Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of breakaway companions Kamil Zieliński (Poland) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha). The trio broke away in the early part of the 220km stage to Nowy Sacz and held off the challenge from the peloton.

Zieliński started the day 16 seconds down on overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) but the German was distanced on the climbs well before the finish. With the gap over the peloton and the bonus seconds earned, Zieliński moved into the race leader’s jersey. Bodnar sits second at three seconds with Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) third at 22 seconds.

The Australian led the peloton home, 20 seconds behind the break, which had established a lead of almost 12 minutes on a day dominated by rain.

The peloton had reduced the break’s lead to 5:25 with 75 kilometres to go and appeared to have the break under control with a bunch sprint on the cards.

When the peloton hit the climb of the Trzetrzewina Team Sky, Lampre and Orica-GreenEdge led the pack. Kittel was an early casualty and despite a brief fightback he was distanced for good.

The break should have been within touching distance as the race headed inside the final 30km but their advantage held at a relatively stable 3:28 as the course reached the first of four laps on a flat finishing circuit.

The chase from the bunch simply wasn’t effective enough and with 20km remaining the leaders – who consistently shared the workload throughout the stage - still had 2:30.

The wet roads on the finishing circuit certainly didn’t help the peloton’s progress, with each corner causing the pace to slow. Etixx-QuickStep moved themselves to the front in a bid to keep their leader Michal Kwiatkowski safe but even with two kilometres to go the leaders still had a sizeable 30-second advantage.

Zieliński could sense that the yellow jersey was his and spurred on as he led his companions towards the line, safe in the knowledge that a yellow jersey would be his, even if the stage win would go to either Smukulis or Bodnar.

And it was the Tinkoff-Saxo rider who opened his sprint to the line first. After such a long effort in the break, the sprint came down to sheer willpower and Smukulis quickly sat up when Bodnar created a winning gap.

Zieliński hung on for second place and the leader’s yellow jersey to give his team the perfect gift in their home race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:14:29 2 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 17 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 24 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 29 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 36 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 41 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 60 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 68 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 80 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 81 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 87 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 88 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 90 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 92 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 93 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 98 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 101 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 103 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:35 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 105 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 106 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 109 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:22 110 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 0:09:01 111 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:03 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 119 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 120 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 121 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 122 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 124 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:08 127 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:13 128 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:18 129 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:20 130 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:24:04 131 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 136 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 137 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 140 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 141 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 142 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNS Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 19 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 18 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 13 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 15 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 5 17 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 1 - Wadowice, km. 40.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 - Gruszowiec, km. 128,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 - Wysokie, km. 158,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 10 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 7 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 4 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2

Mountain 3 - Trzetrzewina, km. 182,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 10 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 7 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 15:06:27 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:03 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:22 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 16 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 25 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 26 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 32 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 50 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 57 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 58 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 60 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 61 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 63 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 71 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 72 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 74 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 75 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 79 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 89 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:54 90 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:13 91 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:01:14 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 94 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 95 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:31 96 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 97 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 98 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:34 99 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:55 100 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:03:51 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:25 102 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:28 103 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:46 104 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:51 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:21 106 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:31 107 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:38 108 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:15 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:46 110 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:55 111 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 0:09:09 112 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:16 113 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:19 114 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 115 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 117 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:21 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:37 120 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:47 121 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:56 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 123 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:21 124 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:50 125 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:08 126 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:11:15 127 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:22 128 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:36 129 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:15:06 130 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:12 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:17 132 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:20 133 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 134 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 136 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:24:44 137 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:05 138 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:23 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:00 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:53 141 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:09 142 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:28:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 3 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 40 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 9 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 10 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 13 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 19 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 18 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 18 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 21 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 25 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 26 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 28 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 29 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 30 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 32 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 33 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 35 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 36 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 38 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 7 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 41 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 42 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 48 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 25 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 17 3 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 6 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 3 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 10 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 12 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 14 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 16 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 8 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 8 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 8 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 2 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1 10 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1