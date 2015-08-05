Tour de Pologne: Bodnar wins breakaway sprint in Nowy Sacz
Zieliński takes leader's jersey from Kittel
Stage 4: Jaworzno - Nowy Sacz
Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of breakaway companions Kamil Zieliński (Poland) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha). The trio broke away in the early part of the 220km stage to Nowy Sacz and held off the challenge from the peloton.
Zieliński started the day 16 seconds down on overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) but the German was distanced on the climbs well before the finish. With the gap over the peloton and the bonus seconds earned, Zieliński moved into the race leader’s jersey. Bodnar sits second at three seconds with Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) third at 22 seconds.
The Australian led the peloton home, 20 seconds behind the break, which had established a lead of almost 12 minutes on a day dominated by rain.
The peloton had reduced the break’s lead to 5:25 with 75 kilometres to go and appeared to have the break under control with a bunch sprint on the cards.
When the peloton hit the climb of the Trzetrzewina Team Sky, Lampre and Orica-GreenEdge led the pack. Kittel was an early casualty and despite a brief fightback he was distanced for good.
The break should have been within touching distance as the race headed inside the final 30km but their advantage held at a relatively stable 3:28 as the course reached the first of four laps on a flat finishing circuit.
The chase from the bunch simply wasn’t effective enough and with 20km remaining the leaders – who consistently shared the workload throughout the stage - still had 2:30.
The wet roads on the finishing circuit certainly didn’t help the peloton’s progress, with each corner causing the pace to slow. Etixx-QuickStep moved themselves to the front in a bid to keep their leader Michal Kwiatkowski safe but even with two kilometres to go the leaders still had a sizeable 30-second advantage.
Zieliński could sense that the yellow jersey was his and spurred on as he led his companions towards the line, safe in the knowledge that a yellow jersey would be his, even if the stage win would go to either Smukulis or Bodnar.
And it was the Tinkoff-Saxo rider who opened his sprint to the line first. After such a long effort in the break, the sprint came down to sheer willpower and Smukulis quickly sat up when Bodnar created a winning gap.
Zieliński hung on for second place and the leader’s yellow jersey to give his team the perfect gift in their home race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:14:29
|2
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|17
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|41
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|60
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|80
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|91
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|92
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|93
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|101
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:35
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|105
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|109
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:22
|110
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|0:09:01
|111
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:03
|112
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|119
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|120
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:08
|127
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:13
|128
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:18
|129
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:20
|130
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:24:04
|131
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|137
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|141
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|142
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|19
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|18
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|5
|17
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|10
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|7
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|10
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|7
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|15:06:27
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:03
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|16
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|32
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|71
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|75
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|89
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|90
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|91
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|94
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|95
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|96
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|97
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:34
|99
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:55
|100
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:03:51
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:25
|102
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:28
|103
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:46
|104
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:51
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:21
|106
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:31
|107
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:38
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:15
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:46
|110
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:55
|111
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|0:09:09
|112
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:16
|113
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:19
|114
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|115
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|117
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:21
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:37
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:47
|121
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:21
|124
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:50
|125
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:08
|126
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:15
|127
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:22
|128
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:36
|129
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:15:06
|130
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:12
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:17
|132
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:20
|133
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|134
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:24:44
|137
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:05
|138
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:23
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:00
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:53
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:09
|142
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:28:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|3
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|40
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|10
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|13
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|19
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|18
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|18
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|21
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|26
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|29
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|30
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|33
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|7
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|41
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|48
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|25
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|17
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|6
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|3
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|8
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|8
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|8
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|2
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|10
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|45:20:25
|2
|Polish National Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
