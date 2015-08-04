Tour de Pologne: Two wins in two days for Pelucchi in Katowice
Kittel remains in the yellow jersey
Stage 3: Zawiercie - Katowice
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) claimed his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour de Pologne, but this time there were no objections and no crashes, just pure speed and perfect timing from the Italian. Race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) lost his position on a climb with 1km to go, and while he did well to follow the surge from the IAM lead-out in the final metres, he did not quite have enough to contest for the victory.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) fell just short of holding off his countryman after opening up the sprint, while Tom Van Aesbroeck (LottoNl-Jumbo) tried to match the Italians but faded to third.
Fortunately for Kittel, none of the riders in the time bonuses could gain enough to unseat him from the yellow jersey, and he continues to lead the race over Nizzolo, who is now at six seconds back, with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in third at 10.
While perhaps more chaotic than the stage 2 sprint, which was marred by a huge crash after the fall of Ewan in the final few hundred metres, the sprint into Katowice ended up safely, thanks in part to a late attack by Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep) that broke up the lead-out trains.
Vakoc's move went on a slight climb with 1km to go, splitting the peloton in two. He was hauled back just in time for the final sprint, quickly marked by a Katusha rider, with LottoNl-Jumbo and Trek in tow, the rest of the peloton fighting desperately to catch back.
The downhill run to the line helped the IAM train with an impressively quick surge on the left side of the road, while Giant-Alpecin saw behind them looking around for Kittel, who was fighting to move up on the outside.
As the IAM lead-out train ran out of steam, Nizzolo opened up the sprint and was followed by Van Aesbrock, but Pelucchi was tucked in behind, waiting until the final 30 metres to punch through and take the victory.
"I was lucky to win. For me, it's already a good moment, and I'm very happy," Pelucchi said after his second win. "After the bunch split, I was lucky because I had Reynes and Kluge and they pushed me to the front. I wanted to wait a little bit, because it was too early to get into the wind. It was a good tactic, but also dangerous, because it was a little bit close in the final. I was lucky to find a good wheel."
Kittel fought valiantly to regain the front of the race, but could only manage seventh on the stage, his overall advantage slipping down to six seconds on Nizzolo.
How it unfolded
The 166km stage from Zawiercie to Katowice saw a six-man breakaway go clear early in the stage, with the Polish national team well represented again. Kamil Gradek made it back in the move again, joined by teammate Marcin Bialoblocki. Marcus Burghardt (BMC) spent his second day off the front, as did Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), who has in every breakaway so far. Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin), who was off the front on stage 1 was also present, finally joined by Ian Boswell (Team Sky).
Kurek, the leader in the mountains classification, padded his lead on the first climb at 135km into the stage. The gap, which had never been more than a couple minutes, was under a minute with only 33km to go, and Gradek was left behind with Burghardt. With 23km to go, Bioloblocki launched an attack, and although Boswell held on for a time, he went back to the peloton as the gap was just too small to survive.
On the final climb of the day with 13km to go, Movistar's Jasha Sutterlin had a go, but could neither sufficiently distance the peloton nor catch the Pole up front, and he was soon caught back.
Bioloblocki flew his national colours for the home fans until 4.2km to go when the peloton swept past, led by Orica-GreenEdge, who was looking for revenge after yesterday's disaster. Soon Giant-Alpecin led Kittel to the front, knowing that the small climb with a kilometre to go would be difficult, but their efforts were thwarted by the attack of the Czech champion Vakoc.
Kittel's lead-out men looked around, then went back to pull him back into contention on the quick final kilometre, but were just too late, and Pelucchi took this win without flying elbows or sudden changes in direction, only through pure speed.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:48:41
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|37
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|43
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|52
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|80
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|86
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|90
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|92
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|98
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|104
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|109
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|112
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|116
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|120
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|122
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|132
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:58
|133
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:00
|134
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:01:03
|135
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|136
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|141
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:55
|144
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|145
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|146
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:11
|147
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:10
|DNS
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|11
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|12
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|14
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|15
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|17
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9:51:50
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:12
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|19
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|39
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|40
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|51
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|61
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|68
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|79
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|82
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|85
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|97
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|98
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|107
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|109
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:42
|112
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|114
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|118
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|122
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|123
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|124
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|125
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|126
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:26
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:01:27
|128
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|130
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|131
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|132
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:04
|134
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:13
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|137
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:20
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:22
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:57
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|143
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:13
|144
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:35
|145
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:44
|146
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:06:11
|147
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|40
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|10
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|13
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|17
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|13
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|20
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|21
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|22
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|23
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|24
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|26
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|7
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|37
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|7
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|8
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|8
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|7
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29:36:18
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Poland
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
