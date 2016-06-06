Chris Opie wins second Tour de Korea stage
Jon Aberasturi Izaga remains overall race leader
Stage 2: Gumi - Gunsan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5:43:11
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|3
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|4
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|8
|Sanghong Park (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
|9
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|10
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|10:09:25
|2
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:12
|5
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|6
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:14
|7
|Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|8
|Kyung-Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:16
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
