Tour de Pologne: Pelucchi wins on stage 2
Big crash mars sprint in final 200m
Stage 2: Czestochowa - Dabrowa Górnicza
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) claimed stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing).
Pelucchi came through perfectly on the line and held off a late challenge from Kittel who started from too far back after narrowly avoiding late crash in the final 500 meters.
Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) clashed wheels with Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) with the Australian hitting the deck. The Italian stayed upright and went onto finish fifth but the majority of the peloton were blocked just before line after Ewan’s fall sparked a mass crash.
Kittel and Pelucchi both avoided the fall but the Italian moved ahead of Kittel – a move that sparked a angry reaction from Kittel – before opening up their sprints. Kittel went left and Pelucchi went right but the IAM Cycling rider had the shorter distance to cover, the German giving himself too much ground to make up. Kittel retains his overall lead in the race.
The early phase of the race was marked with a five-man break consisting of Kamil Gradek (Poland), Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo).
They established a lead of no more than a couple of minutes with a stage profile lending itself to a second consecutive bunch sprint, and with so many fresh sprinters in the race there was little chance of a break contesting the win.
Astana, Trek, Orica GreenEdge and Giant Alpecin all patrolled the front of the peloton over the 146km course before a finishing circuit.
With the break caught at 20 kilometres to go it was Astana who hit the front with real venom some 10 kilometres later as they looked to propel Andrea Guardini towards a stage win. However, they were swamped by a rampaging Orica GreenEdge, with Ewan a favourite having finished second on stage one.
The Australian sprinter was crowed out by Modolo however and was left with little room before losing his front wheel and crashing. The fall sparked chaos with a leading field reduced to less than a dozen riders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:20:12
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|33
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|59
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|60
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|61
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|79
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|80
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|89
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|91
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|98
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|99
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|113
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|117
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|123
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|124
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|127
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|131
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|146
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|149
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6:03:09
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:12
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|17
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|29
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:20
|30
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|31
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|48
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|59
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|63
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|74
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|95
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|96
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|105
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|118
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|119
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|122
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|125
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|132
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|133
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|135
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|136
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|137
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|141
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:43
|145
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|147
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|148
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:34
|149
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:06:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|18
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|21
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|7
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|26
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18:10:15
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Poland
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
