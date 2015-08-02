Trending

Tour de Pologne: Kittel wins in Warszawa

Ewan forced to settle for second in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 29

Marcel Kittel's Giant-Alpecin teammates congratulate him on the stage 1 win

Marcel Kittel's Giant-Alpecin teammates congratulate him on the stage 1 win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 29

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) pleased with his stage 1 victory in Poland

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) pleased with his stage 1 victory in Poland
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 29

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads Lampre-Merida riders around the circuit

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads Lampre-Merida riders around the circuit
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 29

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Poland

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 29

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski and his Etixx-QuickStep team wave to the fans

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski and his Etixx-QuickStep team wave to the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Katusha on stage at the Tour of Poland

Katusha on stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

BMC Racing at the Tour of Poland

BMC Racing at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Etixx-QuickStep presented at the Tour of Poland

Etixx-QuickStep presented at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) racing stage 1 in Warsaw

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) racing stage 1 in Warsaw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowd from the staging area

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowd from the staging area
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

vWorld champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

vWorld champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to fans at his home race

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to fans at his home race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Team Lotto Soudal presented at the Tour of Poland

Team Lotto Soudal presented at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Team Katusha's right green shoes

Team Katusha's right green shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Katusha presented at the Tour of Poland

Katusha presented at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

The peloton during stage 1 at the Tour of Poland

The peloton during stage 1 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 1 in Poland

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 1 in Poland
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 29

Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the mountain classification after being in the breakaway

Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads the mountain classification after being in the breakaway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 29

The stage 1 podium at the Tour of Poland - Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the win

The stage 1 podium at the Tour of Poland - Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 29

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 29

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) race to the finish line in Warsaw

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) race to the finish line in Warsaw
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) showed he is back on form and back up to speed by winning a hectic finish at the end of the opening stage of the Tour of Poland.

The German rider was well protected by his teammates in the twisting finish in central Warsaw and then used his speed to hit the line first.

Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) cut inside Kittel through the final corner and hit the front but the German had a better line and opened up his power to win ahead of the Ewan. Niccolo’ Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) was third with the peloton lined-out in their slipstream. World champion and overall contender Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished ninth.

Thanks to his win, Kittel is the first leader of this year’s Tour of Poland. He heads into stage 2, a 146km race from Czestochowa to Dabrowa Górnicza, with a four-second lead over Ewan and six seconds ahead of Bonifazio.

How it unfolded

The world-class peloton lined up in Warszawa for a 122km opener of the Tour of Poland. The men contested 12 laps of a 12.2km circuit that saw an early breakaway take shape.

The three riders who worked their way off the front of the field were Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Pawel Bernas (Poland) and Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team).

Kurek picked up full points on the only KOM of the day and will wear the leader’s jersey in the mountain competition, while Mohoric earned himself the day’s most aggressive rider jersey.

The day was destined to see a bunch sprint, and with the three breakaway riders back in the fold, teams with fast sprinters formed lead-out trains at the front of the field.

Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Alpecin were the dominate teams during the lead-outs over the final lap. Kittel’s team dropped him off at the front of the field ahead of the final bend on the course, however, Ewan skirted around him as they entered the corner but came out of the corner wide on the far left handside of the road.

The sly move wasn’t enough to hold off Kittel, who took the quicker line through the corner, and the German sprinter powered passed Ewan for the victory.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:43:13
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
27Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:08
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
31Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
36Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
40David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
49Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
52Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
62Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
63Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
65Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
66Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
73Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
75Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
76Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
77Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
86Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
88Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
89Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
90George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
92Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
105Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
107Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
110Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
111Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
112Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
117Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
124Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
129Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
132Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
134Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:52
135Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
136Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:08
137Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:01:11
138Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
141Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:13
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
143Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
144Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
146Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
147Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
148Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:18

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge19
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr13
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:43:03
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Pawe_ Franczak (Pol) Poland
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
27Bert Jan Lindemann (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
30Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:16
31Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland
33Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
38Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
42David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
50Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
62Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
63Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
65Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
66Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Dariusz Batek (Pol) Poland
73Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
75Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
76Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
77Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
86Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
88Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
89Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
90George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
92Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
105Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
107Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
110Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
111Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
112Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
117Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
124Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
129Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
131Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
132Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:39
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:00
135Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:01:02
136Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:03
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:01:21
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
141Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
143Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
145Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:37
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
147Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:39
148Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
149Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:28
150Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:06:05

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge19
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr13
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo8:09:39
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
4Astana Pro Team
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6Poland
7BMC Racing Team
8Lampre-Merida0:00:16
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Movistar Team
11Team Sky
12Team Katusha
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Trek Factory Racing
15FDJ.fr
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Lotto Soudal
18Orica GreenEdge
19IAM Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews