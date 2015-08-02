Image 1 of 29 Marcel Kittel's Giant-Alpecin teammates congratulate him on the stage 1 win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 29 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) pleased with his stage 1 victory in Poland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 29 Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads Lampre-Merida riders around the circuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 29 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 29 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski and his Etixx-QuickStep team wave to the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Katusha on stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 BMC Racing at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Etixx-QuickStep presented at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) racing stage 1 in Warsaw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowd from the staging area (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 vWorld champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to fans at his home race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Team Lotto Soudal presented at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Team Katusha's right green shoes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Katusha presented at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 The peloton during stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 1 in Poland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 29 Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the mountain classification after being in the breakaway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 29 The stage 1 podium at the Tour of Poland - Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 29 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 29 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) race to the finish line in Warsaw (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) showed he is back on form and back up to speed by winning a hectic finish at the end of the opening stage of the Tour of Poland.

The German rider was well protected by his teammates in the twisting finish in central Warsaw and then used his speed to hit the line first.

Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) cut inside Kittel through the final corner and hit the front but the German had a better line and opened up his power to win ahead of the Ewan. Niccolo’ Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) was third with the peloton lined-out in their slipstream. World champion and overall contender Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished ninth.

Thanks to his win, Kittel is the first leader of this year’s Tour of Poland. He heads into stage 2, a 146km race from Czestochowa to Dabrowa Górnicza, with a four-second lead over Ewan and six seconds ahead of Bonifazio.

How it unfolded

The world-class peloton lined up in Warszawa for a 122km opener of the Tour of Poland. The men contested 12 laps of a 12.2km circuit that saw an early breakaway take shape.

The three riders who worked their way off the front of the field were Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Pawel Bernas (Poland) and Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team).

Kurek picked up full points on the only KOM of the day and will wear the leader’s jersey in the mountain competition, while Mohoric earned himself the day’s most aggressive rider jersey.

The day was destined to see a bunch sprint, and with the three breakaway riders back in the fold, teams with fast sprinters formed lead-out trains at the front of the field.

Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Alpecin were the dominate teams during the lead-outs over the final lap. Kittel’s team dropped him off at the front of the field ahead of the final bend on the course, however, Ewan skirted around him as they entered the corner but came out of the corner wide on the far left handside of the road.

The sly move wasn’t enough to hold off Kittel, who took the quicker line through the corner, and the German sprinter powered passed Ewan for the victory.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:43:13 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 27 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:08 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 31 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 63 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 64 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 65 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 73 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 75 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 77 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 86 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 89 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 90 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 92 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 105 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 106 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 107 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 110 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 111 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 112 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 117 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 119 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 124 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 132 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:50 134 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 135 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 136 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:08 137 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:01:11 138 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 141 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:13 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 143 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 146 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 147 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 148 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:18

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:43:03 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 27 Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 30 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:16 31 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland 33 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 63 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 64 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 65 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland 73 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 75 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 77 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 86 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 89 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 90 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 92 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 105 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 106 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 107 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 110 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 111 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 112 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 117 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 119 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 124 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 132 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:39 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:00 135 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:01:02 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:03 137 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:01:21 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 143 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:37 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 147 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:39 148 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 149 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:28 150 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:06:05

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 1