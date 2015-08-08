Image 1 of 27 Thumbs up from Tour de Pologne winner Jon Izagirre (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 27 Swiss time trial champion Silvan Dillier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Alessandro de Marchi calms himself before his ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Alessandro de Marchi crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Ilnur Zakarin put in a strong performance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Ilnur Zakarin gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Sergio Henao crosses the line knowing he's lost his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Maciej Paterski was the best Polish finisher (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Lotto-Soudal take the team prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 The top three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Marcin Bialobloki claimed the victory on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Marcel Kittel took the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Gatis Smukulis makes some final checks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) finished second overall at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 27 Stage winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 27 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) lost the overall lead on the final day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 27 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) ready to start the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 27 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) wins the overall title at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 27 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) during the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 27 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 27 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) celebrates his overall win at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 27 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) finished sixth overall at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finished fourth overall (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 27 Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland) gets ready for the stage 7 time trial at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 27 Fabio Aru (Astana) at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 27 Stage 7 winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland) at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 27 Jon Izagirre with his new trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) jumped from sixth to first on the final day of racing at the Tour de Pologne after an impressive performance in the time trial. He took the overall race victory by two seconds over Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal). Poland’s Marcin Białobłocki took the stage victory four seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryienka.

Yellow jersey Sergio Henao dropped from first down to eighth overall after struggling in the time trial.

It was all still to play for going into the final stage with only 27 seconds separating the top 10 in the overall classification and the almost entirely flat final 25-kilometre time trial would be the deciding factor. After winning the penultimate stage to Bukowina Tatrzanska, Henao held a slim lead in the overall classification. He would have to wait for 112 riders to take their turn before he had a chance to set his time on the course.

Rick Flens (LottoNL-Jumbo) set the early pace on the out-and-back course with a time of 29:44. He had just half an hour to enjoy his time at the top before Białobłocki came through to beat it. There was some confusion later on when Kiryienka appeared to have beaten the home rider’s performance with his time of 28:47 but some hasty checking of the times saw Białobłocki jump back up to first a little while later. He would stay there as the GC hopefuls did battle at the end of the day.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was the rabbit, the first of the top 10 riders to hit the road, and he set the bar high. His time of 30:10 was enough to put him into the top 10 on the stage and within a shout of the overall victory. The following riders couldn’t match his pace but his dream of victory quickly slipped away when Izagirre came off the ramp and set the fastest time of the GC riders at the halfway point. The Movistar rider would finish a mere second ahead of the Russian on the stage but a 12-second advantage at the top of the day would ensure his place at the top of the standings.

It would be a nervous wait for Izagirre as the remaining five riders put in their times. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) put themselves out of contention, giving away a bucketful of seconds early on. There was still the concern of Ben Hermans (BMC) and De Clercq, though. Hermans hit the line first but lost three seconds to Izagirre, it was even closer for De Clercq who managed to get within two seconds of the Spaniard.

Only Henao remained out on the road but he had lost so much time at the intermediate check that his challenge was all but done. He would eventually finish with the slowest time of anyone in the overall top 10, stopping the clock at 31:17, and slipped down to eighth in the general classification.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 0:28:45 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:59 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:24 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 9 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:26 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 0:01:31 14 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:32 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:34 16 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:36 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 19 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:43 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:44 21 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 23 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:49 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:50 26 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:52 27 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:55 28 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:01:56 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 32 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:03 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:09 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:10 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:15 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:18 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 42 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:19 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:24 45 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:26 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:30 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 48 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:32 49 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:02:36 50 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:40 53 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:42 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:44 58 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:45 60 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 61 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:48 62 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 65 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 66 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:53 67 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:55 68 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:00 69 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:03:03 70 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:04 71 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:07 72 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:08 73 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:03:10 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:11 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:13 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:18 81 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 82 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:24 83 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 0:03:26 84 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 85 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 87 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:31 88 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 0:03:32 89 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:37 90 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:38 91 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:41 92 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:45 93 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 94 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:55 96 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:58 97 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:59 99 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 100 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:04 101 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:06 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 103 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:04:15 104 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:16 105 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:17 106 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:28 107 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:33 108 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 109 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 110 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:05:26 111 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:27 112 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:39 113 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:53

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 26:04:38 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:14 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:54 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:32 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:59 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:06 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:52 14 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:54 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:41 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:13 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:33 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:32 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:55 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:56 22 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 0:11:35 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:19 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:55 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:15:36 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:23 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:37 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:43 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:45 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:20:27 31 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:33 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:52 33 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:07 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:18 35 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:26:06 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:34 37 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:57 38 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:14 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:55 40 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:26 41 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:33 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:40 43 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:31:44 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:36 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:32:38 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:13 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:42 49 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:53 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:37:09 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:19 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:37:57 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:05 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:38:11 55 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:39:28 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:08 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:42:26 58 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:36 59 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:55 60 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:06 61 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:35 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:49:13 63 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:50:02 64 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:52 65 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:11 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:51:34 67 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:00 68 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:14 69 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:15 70 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:35 71 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:53:36 72 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:40 73 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:41 74 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:44 75 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:55:03 76 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:12 77 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 1:01:44 78 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:02:13 79 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:28 80 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 1:02:43 81 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:02:48 82 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 1:02:49 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:03:13 84 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:03:32 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:55 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:46 87 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1:04:53 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:05:33 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:34 90 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:06:04 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:43 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:05 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:08:09 94 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:10:32 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:11:56 96 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:12:42 97 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:14:42 98 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:15:25 99 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:31 100 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:17:06 101 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:18 102 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 1:18:24 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:44 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:21:59 105 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:47 106 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:28:17 107 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1:29:24 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:29:40 109 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:25 110 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:37:01 111 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:37:05 112 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:41:21 113 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:41:55

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 pts 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 50 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 37 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 34 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 13 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 14 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 25 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 24 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 20 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 20 21 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 19 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 19 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 25 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 18 26 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 18 27 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 16 31 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 13 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 36 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 37 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 38 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 41 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 42 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 43 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 45 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 47 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 48 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 50 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 6 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 52 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 53 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 55 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 57 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 59 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 61 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 3 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 5 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 25 6 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 9 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 20 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 17 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 17 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 14 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 12 16 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 10 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 7 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 5 28 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 31 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 32 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 36 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 38 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Most aggressiver rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 8 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 8 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 2 13 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1