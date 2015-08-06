Tour de Pologne: De Clercq holds off chasers to win in Zakopane
Lotto Soudal rider takes race lead
Stage 5: Nowy Sacz - Zakopane
Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal) soloed to the win on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne from Nowy Sacz to Zakopane. The Belgian finished ahead of Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Sebastian Reichenbach (IAM Cycling), who both finished a handful of seconds in arrears.
De Clercq attacked from a group of ten with just under five kilometres remaining and maintained a small advantage all the way to the line. It capped an excellent performance for Lotto-Soudal, a team that were aggressive at key points in the race.
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) led the rest of the chase group home in fourth. De Clercq now leads the race with Ulissi in second place. Overnight race leader Kamil Zieliński (Poland) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) were both dropped on the climbs before the finish.
The stage was destined to alter the overall complexion of the race with eight categorised climbs on the road to Zakopane. After four relatively flat stages for the sprinters it was time for the GC riders to establish a foothold in the race.
Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo), Vegard Breen, Kris Boeckmans, Boris Vallée (Lotto-Soudal), Sebastian Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) attempted to form an early breakaway and established a six-minute lead over the peloton after the opening skirmishes.
Turgot and Boeckmans dropped back soon after, with Team Sky reducing the gap to a more manageable two minutes.
With just over 70 kilometres remaining, Bole and Beltran remained at the head of the race as the remaining Lotto riders slipped back to ensure that De Clercq was sufficiently supported.
Bole and then Beltran’s resistance were eventually broken with 60 kilometres remaining as a quickly shrinking peloton headed towards the final set of climbs.
Sander Armée was the next Lotto rider to assert pressure with a strong attacked on the crest of the Glodowka climb and the rider was briefly allowed some leeway before Team Astana took control.
Fabio Aru’s team reduced the peloton in quick time with Alexey Lutsenko neatly tucked in behind a train that included Diego Rosa, Andrey Zeits, and Paolo Tiralongo.
On the penultimate climb, Sergio Henao accelerated, his turn of speed enough to shed Astana of much of their fighting force, but the Colombian was unable to build any form of a significant lead on a climb not steep enough to exploit his opportunity.
Aru took over on the front for the final climb with Lutsenko on his wheel and when Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) jumped clear near the summit it was the Astana rider who marked his fellow countryman.
This forced Sky into a frantic chase and on the descent towards the finishing town only around 10 riders were left in contention, including Davide Rebellin, Ulissi, De Clercq, Ben Hermans, Christophe Riblon, Mikel Nieve, Henao, Reichenbach and Ion Izagirre.
Nieve made a move first and he was joined by four more riders, as Cannondale and Lotto combined to neutralize the move.
With so little collaboration in the leading pack when they reformed, it was only a matter of time before another attack would come. De Clercq duly obliged and although the gradient rose inside the final two kilometres, the Belgian had enough to take the win, with the bonus seconds helping to ensure that he would also pull on the leader’s yellow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:48:49
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:03
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:32
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:48
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:08
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:33
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:52
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:24
|39
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:52
|41
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:07
|42
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:10
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:45
|44
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|51
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|61
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|62
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:30:17
|80
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|81
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|82
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|83
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|85
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|91
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|102
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|103
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|104
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|109
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|123
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|124
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|128
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|5
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20:55:42
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:42
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:07
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:50
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:18
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:43
|32
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:02
|33
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:32
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:34
|39
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:09
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:41
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:47
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|44
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:51
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|69
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:21:32
|73
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:37
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:11
|76
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:39
|77
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:10
|78
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:38
|79
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:29:51
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:13
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:15
|82
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:19
|83
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|84
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:27
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|88
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|92
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:45
|93
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:31:22
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:34
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:53
|96
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:07
|97
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:25
|98
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:32:45
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:32:58
|100
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:02
|102
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:46
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:19
|104
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:37
|105
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:35:22
|106
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:52
|107
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:02
|108
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:09
|109
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|0:39:00
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:39:10
|111
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|112
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:28
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:47
|114
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:26
|115
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:41
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:50
|117
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:59
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:27
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:46
|120
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:07
|121
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:46:37
|122
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:08
|123
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:54:11
|124
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:51
|126
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:36
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:44
|129
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|4
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|12
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|19
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|18
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|18
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|21
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|28
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|34
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|37
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|40
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|42
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|7
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|5
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|48
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|49
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|54
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|55
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|56
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|pts
|2
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|3
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|25
|4
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|17
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|8
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|11
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|10
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|20
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|33
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|34
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|35
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|37
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|62:51:21
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Sky
|0:05:13
|4
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:18:36
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:45
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:47
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:22:28
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:25:51
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:28:44
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:16
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:40
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:44
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:26
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:39:34
|17
|POL
|0:48:38
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:09
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:38
