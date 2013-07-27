Gallery: Cancellara, Hushovd and Phinney star at the Tour of Poland

Image 1 of 27 Thor Hushovd in his Norwegian champion's jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 27 The Argos-Shimano team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 27 The Garmin-Sharp team includes Thomas Dekker (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 27 Radioshack-Leopard (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 27 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) returns after his difficult spring caused by a saddle sore (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 6 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) is back in action (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 7 of 27 The Colombian climbers will be looking for success in the Dolomites (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 8 of 27 Sylvester Szmyd and Giovanni Visconti lead Movistar (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 27 The Astana team were missing several riders on stage but has Nibali as team leader (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 27 NetApp-Endura on stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 27 The Polish CCC team waves to the crowd (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 27 The Vacansoleil-DCM line-up (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 27 Race director and former pro rider Czeslaw Lang (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 27 The Lotto Belisol team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 27 The Lampre-Merida line-up includes Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 27 Euskaltel-Euskadi (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 27 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 27 Team Sky on stage without Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 27 Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 27 Taylor Phinney is in the BMC team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 21 of 27 The Belkin team show of their new colours (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 22 of 27 The Cannondale team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 23 of 27 Domenico Pozzovivo leads the Ag2r-La Mondiale team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 24 of 27 The Katusha team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 25 of 27 The Colombian riders seem excited to be riding a WorldTour race (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 26 of 27 Saxo-Tiknoff (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 27 of 27 Omega Pharma-Quick Step on stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

The 23 teams that will compete in the 70th edition of the Tour de Pologne attended the official presentation on Friday evening, as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard) all began the second half of their season with the weeklong WorldTour race.

This year's Tour of Poland begins in Italy, with two mountain stages in the Dolomites before transferring north to Poland on Monday for the final five stages. The race ends on August 3 with a 37km time trial to Krakow.





Nibali and Wiggins face each other for the first time since the Giro d'Italia but the Tour of Poland is the first race for both riders and their form remains a mystery. Both were also absent from the team presentation due to arriving late in Rovereto. However Team Sky can also count on Rigoberto Uran and has Ben Swift for the two expected sprint stages.

Other big names in action at the Tour of Poland include Ivan Basso (Cannondale), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), Giovanni Visconti, Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar), Thor Hushovd, Taylor Phinney, Marco Pinotti and new Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC). Thomas Dekker and Johan Vansummeren stand out in the Garmin-Sharp line-up.

