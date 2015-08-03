Image 1 of 12 Marcel Kittel, Matteo Pelucchi and Giacomo Nizzolo on the stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Marcel Kittel, Matteo Pelucchi and Giacomo Nizzolo on the stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Giacomo Nizzolo and Marcel Kittel in the green room (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 The breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) walks his bike across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) took his time getting up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Only nine riders contested the sprint on stage 2 of Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) claimed stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing).

Pelucchi came through perfectly on the line and held off a late challenge from Kittel who started from too far back after narrowly avoiding late crash in the final 500 meters.

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) clashed wheels with Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) with the Australian hitting the deck. The Italian stayed upright and went onto finish fifth but the majority of the peloton were blocked just before line after Ewan’s fall sparked a mass crash.

Kittel and Pelucchi both avoided the fall but the Italian moved ahead of Kittel – a move that sparked a angry reaction from Kittel – before opening up their sprints. Kittel went left and Pelucchi went right but the IAM Cycling rider had the shorter distance to cover, the German giving himself too much ground to make up. Kittel retains his overall lead in the race.

The early phase of the race was marked with a five-man break consisting of Kamil Gradek (Poland), Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo).

They established a lead of no more than a couple of minutes with a stage profile lending itself to a second consecutive bunch sprint, and with so many fresh sprinters in the race there was little chance of a break contesting the win.

Astana, Trek, Orica GreenEdge and Giant Alpecin all patrolled the front of the peloton over the 146km course before a finishing circuit.

With the break caught at 20 kilometres to go it was Astana who hit the front with real venom some 10 kilometres later as they looked to propel Andrea Guardini towards a stage win. However, they were swamped by a rampaging Orica GreenEdge, with Ewan a favourite having finished second on stage one.

The Australian sprinter was crowed out by Modolo however and was left with little room before losing his front wheel and crashing. The fall sparked chaos with a leading field reduced to less than a dozen riders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:20:12 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 33 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 38 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 41 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 54 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 59 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 60 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 61 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 79 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 81 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 82 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 83 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 91 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 94 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 98 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 99 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 103 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 107 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 110 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 113 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 116 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 117 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 118 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 119 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 120 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 123 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 124 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 126 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 127 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 129 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 131 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 134 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 138 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 143 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 146 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 149 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland DNF David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 14 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 14 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 17 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Sprint 1 - Siewierz, km. 55.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bedzin przy UM, km. 91.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Pilsudskiego, km. 78.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Bedzin Syberka, km. 89 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6:03:09 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:12 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:16 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 17 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 29 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:20 30 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 31 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 40 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 41 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 48 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 59 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 63 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 74 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 79 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 80 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 87 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 89 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 91 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 95 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 96 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 98 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 105 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 106 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 108 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 111 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 114 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 116 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 118 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 119 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 122 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 125 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 127 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 129 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 131 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 132 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 133 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 135 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 136 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:24 137 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 141 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 143 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:01:43 145 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:45 147 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55 148 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:34 149 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:06:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 27 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 6 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 22 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 12 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 15 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 18 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 21 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 23 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 26 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1