:29
17Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:18
18Poland1:54:39
19Trek Factory Racing1:56:30

 

