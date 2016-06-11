Tour de Korea: Brad Evans and Kristian House both awarded stage 7 victory
No definitive photo finish available for Commissaires Panel with Drapac and ONE Pro Cycling riders sharing the win
Stage 7: Chungju - Seoul
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3:10:35
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|Hajeon Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:00:03
|5
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:08
|6
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) LX - Iibs Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|10
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:42:37
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:13
|3
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:36
|5
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|6
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:01:10
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:08
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:41
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:02:55
|10
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
