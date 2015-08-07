Trending

Sergio Henao wins stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne to move into overall lead

Colombian locked on time with Ulissi ahead of final time trial

Image 1 of 27

Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC)

Maciej Paterski (CCC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Feed for Michal Kiwatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Feed for Michal Kiwatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

Dylan Teuns (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski and Maciej Paterski on the attack

Michal Kwiatkowski and Maciej Paterski on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Stage 6 of the Tour of Poland

Stage 6 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

The start of stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne

The start of stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

The start of stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne

The start of stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao finished off excellent work by his Sky team to solo to victory on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne, coming to the line 8 seconds ahead of the chase group led home by Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin).

It was an important victory for the Colombian, whose last win came in 2013 at the Vuelta al País Vasco - a year in which he was also second at La Flèche Wallonne. Henao was taken off Team Sky's roster in early 2014 due to irregularities with his blood values, but he was cleared to resume racing after tests showed the values were caused by being at altitude. However, in his first race back, the Tour de Suisse, he crashed and broke his kneecap - an injury that almost led him to quit cycling altogether.

"I have to thank the people closest to me, my girlfriend and the team that believed in me and waited for me," Henao said. "This year I had some good results in the Pais Vasco and the Tour of California. I came close to victory, but I was always missing that little something to win. Now I’m happy with this success and I want to thank my family and my team again for always believing in me.”

Overnight leader Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) fought valiantly until the final kilometer, but lost contact in the surge to the line and conceded the yellow jersey to the stage winner Henao.

Ulissi sits second but on the same time as Henao, with De Clercq holding onto third overall, 10 seconds behind.

The Italian might well have been wearing the yellow jersey but for a protracted game of cat and mouse with his fellow chasers Fabio Aru (Astana) and Ion Iziagirre (Movistar), whose rubbernecking slowed the chase and allowed Henao to maintain his winning gap.

“It was a hard stage,” Henao said. “I had ridden it already in previous years and I was familiar with it. I knew we had to wait for the last lap to see how the group was doing. The last climb was very complicated; for a while there were many attacks. It was very tiring with a very fast pace but with Nieve we tried to anticipate. Aru gave it a go and Astana set the pace. I stuck to his wheel and I found the strength for the winning counter attack. For tomorrow I must say that the time trial is not my specialty but I want to do well. I feel good and I want to fight for victory. We’ll see at the finish."

How it unfolded

The profile for the 'king' stage of the Tour de Pologne looked like the teeth of a crown, with no fewer than eight classified climbs on tap for the 174km stage in Bukovina. The circuit started out relatively calm, with a roll out to a 5.3km loop taken in three times before the race embarked on the four 38.4km circuits each with two climbs - all category 1.

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski launched the day's move that read like an all-star list of Polish cycling. The breakaway included Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo), Kwiatkowski and three Etixx-Quickstep teammates, Michal Golas, Gianluca Brambilla and Carlos Verona, Diego Rosa (Astana), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Dylan Teuns and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha), Bram Tankink (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Arnold Jeannesson and Kenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr), Maciej Paterski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Tomasz Marczynski (Poland).

Kwiatkowski continued to push the pace, taking out the first sprint and the first climb of the day before settling back into the group. Paterski went over the next three climbs first before Tankink launched a solo move on the fifth climb of the day. Poljanski bridged across to the Dutch rider with 42km to go as the chasing group behind began to splinter.

Diego Rosa (Astana) made a move on the next climb to bridge across to the leaders, and Tankink threw in the towel shortly thereafter, leaving Poljanski and Rosa to go it alone over the top. Tankink came through just ahead of what was left of the peloton, only half a minute behind the two leaders.

Poljanski was the next rider to drop off as Rosa forged on alone, but he too was just dangling in front of the peloton on the final lap as Team Sky led the bunch for Henao. It wasn't long before Rosa was caught as well.

The course took its toll on the peloton, with numerous riders taking an early exit to the team buses, and only 40 or so riders remained in contention with 20km to go. Ian Boswell led the peloton down the narrow ribbon of fresh tarmac that winds through the countryside at 70kph leading into the penultimate climb with 12.6km to go. Race leader De Clercq was still tucked in the bunch as Mikel Nieve (Sky) attacked the climb, and De Clercq deftly rode his way to the head of the chasers just meters behind the Spaniard.

Team Sky gave the peloton a one-two punch as Henao countered his teammate's move, but De Clercq held fast with Aru also attentive. Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) dashed out of the bunch on a flatter section of road, and was joined by Ben Hermans (BMC) and Nieve before the fast descent to the final climb.

The trio never got very far, but Nieve wasn't done yet. With 10km to go he put in a big move on the undulating road, taking advantage of the high speed to put De Clercq, now isolated, under pressure. Hermans added to the distress for the Lotto Soudal rider by jumping away to join Nieve. Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) dangled in no man's land as the final ascent drew near, but Astana, keep to set up Fabio Aru, pulled him back with 4.5km to go.

Hermans and Nieve had 20 seconds with 3km to go, and Aru saw the pair ahead and attacked but failed to get a gap. The surge succeeded in nailing back Hermans and Nieve, but also provided a launch pad for Henao, who attacked the steepest part of the climb.

De Clercq began to lose contact with 2km to go as Aru piled on the pressure in an attempt to bring Henao back. The Italian, however, was getting no help from his companions, and he chose to play cat and mouse rather than pour on more effort to bring back the Sky rider.

Henao was playing no such games and danced away to the stage win as the chase group ballooned. De Clercq found his way back into the group, but lost contact again in the dash to the line and said goodbye to the yellow jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky4:38:27
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:08
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:11
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
12Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:38
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:58
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
23Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:04:17
24Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:02
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:22
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:14
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
32Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:17
34Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:41
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
36Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
38Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:14
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:10:32
41Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:06
42Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:28
43Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
44Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
47Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:00
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:20
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:20:30
59Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
61Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:40
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:15
65David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:28:11
66Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
67Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
68Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
70Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
71Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
73Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:30:34
74Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
75Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
77Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
78Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
81Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
82Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
83Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
84Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
88Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
92Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:39
93Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
94Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:33:58
97Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
99Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:18
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
102Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
104Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
106Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
112Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky20pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin18
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10
12Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
15Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team6
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing4
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland3
5Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
3Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr3
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
3Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland2

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky5
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky7
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky25:34:15
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:22
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:27
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:49
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:08
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
14Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:03
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:16
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:10
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:15
21George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:42
23Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:03
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:15:18
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:21
27Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:17:29
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:08
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:12
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:20
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:42
32Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:27
33Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:56
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:25:06
37Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:51
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:11
39Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:53
40Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:03
41Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:29:21
42Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:36
43Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:30
44Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:31:07
45Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:31:13
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:50
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:06
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:17
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
54David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:37:07
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:51
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:41:19
58Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:29
59Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:42:45
60Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:20
61Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:37
62Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:49
63Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:46:18
64Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:49:00
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:02
67Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:51
68Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:01
69Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:51:15
70Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:19
72Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:23
73Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:24
76Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:28
77Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland1:00:19
78Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling1:00:47
79Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:00:55
81Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
82Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
83Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
84Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:07
85Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:02:44
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:03:27
87Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1:03:55
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:04:07
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:04:28
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:05
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:35
92Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:06:37
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:07:15
94Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:09:56
95Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:11:01
96Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:27
97Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:13:05
98Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:11
99Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:14:10
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:15:31
101Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:16:15
102Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland1:20:12
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:59
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:21:38
105Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:39
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:27:12
107Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:28:03
108Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1:28:07
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:20
110Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:37:03
111Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:37:48
112Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:38:43
113Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge41
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida38
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky37
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team36
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team36
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo36
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
11Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky29
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky25
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice23
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team22
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha21
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling21
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
19Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland19
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin18
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland18
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha18
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin16
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha12
28Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr12
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step11
32Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling11
33Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha9
35Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
38Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
40Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
42Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team6
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland5
44Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing4
45Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
47Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team3
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice44pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice40
3Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo38
4Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step26
5Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland25
6Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
9Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal20
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky17
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky17
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha17
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo13
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky12
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin10
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
20Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky10
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr7
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky7
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland5
28Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
31Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
32Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
38Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto - Soudal76:51:03
2BMC Racing Team0:02:09
3Team Sky0:08:17
4Astana Pro Team0:12:11
5Team Tinkoff - Saxo0:21:17
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:24
7IAM Cycling0:38:34
8Team Cannondale - Garmin0:38:47
9Movistar Team0:42:49
10Lampre - Merida0:49:16
11Katusha Team0:52:19
12Etixx – Quickstep1:00:52
13FDJ1:21:02
14Ag2r La Mondiale1:22:22
15Team Lottonl - Jumbo1:22:35
16Orica-Greenedge1:30:20
17Team Giant - Alpecin1:35:50
18Reprezentacja Polski1:55:06
19Trek Factory Racing1:56:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews