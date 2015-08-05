Trending

Tour de Pologne: Bodnar wins breakaway sprint in Nowy Sacz

Zieliński takes leader's jersey from Kittel

Image 1 of 27

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Poland

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale)

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Kamil Zielinski (Poland)

Kamil Zielinski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Kamil Zielinski (Poland) leads Bodnar in the breakaway

Kamil Zielinski (Poland) leads Bodnar in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Maciej Bodnar and Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Maciej Bodnar and Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Poland

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

The start of stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne

The start of stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Kamil Zielinski (Poland) took the race lead on stage 4

Kamil Zielinski (Poland) took the race lead on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of breakaway companions Kamil Zieliński (Poland) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha). The trio broke away in the early part of the 220km stage to Nowy Sacz and held off the challenge from the peloton.

Zieliński started the day 16 seconds down on overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) but the German was distanced on the climbs well before the finish. With the gap over the peloton and the bonus seconds earned, Zieliński moved into the race leader’s jersey. Bodnar sits second at three seconds with Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) third at 22 seconds.

The Australian led the peloton home, 20 seconds behind the break, which had established a lead of almost 12 minutes on a day dominated by rain.

The peloton had reduced the break’s lead to 5:25 with 75 kilometres to go and appeared to have the break under control with a bunch sprint on the cards.

When the peloton hit the climb of the Trzetrzewina Team Sky, Lampre and Orica-GreenEdge led the pack. Kittel was an early casualty and despite a brief fightback he was distanced for good.

The break should have been within touching distance as the race headed inside the final 30km but their advantage held at a relatively stable 3:28 as the course reached the first of four laps on a flat finishing circuit.

The chase from the bunch simply wasn’t effective enough and with 20km remaining the leaders – who consistently shared the workload throughout the stage - still had 2:30.

The wet roads on the finishing circuit certainly didn’t help the peloton’s progress, with each corner causing the pace to slow. Etixx-QuickStep moved themselves to the front in a bid to keep their leader Michal Kwiatkowski safe but even with two kilometres to go the leaders still had a sizeable 30-second advantage.

Zieliński could sense that the yellow jersey was his and spurred on as he led his companions towards the line, safe in the knowledge that a yellow jersey would be his, even if the stage win would go to either Smukulis or Bodnar.

And it was the Tinkoff-Saxo rider who opened his sprint to the line first. After such a long effort in the break, the sprint came down to sheer willpower and Smukulis quickly sat up when Bodnar created a winning gap.

Zieliński hung on for second place and the leader’s yellow jersey to give his team the perfect gift in their home race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5:14:29
2Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
17Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
24Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
29Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
36Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
41Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
60Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
68Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
76Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
80Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
81Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
83Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
87Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
88Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
90Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
92Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
93Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
101Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
102Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
103Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:35
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
105Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
106Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
109Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:22
110Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland0:09:01
111Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:03
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
117Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
119Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
120Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
121Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
122Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
123Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
124Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:08
127Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:13
128Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:18
129Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:20
130Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:24:04
131Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
132Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
136Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
137Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
140Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
141Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
142Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNSKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland19
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha18
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge17
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin16
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
9Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr12
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing10
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
13Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
15Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha6
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland5
17Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr4
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 1 - Wadowice, km. 40.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Gruszowiec, km. 128,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2 - Wysokie, km. 158,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland10
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha7
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2

Mountain 3 - Trzetrzewina, km. 182,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland10
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha7
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland15:06:27
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:03
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:22
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
16Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
25Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
26Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
31Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
32Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
45David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
50Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
52Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
53Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
57Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
58Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
60Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
61Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
62Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
63Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
71Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
72Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
74Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
75George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
79Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
81Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
89Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
90Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:13
91Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:01:14
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
94Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
95Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:31
96Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
97Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:34
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:55
100Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:03:51
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:25
102Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:04:28
103Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:46
104Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:04:51
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:21
106Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:31
107Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:38
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:15
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:46
110Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:55
111Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland0:09:09
112Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:16
113Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:19
114Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
115Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
116Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
117Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
118Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:21
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:09:37
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:47
121Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:21
124Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:50
125Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:08
126Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:11:15
127Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:22
128Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:36
129Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:15:06
130Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:12
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:17
132Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:20
133Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
134Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
135Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
136Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:24:44
137Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:05
138Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:23
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:00
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:53
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:09
142Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:28:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida49
3Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge41
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling40
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo36
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr35
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky29
10Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
13Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland19
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland18
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha18
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin17
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin16
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
21Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha12
25Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr12
26Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
28Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling11
29Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing10
30Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
32Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha9
33Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
36Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
38Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team7
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
41Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
42Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge4
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
47Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
48Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland25pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha17
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
6Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland3
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
11Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
12Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
14Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1
16Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland8pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland8
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
8Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland2
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1
10Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo45:20:25
2Polish National Team0:00:08
3Team Katusha0:00:16
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:20
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
6Team Giant-Alpecin
7BMC Racing Team
8Astana Pro Team
9Lampre-Merida0:00:36
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11FDJ.fr
12IAM Cycling
13AG2R La Mondiale
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Orica GreenEdge
16Lotto Soudal
17Team Sky
18Movistar Team
19Trek Factory Racing

