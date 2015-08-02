Tour de Pologne: Kittel wins in Warszawa
Ewan forced to settle for second in bunch sprint
Stage 1: Warszawa - Warszawa
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) showed he is back on form and back up to speed by winning a hectic finish at the end of the opening stage of the Tour of Poland.
The German rider was well protected by his teammates in the twisting finish in central Warsaw and then used his speed to hit the line first.
Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) cut inside Kittel through the final corner and hit the front but the German had a better line and opened up his power to win ahead of the Ewan. Niccolo’ Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) was third with the peloton lined-out in their slipstream. World champion and overall contender Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished ninth.
Thanks to his win, Kittel is the first leader of this year’s Tour of Poland. He heads into stage 2, a 146km race from Czestochowa to Dabrowa Górnicza, with a four-second lead over Ewan and six seconds ahead of Bonifazio.
How it unfolded
The world-class peloton lined up in Warszawa for a 122km opener of the Tour of Poland. The men contested 12 laps of a 12.2km circuit that saw an early breakaway take shape.
The three riders who worked their way off the front of the field were Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Pawel Bernas (Poland) and Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team).
Kurek picked up full points on the only KOM of the day and will wear the leader’s jersey in the mountain competition, while Mohoric earned himself the day’s most aggressive rider jersey.
The day was destined to see a bunch sprint, and with the three breakaway riders back in the fold, teams with fast sprinters formed lead-out trains at the front of the field.
Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Alpecin were the dominate teams during the lead-outs over the final lap. Kittel’s team dropped him off at the front of the field ahead of the final bend on the course, however, Ewan skirted around him as they entered the corner but came out of the corner wide on the far left handside of the road.
The sly move wasn’t enough to hold off Kittel, who took the quicker line through the corner, and the German sprinter powered passed Ewan for the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:43:13
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|27
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:08
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|31
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|42
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|62
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|63
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|64
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|73
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|75
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|92
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|107
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|111
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|112
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|120
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|124
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|132
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|134
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|135
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|136
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:08
|137
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|138
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|141
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|147
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|148
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:43:03
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|27
|Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|30
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:16
|31
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
|33
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|62
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|63
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|64
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
|73
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|75
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|92
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|107
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|111
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|112
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|120
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|124
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|132
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|135
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:37
|146
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|148
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|149
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:28
|150
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:06:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8:09:39
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Poland
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|19
|IAM Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy