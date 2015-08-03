Trending

Tour de Pologne: Pelucchi wins on stage 2

Big crash mars sprint in final 200m

Image 1 of 12

Marcel Kittel, Matteo Pelucchi and Giacomo Nizzolo on the stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel, Matteo Pelucchi and Giacomo Nizzolo on the stage podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Marcel Kittel, Matteo Pelucchi and Giacomo Nizzolo on the stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel, Matteo Pelucchi and Giacomo Nizzolo on the stage podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo and Marcel Kittel in the green room

Giacomo Nizzolo and Marcel Kittel in the green room
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

The breakaway on stage 2

The breakaway on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) walks his bike across the line

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) walks his bike across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) took his time getting up

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) took his time getting up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Only nine riders contested the sprint on stage 2 of Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Only nine riders contested the sprint on stage 2 of Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) claimed stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing).

Pelucchi came through perfectly on the line and held off a late challenge from Kittel who started from too far back after narrowly avoiding late crash in the final 500 meters.

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) clashed wheels with Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) with the Australian hitting the deck. The Italian stayed upright and went onto finish fifth but the majority of the peloton were blocked just before line after Ewan’s fall sparked a mass crash.

Kittel and Pelucchi both avoided the fall but the Italian moved ahead of Kittel – a move that sparked a angry reaction from Kittel – before opening up their sprints. Kittel went left and Pelucchi went right but the IAM Cycling rider had the shorter distance to cover, the German giving himself too much ground to make up. Kittel retains his overall lead in the race.

The early phase of the race was marked with a five-man break consisting of Kamil Gradek (Poland), Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo).

They established a lead of no more than a couple of minutes with a stage profile lending itself to a second consecutive bunch sprint, and with so many fresh sprinters in the race there was little chance of a break contesting the win.

Astana, Trek, Orica GreenEdge and Giant Alpecin all patrolled the front of the peloton over the 146km course before a finishing circuit.

With the break caught at 20 kilometres to go it was Astana who hit the front with real venom some 10 kilometres later as they looked to propel Andrea Guardini towards a stage win. However, they were swamped by a rampaging Orica GreenEdge, with Ewan a favourite having finished second on stage one.

The Australian sprinter was crowed out by Modolo however and was left with little room before losing his front wheel and crashing. The fall sparked chaos with a leading field reduced to less than a dozen riders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:20:12
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
33Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
36Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
38David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
41Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
44Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
57Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
59Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
60Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
61Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
79Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
81Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
82Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
88Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
89Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
90Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
91Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
94Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
96Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
98Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
99Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
103Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
107Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
110Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
113Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
116Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
117Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
118Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
119Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
120Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
123Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
124George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
126Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
127Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
129Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
131Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
134Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
135Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
136Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
138Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
140Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
143Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
145Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
148Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
149Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
DNFDavid De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin19
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing18
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky14
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
12Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr8
14Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
17Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Sprint 1 - Siewierz, km. 55.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Bedzin przy UM, km. 91.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Pilsudskiego, km. 78.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Bedzin Syberka, km. 89
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6:03:09
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:12
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
17Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
29Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:20
30Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
31Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
40David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
48Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
54Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
59Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
63Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
66Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
79Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
80Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
87Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
89Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
91Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
95Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
96Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
98Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
99Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
105Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
108Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
114George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
115Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
116Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
117Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
118Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
119Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
122Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
125Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
127Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
128Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
129Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
132Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
133Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:58
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
135Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
136Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:24
137Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
141Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
143Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
144Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:01:43
145Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:45
147Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
148Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:34
149Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:06:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin39pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing27
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky22
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge19
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr13
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
18Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
21Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr8
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
23Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
24Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
26Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
6Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo18:10:15
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
4BMC Racing Team
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Astana Pro Team
7Poland
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
9Lampre-Merida
10AG2R La Mondiale
11IAM Cycling
12Orica GreenEdge
13Lotto Soudal
14FDJ.fr
15Movistar Team
16Team Sky
17Team Katusha
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Trek Factory Racing

