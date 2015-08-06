Image 1 of 14 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 14 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) in the Tour de Pologne lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 14 The Polish national team before stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 14 Astana on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Riders line up for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 The start of stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 Riders sign in for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal) soloed to the win on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne from Nowy Sacz to Zakopane. The Belgian finished ahead of Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Sebastian Reichenbach (IAM Cycling), who both finished a handful of seconds in arrears.

De Clercq attacked from a group of ten with just under five kilometres remaining and maintained a small advantage all the way to the line. It capped an excellent performance for Lotto-Soudal, a team that were aggressive at key points in the race.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) led the rest of the chase group home in fourth. De Clercq now leads the race with Ulissi in second place. Overnight race leader Kamil Zieliński (Poland) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) were both dropped on the climbs before the finish.

The stage was destined to alter the overall complexion of the race with eight categorised climbs on the road to Zakopane. After four relatively flat stages for the sprinters it was time for the GC riders to establish a foothold in the race.

Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo), Vegard Breen, Kris Boeckmans, Boris Vallée (Lotto-Soudal), Sebastian Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) attempted to form an early breakaway and established a six-minute lead over the peloton after the opening skirmishes.

Turgot and Boeckmans dropped back soon after, with Team Sky reducing the gap to a more manageable two minutes.

With just over 70 kilometres remaining, Bole and Beltran remained at the head of the race as the remaining Lotto riders slipped back to ensure that De Clercq was sufficiently supported.

Bole and then Beltran’s resistance were eventually broken with 60 kilometres remaining as a quickly shrinking peloton headed towards the final set of climbs.

Sander Armée was the next Lotto rider to assert pressure with a strong attacked on the crest of the Glodowka climb and the rider was briefly allowed some leeway before Team Astana took control.

Fabio Aru’s team reduced the peloton in quick time with Alexey Lutsenko neatly tucked in behind a train that included Diego Rosa, Andrey Zeits, and Paolo Tiralongo.

On the penultimate climb, Sergio Henao accelerated, his turn of speed enough to shed Astana of much of their fighting force, but the Colombian was unable to build any form of a significant lead on a climb not steep enough to exploit his opportunity.

Aru took over on the front for the final climb with Lutsenko on his wheel and when Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) jumped clear near the summit it was the Astana rider who marked his fellow countryman.

This forced Sky into a frantic chase and on the descent towards the finishing town only around 10 riders were left in contention, including Davide Rebellin, Ulissi, De Clercq, Ben Hermans, Christophe Riblon, Mikel Nieve, Henao, Reichenbach and Ion Izagirre.

Nieve made a move first and he was joined by four more riders, as Cannondale and Lotto combined to neutralize the move.

With so little collaboration in the leading pack when they reformed, it was only a matter of time before another attack would come. De Clercq duly obliged and although the gradient rose inside the final two kilometres, the Belgian had enough to take the win, with the bonus seconds helping to ensure that he would also pull on the leader’s yellow jersey.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:48:49 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:03 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:07 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:32 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:48 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:08 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:05:33 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:52 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:24 39 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:52 41 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:07 42 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:10 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:45 44 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 51 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 57 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 61 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 62 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 63 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 77 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:30:17 80 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 81 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 82 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 83 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 85 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 91 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 92 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 97 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 102 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 103 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 104 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 106 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 107 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:57 109 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 111 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 112 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 118 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 123 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 124 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 125 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 127 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 128 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 4 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 5 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 2 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 1 - Zab, km.94.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 2 - Gubalówka, km.101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 3 - Glodówka, km.133.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 4 - Zab, km.148.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2

Mountain 5 - Gubalówka, km.155.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 7 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 5 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 2

Mountain 6 - Glodówka, km.187.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 7 - Zab, km.203.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 5 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 8 - Gubalówka, km.210.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 198.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Koscielisko, km. 212.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20:55:42 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:04 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:16 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:42 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:07 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 26 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:50 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:58 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:18 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:05:43 32 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:02 33 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:32 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:34 39 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:09 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:41 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:47 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 44 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:51 47 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 69 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:21:32 73 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:37 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:11 76 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:39 77 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:10 78 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:38 79 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:29:51 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:30:13 81 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:15 82 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:19 83 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 84 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:27 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 87 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 88 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 92 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:45 93 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:31:22 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:34 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:53 96 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:07 97 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:25 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:32:45 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:32:58 100 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 101 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:02 102 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:33:46 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:19 104 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:37 105 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:35:22 106 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:52 107 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:02 108 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:09 109 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 0:39:00 110 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:39:10 111 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 112 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:28 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:47 114 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:26 115 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:41 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:50 117 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:59 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:27 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:42:46 120 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:07 121 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:46:37 122 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:08 123 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:54:11 124 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:51 126 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 127 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:36 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:44 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 4 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 23 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 12 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 19 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 18 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 18 16 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 17 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 21 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 28 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 34 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 37 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 38 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 40 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 42 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 44 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 5 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 48 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 49 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 2 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 54 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 55 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 56 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 pts 2 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 3 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 25 4 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 17 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 8 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 11 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 10 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 18 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 5 19 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 20 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 33 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 34 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 35 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 37 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1