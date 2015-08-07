Image 1 of 27 Stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Feed for Michal Kiwatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski and Maciej Paterski on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Stage 6 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 The start of stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 The start of stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao finished off excellent work by his Sky team to solo to victory on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne, coming to the line 8 seconds ahead of the chase group led home by Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin).

It was an important victory for the Colombian, whose last win came in 2013 at the Vuelta al País Vasco - a year in which he was also second at La Flèche Wallonne. Henao was taken off Team Sky's roster in early 2014 due to irregularities with his blood values, but he was cleared to resume racing after tests showed the values were caused by being at altitude. However, in his first race back, the Tour de Suisse, he crashed and broke his kneecap - an injury that almost led him to quit cycling altogether.

"I have to thank the people closest to me, my girlfriend and the team that believed in me and waited for me," Henao said. "This year I had some good results in the Pais Vasco and the Tour of California. I came close to victory, but I was always missing that little something to win. Now I’m happy with this success and I want to thank my family and my team again for always believing in me.”

Overnight leader Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) fought valiantly until the final kilometer, but lost contact in the surge to the line and conceded the yellow jersey to the stage winner Henao.

Ulissi sits second but on the same time as Henao, with De Clercq holding onto third overall, 10 seconds behind.

The Italian might well have been wearing the yellow jersey but for a protracted game of cat and mouse with his fellow chasers Fabio Aru (Astana) and Ion Iziagirre (Movistar), whose rubbernecking slowed the chase and allowed Henao to maintain his winning gap.

“It was a hard stage,” Henao said. “I had ridden it already in previous years and I was familiar with it. I knew we had to wait for the last lap to see how the group was doing. The last climb was very complicated; for a while there were many attacks. It was very tiring with a very fast pace but with Nieve we tried to anticipate. Aru gave it a go and Astana set the pace. I stuck to his wheel and I found the strength for the winning counter attack. For tomorrow I must say that the time trial is not my specialty but I want to do well. I feel good and I want to fight for victory. We’ll see at the finish."

How it unfolded

The profile for the 'king' stage of the Tour de Pologne looked like the teeth of a crown, with no fewer than eight classified climbs on tap for the 174km stage in Bukovina. The circuit started out relatively calm, with a roll out to a 5.3km loop taken in three times before the race embarked on the four 38.4km circuits each with two climbs - all category 1.

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski launched the day's move that read like an all-star list of Polish cycling. The breakaway included Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo), Kwiatkowski and three Etixx-Quickstep teammates, Michal Golas, Gianluca Brambilla and Carlos Verona, Diego Rosa (Astana), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Dylan Teuns and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha), Bram Tankink (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Arnold Jeannesson and Kenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr), Maciej Paterski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Tomasz Marczynski (Poland).

Kwiatkowski continued to push the pace, taking out the first sprint and the first climb of the day before settling back into the group. Paterski went over the next three climbs first before Tankink launched a solo move on the fifth climb of the day. Poljanski bridged across to the Dutch rider with 42km to go as the chasing group behind began to splinter.

Diego Rosa (Astana) made a move on the next climb to bridge across to the leaders, and Tankink threw in the towel shortly thereafter, leaving Poljanski and Rosa to go it alone over the top. Tankink came through just ahead of what was left of the peloton, only half a minute behind the two leaders.

Poljanski was the next rider to drop off as Rosa forged on alone, but he too was just dangling in front of the peloton on the final lap as Team Sky led the bunch for Henao. It wasn't long before Rosa was caught as well.

The course took its toll on the peloton, with numerous riders taking an early exit to the team buses, and only 40 or so riders remained in contention with 20km to go. Ian Boswell led the peloton down the narrow ribbon of fresh tarmac that winds through the countryside at 70kph leading into the penultimate climb with 12.6km to go. Race leader De Clercq was still tucked in the bunch as Mikel Nieve (Sky) attacked the climb, and De Clercq deftly rode his way to the head of the chasers just meters behind the Spaniard.

Team Sky gave the peloton a one-two punch as Henao countered his teammate's move, but De Clercq held fast with Aru also attentive. Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) dashed out of the bunch on a flatter section of road, and was joined by Ben Hermans (BMC) and Nieve before the fast descent to the final climb.

The trio never got very far, but Nieve wasn't done yet. With 10km to go he put in a big move on the undulating road, taking advantage of the high speed to put De Clercq, now isolated, under pressure. Hermans added to the distress for the Lotto Soudal rider by jumping away to join Nieve. Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) dangled in no man's land as the final ascent drew near, but Astana, keep to set up Fabio Aru, pulled him back with 4.5km to go.

Hermans and Nieve had 20 seconds with 3km to go, and Aru saw the pair ahead and attacked but failed to get a gap. The surge succeeded in nailing back Hermans and Nieve, but also provided a launch pad for Henao, who attacked the steepest part of the climb.

De Clercq began to lose contact with 2km to go as Aru piled on the pressure in an attempt to bring Henao back. The Italian, however, was getting no help from his companions, and he chose to play cat and mouse rather than pour on more effort to bring back the Sky rider.

Henao was playing no such games and danced away to the stage win as the chase group ballooned. De Clercq found his way back into the group, but lost contact again in the dash to the line and said goodbye to the yellow jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 4:38:27 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:08 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:11 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:16 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:38 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:58 17 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 23 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:17 24 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:02 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:22 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:14 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 32 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:17 34 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:41 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 36 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 37 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 38 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:14 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:32 41 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:06 42 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:28 43 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 44 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 47 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:00 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:20 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:20:30 59 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:40 63 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:15 65 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:28:11 66 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 67 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 68 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 70 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 71 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 73 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:30:34 74 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 75 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 77 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 81 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 82 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 83 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 84 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 88 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 92 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:39 93 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 94 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:33:58 97 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 99 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:18 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 104 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 106 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 112 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge DNF Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland DNF Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 12 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 6 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 17 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 4 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 4 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 3 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 2

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 5 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 7 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 25:34:15 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:22 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:49 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:08 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 14 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:03 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:16 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:10 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:15 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:42 23 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:03 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:15:18 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:21 27 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:17:29 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:08 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:12 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:20 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:42 32 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:27 33 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:56 36 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:25:06 37 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:51 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:11 39 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:53 40 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:03 41 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:21 42 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:36 43 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:30 44 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:31:07 45 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:31:13 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:50 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:06 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:17 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 54 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:37:07 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:39:51 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:41:19 58 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:29 59 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:42:45 60 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:20 61 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:37 62 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:49 63 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:46:18 64 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:49:00 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:02 67 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:51 68 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:01 69 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:51:15 70 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 71 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:19 72 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:23 73 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:24 76 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:28 77 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 1:00:19 78 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:00:47 79 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:55 81 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 82 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 84 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:07 85 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:02:44 86 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:03:27 87 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1:03:55 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:04:07 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:28 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:05 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:35 92 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:06:37 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:07:15 94 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:56 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:01 96 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:27 97 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:05 98 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:11 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:14:10 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:15:31 101 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:15 102 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 1:20:12 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:59 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:21:38 105 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:39 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:27:12 107 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:28:03 108 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1:28:07 109 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:20 110 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:37:03 111 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:37:48 112 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:38:43 113 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 37 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 36 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 11 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 25 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 19 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 19 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 18 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 18 23 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 28 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 31 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 33 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 35 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 38 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 40 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 42 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 6 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 5 44 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 4 45 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 47 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 3 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 5 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 25 6 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 9 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 20 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 17 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 17 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 14 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 12 16 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 10 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 7 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 5 28 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 31 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 32 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 36 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 38 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1