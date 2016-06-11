Trending

Tour de Korea: Brad Evans and Kristian House both awarded stage 7 victory

No definitive photo finish available for Commissaires Panel with Drapac and ONE Pro Cycling riders sharing the win

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling3:10:35
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
3Hajeon Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
4Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor0:00:03
5Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:08
6Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) LX - Iibs Cycling Team0:00:20
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
9Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
10Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:42:37
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:13
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:36
5Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
6Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:01:10
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:08
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:41
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:02:55
10Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor

