Tour de Pologne: Two wins in two days for Pelucchi in Katowice

Kittel remains in the yellow jersey

Image 1 of 27

Image 1 of 27

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 3

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 27

Image 2 of 27

IAM Cycling celebrate Pelucchi's second consecutive stage win

IAM Cycling celebrate Pelucchi's second consecutive stage win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 27

Image 3 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 27

Image 4 of 27

Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was in the breakaway for a third straight day

Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was in the breakaway for a third straight day
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 27

Image 5 of 27

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium as the overall race leader at the Tour de Pologne

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium as the overall race leader at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 27

Image 6 of 27

Matteo Palucchi (IAM Cycing) wins second consecutive stage at Tour de Pologne

Matteo Palucchi (IAM Cycing) wins second consecutive stage at Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Image 7 of 27

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) takes his second consecutive stage win at the Tour de Pologne

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) takes his second consecutive stage win at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Image 8 of 27

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Image 9 of 27

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) takes the top step on the podium during stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) takes the top step on the podium during stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Image 10 of 27

Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the mountain competition at the Tour de Pologne

Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the mountain competition at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne

Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Czech champion Petr Vakoç

Czech champion Petr Vakoç
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne

Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Image 14 of 27

Giant-Alpecin working for overall race leader Marcel Kittel

Giant-Alpecin working for overall race leader Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 27

Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne

Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Image 16 of 27

Maciej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway

Maciej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Image 17 of 27

Giant-Alpecin leads the Tour de Pologne

Giant-Alpecin leads the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Image 18 of 27

Marcel Kittel sits behind his Giant-Alpecin train

Marcel Kittel sits behind his Giant-Alpecin train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Image 19 of 27

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) punches the air after winning the stage

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) punches the air after winning the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 27

Image 20 of 27

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leads the breakaway during stage 3

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leads the breakaway during stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 27

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Image 22 of 27

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) is wearing the yellow leader's jersey

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) is wearing the yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 27

Image 23 of 27

Tour de Pologne race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Tour de Pologne race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Image 24 of 27

Eduard Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo) Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Eduard Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo) Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Image 25 of 27

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Image 26 of 27

Matteo Palucchi (IAM Cycling) at the start of stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne

Matteo Palucchi (IAM Cycling) at the start of stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Image 27 of 27

Team Sky ahead of the Tour de Pologne stage 3 start

Team Sky ahead of the Tour de Pologne stage 3 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) claimed his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour de Pologne, but this time there were no objections and no crashes, just pure speed and perfect timing from the Italian. Race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) lost his position on a climb with 1km to go, and while he did well to follow the surge from the IAM lead-out in the final metres, he did not quite have enough to contest for the victory.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) fell just short of holding off his countryman after opening up the sprint, while Tom Van Aesbroeck (LottoNl-Jumbo) tried to match the Italians but faded to third.

Fortunately for Kittel, none of the riders in the time bonuses could gain enough to unseat him from the yellow jersey, and he continues to lead the race over Nizzolo, who is now at six seconds back, with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in third at 10.

While perhaps more chaotic than the stage 2 sprint, which was marred by a huge crash after the fall of Ewan in the final few hundred metres, the sprint into Katowice ended up safely, thanks in part to a late attack by Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep) that broke up the lead-out trains.

Vakoc's move went on a slight climb with 1km to go, splitting the peloton in two. He was hauled back just in time for the final sprint, quickly marked by a Katusha rider, with LottoNl-Jumbo and Trek in tow, the rest of the peloton fighting desperately to catch back.

The downhill run to the line helped the IAM train with an impressively quick surge on the left side of the road, while Giant-Alpecin saw behind them looking around for Kittel, who was fighting to move up on the outside.

As the IAM lead-out train ran out of steam, Nizzolo opened up the sprint and was followed by Van Aesbrock, but Pelucchi was tucked in behind, waiting until the final 30 metres to punch through and take the victory.

"I was lucky to win. For me, it's already a good moment, and I'm very happy," Pelucchi said after his second win. "After the bunch split, I was lucky because I had Reynes and Kluge and they pushed me to the front. I wanted to wait a little bit, because it was too early to get into the wind. It was a good tactic, but also dangerous, because it was a little bit close in the final. I was lucky to find a good wheel."

Kittel fought valiantly to regain the front of the race, but could only manage seventh on the stage, his overall advantage slipping down to six seconds on Nizzolo.

How it unfolded

The 166km stage from Zawiercie to Katowice saw a six-man breakaway go clear early in the stage, with the Polish national team well represented again. Kamil Gradek made it back in the move again, joined by teammate Marcin Bialoblocki. Marcus Burghardt (BMC) spent his second day off the front, as did Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), who has in every breakaway so far. Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin), who was off the front on stage 1 was also present, finally joined by Ian Boswell (Team Sky).

Kurek, the leader in the mountains classification, padded his lead on the first climb at 135km into the stage. The gap, which had never been more than a couple minutes, was under a minute with only 33km to go, and Gradek was left behind with Burghardt. With 23km to go, Bioloblocki launched an attack, and although Boswell held on for a time, he went back to the peloton as the gap was just too small to survive.

On the final climb of the day with 13km to go, Movistar's Jasha Sutterlin had a go, but could neither sufficiently distance the peloton nor catch the Pole up front, and he was soon caught back.

Bioloblocki flew his national colours for the home fans until 4.2km to go when the peloton swept past, led by Orica-GreenEdge, who was looking for revenge after yesterday's disaster. Soon Giant-Alpecin led Kittel to the front, knowing that the small climb with a kilometre to go would be difficult, but their efforts were thwarted by the attack of the Czech champion Vakoc.

Kittel's lead-out men looked around, then went back to pull him back into contention on the quick final kilometre, but were just too late, and Pelucchi took this win without flying elbows or sudden changes in direction, only through pure speed.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:48:41
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
11Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
28Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
33Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
37Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
43Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
52Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
56Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
63Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
71Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
73Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
75Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
77David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
80Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
84Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
86Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
92Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
96Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
98Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
103Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
104Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
105Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
107Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
109Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
112Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
116Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
117Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
118Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
120Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:37
122Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
123Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
124Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
125Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
127Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
128Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
129Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:55
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
133Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:00
134Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:01:03
135Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
136Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
137Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
138Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
141Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
142Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
143Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:55
144Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
145Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
146Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:11
147Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:10
DNSMaxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSRobert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing19
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo18
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14
8Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland13
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
10Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling11
11Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr10
12Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin8
14Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky7
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
17Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
18Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3pts
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland2
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9:51:50
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:12
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
9Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
19Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
31Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
39Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
40Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
49David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
51Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
60Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
61Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
62Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
66Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
77Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
79Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
81Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
82Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
83Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
90Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
91Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
93Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
97Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
98Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
107Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
109Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
110Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:42
112Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
113Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:48
114Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
117Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
118Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
122Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
123Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
124Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
125Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:24
126Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:26
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:01:27
128Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
129Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
130Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
131Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
132Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
133Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:04
134Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:13
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:15
137Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
138Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:20
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:22
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:57
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:13
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
143Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
144Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:35
145Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:44
146Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:06:11
147Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:34

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida49
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing46
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling40
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky29
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge24
10Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr23
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo21
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin17
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15
17Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland13
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
20Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
22Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling11
23Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
24Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
25Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
26Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr8
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
29Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
32Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
34Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
37Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
39Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
5Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
7Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland8pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland8
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
7Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo29:36:18
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5BMC Racing Team
6Astana Pro Team
7Poland
8Lampre-Merida0:00:16
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10FDJ.fr
11IAM Cycling
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Team Katusha
14Orica GreenEdge
15Lotto Soudal
16Movistar Team
17Team Sky
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Trek Factory Racing

 

