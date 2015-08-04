Image 1 of 27 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 27 IAM Cycling celebrate Pelucchi's second consecutive stage win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 27 Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was in the breakaway for a third straight day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 27 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium as the overall race leader at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 27 Matteo Palucchi (IAM Cycing) wins second consecutive stage at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) takes his second consecutive stage win at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) takes the top step on the podium during stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the mountain competition at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Czech champion Petr Vakoç (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Giant-Alpecin working for overall race leader Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 27 Stage 3 fo the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Maciej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Giant-Alpecin leads the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Marcel Kittel sits behind his Giant-Alpecin train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) punches the air after winning the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 27 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leads the breakaway during stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 27 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) is wearing the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 27 Tour de Pologne race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Eduard Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo) Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Matteo Palucchi (IAM Cycling) at the start of stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Team Sky ahead of the Tour de Pologne stage 3 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) claimed his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour de Pologne, but this time there were no objections and no crashes, just pure speed and perfect timing from the Italian. Race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) lost his position on a climb with 1km to go, and while he did well to follow the surge from the IAM lead-out in the final metres, he did not quite have enough to contest for the victory.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) fell just short of holding off his countryman after opening up the sprint, while Tom Van Aesbroeck (LottoNl-Jumbo) tried to match the Italians but faded to third.

Fortunately for Kittel, none of the riders in the time bonuses could gain enough to unseat him from the yellow jersey, and he continues to lead the race over Nizzolo, who is now at six seconds back, with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in third at 10.

While perhaps more chaotic than the stage 2 sprint, which was marred by a huge crash after the fall of Ewan in the final few hundred metres, the sprint into Katowice ended up safely, thanks in part to a late attack by Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep) that broke up the lead-out trains.

Vakoc's move went on a slight climb with 1km to go, splitting the peloton in two. He was hauled back just in time for the final sprint, quickly marked by a Katusha rider, with LottoNl-Jumbo and Trek in tow, the rest of the peloton fighting desperately to catch back.

The downhill run to the line helped the IAM train with an impressively quick surge on the left side of the road, while Giant-Alpecin saw behind them looking around for Kittel, who was fighting to move up on the outside.

As the IAM lead-out train ran out of steam, Nizzolo opened up the sprint and was followed by Van Aesbrock, but Pelucchi was tucked in behind, waiting until the final 30 metres to punch through and take the victory.

"I was lucky to win. For me, it's already a good moment, and I'm very happy," Pelucchi said after his second win. "After the bunch split, I was lucky because I had Reynes and Kluge and they pushed me to the front. I wanted to wait a little bit, because it was too early to get into the wind. It was a good tactic, but also dangerous, because it was a little bit close in the final. I was lucky to find a good wheel."

Kittel fought valiantly to regain the front of the race, but could only manage seventh on the stage, his overall advantage slipping down to six seconds on Nizzolo.

How it unfolded

The 166km stage from Zawiercie to Katowice saw a six-man breakaway go clear early in the stage, with the Polish national team well represented again. Kamil Gradek made it back in the move again, joined by teammate Marcin Bialoblocki. Marcus Burghardt (BMC) spent his second day off the front, as did Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), who has in every breakaway so far. Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin), who was off the front on stage 1 was also present, finally joined by Ian Boswell (Team Sky).

Kurek, the leader in the mountains classification, padded his lead on the first climb at 135km into the stage. The gap, which had never been more than a couple minutes, was under a minute with only 33km to go, and Gradek was left behind with Burghardt. With 23km to go, Bioloblocki launched an attack, and although Boswell held on for a time, he went back to the peloton as the gap was just too small to survive.

On the final climb of the day with 13km to go, Movistar's Jasha Sutterlin had a go, but could neither sufficiently distance the peloton nor catch the Pole up front, and he was soon caught back.

Bioloblocki flew his national colours for the home fans until 4.2km to go when the peloton swept past, led by Orica-GreenEdge, who was looking for revenge after yesterday's disaster. Soon Giant-Alpecin led Kittel to the front, knowing that the small climb with a kilometre to go would be difficult, but their efforts were thwarted by the attack of the Czech champion Vakoc.

Kittel's lead-out men looked around, then went back to pull him back into contention on the quick final kilometre, but were just too late, and Pelucchi took this win without flying elbows or sudden changes in direction, only through pure speed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:48:41 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 37 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 43 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 52 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 56 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 63 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 71 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 73 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 75 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 77 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 80 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 84 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 86 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 92 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 96 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 98 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 104 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 105 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 106 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 109 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 112 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 116 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 117 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 120 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 122 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 123 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 124 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 125 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 127 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 129 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:55 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:58 133 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:00 134 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:01:03 135 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10 136 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 138 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 141 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 142 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 143 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:55 144 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 145 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 146 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:11 147 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:10 DNS Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 19 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 8 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 11 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 12 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 14 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 7 15 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 17 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 18 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 2 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9:51:50 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:12 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 9 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 19 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 31 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 39 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 40 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 51 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 54 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 60 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 61 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 66 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 77 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 79 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 81 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 82 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 83 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 88 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 93 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 97 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 98 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 107 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 109 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:42 112 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 113 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 114 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 117 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 118 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 119 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 122 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 123 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 124 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 125 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:24 126 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:26 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:01:27 128 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 130 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55 131 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 132 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 133 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:04 134 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:13 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:15 137 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:20 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:22 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:57 141 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:13 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 143 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:13 144 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:35 145 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:44 146 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:06:11 147 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:34

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 46 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 40 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 10 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 13 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 17 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 13 18 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 20 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 22 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 23 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 24 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 26 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 29 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 32 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 34 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 37 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 41 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 7 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 8 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 8 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 7 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1