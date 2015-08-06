Trending

Tour de Pologne: De Clercq holds off chasers to win in Zakopane

Lotto Soudal rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 14

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 14

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) in the Tour de Pologne lead

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) in the Tour de Pologne lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 14

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 14

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

The Polish national team before stage 5

The Polish national team before stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 14

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 14

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana on the front

Astana on the front

Astana on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

Riders line up for stage 5

Riders line up for stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 14

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 14

The start of stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne

The start of stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

Riders sign in for stage 5

Riders sign in for stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal) soloed to the win on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne from Nowy Sacz to Zakopane. The Belgian finished ahead of Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Sebastian Reichenbach (IAM Cycling), who both finished a handful of seconds in arrears.

De Clercq attacked from a group of ten with just under five kilometres remaining and maintained a small advantage all the way to the line. It capped an excellent performance for Lotto-Soudal, a team that were aggressive at key points in the race.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) led the rest of the chase group home in fourth. De Clercq now leads the race with Ulissi in second place. Overnight race leader Kamil Zieliński (Poland) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) were both dropped on the climbs before the finish.

The stage was destined to alter the overall complexion of the race with eight categorised climbs on the road to Zakopane. After four relatively flat stages for the sprinters it was time for the GC riders to establish a foothold in the race.

Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo), Vegard Breen, Kris Boeckmans, Boris Vallée (Lotto-Soudal), Sebastian Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) attempted to form an early breakaway and established a six-minute lead over the peloton after the opening skirmishes.

Turgot and Boeckmans dropped back soon after, with Team Sky reducing the gap to a more manageable two minutes.

With just over 70 kilometres remaining, Bole and Beltran remained at the head of the race as the remaining Lotto riders slipped back to ensure that De Clercq was sufficiently supported.

Bole and then Beltran’s resistance were eventually broken with 60 kilometres remaining as a quickly shrinking peloton headed towards the final set of climbs.

Sander Armée was the next Lotto rider to assert pressure with a strong attacked on the crest of the Glodowka climb and the rider was briefly allowed some leeway before Team Astana took control.

Fabio Aru’s team reduced the peloton in quick time with Alexey Lutsenko neatly tucked in behind a train that included Diego Rosa, Andrey Zeits, and Paolo Tiralongo.

On the penultimate climb, Sergio Henao accelerated, his turn of speed enough to shed Astana of much of their fighting force, but the Colombian was unable to build any form of a significant lead on a climb not steep enough to exploit his opportunity.

Aru took over on the front for the final climb with Lutsenko on his wheel and when Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) jumped clear near the summit it was the Astana rider who marked his fellow countryman.

This forced Sky into a frantic chase and on the descent towards the finishing town only around 10 riders were left in contention, including Davide Rebellin, Ulissi, De Clercq, Ben Hermans, Christophe Riblon, Mikel Nieve, Henao, Reichenbach and Ion Izagirre.

Nieve made a move first and he was joined by four more riders, as Cannondale and Lotto combined to neutralize the move.

With so little collaboration in the leading pack when they reformed, it was only a matter of time before another attack would come. De Clercq duly obliged and although the gradient rose inside the final two kilometres, the Belgian had enough to take the win, with the bonus seconds helping to ensure that he would also pull on the leader’s yellow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:48:49
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:03
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
4Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:07
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:32
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:48
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:08
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:33
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:52
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:24
39Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:52
41Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:07
42Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:10
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:45
44Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
51Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
53Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
57Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
61Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
62Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
73Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
77Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:30:17
80Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
81Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
82Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
83Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
86Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
87Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
91Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
92Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
97Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
98Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
102Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
103Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
104Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
105Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
106Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:57
109Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
112Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
118Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
123Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
124Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
125Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
127Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
128Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling18
4Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky17
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha11
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland5
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team3
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge2
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1 - Zab, km.94.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 2 - Gubalówka, km.101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 3 - Glodówka, km.133.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 4 - Zab, km.148.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal5
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2

Mountain 5 - Gubalówka, km.155.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky7
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky5
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky2

Mountain 6 - Glodówka, km.187.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 7 - Zab, km.203.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky5
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 8 - Gubalówka, km.210.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky10pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 198.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Koscielisko, km. 212.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal20:55:42
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:04
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:16
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:42
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:07
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
26Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:50
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:58
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:18
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:43
32Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:02
33David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
35Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:32
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:34
39Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:09
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:41
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:20:47
42Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
44Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:51
47Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:20:55
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
69Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:21:32
73Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:37
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:11
76Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:39
77Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:25:10
78Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:38
79Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:29:51
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:30:13
81Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:15
82Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:19
83Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
84Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:27
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
87Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
88Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
92Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:45
93Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:31:22
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:34
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:53
96Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:32:07
97Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:25
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:32:45
99Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:32:58
100Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
101Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:02
102Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:33:46
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:34:19
104Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:37
105Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:35:22
106Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:52
107Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:02
108Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:09
109Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland0:39:00
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:39:10
111Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
112Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:39:28
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:47
114Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:26
115Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:41
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:50
117Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:59
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:41:27
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:42:46
120Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:07
121Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:46:37
122Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:08
123Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:54:11
124Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
125Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:55:51
126Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
127Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:36
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:44
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge41
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo36
4Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr35
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky29
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team23
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
12Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland19
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling18
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland18
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha18
16Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky17
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin16
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
21Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha12
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr12
28Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha11
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
31Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling11
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
34Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha9
37Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
38Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha9
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
40Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
42Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
44Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland5
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
48Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
49Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team3
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge2
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
55Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
56Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice40pts
2Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo38
3Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland25
4Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal20
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky17
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha17
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
8Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
11Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky10
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
18Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky5
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
20Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
27Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
29Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
33Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
34Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
35Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1
37Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team62:51:21
2Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Team Sky0:05:13
4Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
5Astana Pro Team0:06:55
6Team Katusha0:18:36
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:45
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:47
9IAM Cycling0:22:28
10Movistar Team0:25:51
11Lampre-Merida0:28:44
12Orica GreenEdge0:29:16
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:40
14AG2R La Mondiale0:37:44
15Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:26
16FDJ.fr0:39:34
17POL0:48:38
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:09
19Trek Factory Racing0:58:38

