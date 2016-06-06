Trending

Chris Opie wins second Tour de Korea stage

Jon Aberasturi Izaga remains overall race leader

Chris Opie (ONE Pro) celebrates victory at the Stockton Grand Prix

(Image credit: One Pro Cycling/SWpix)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5:43:11
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
3Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
4Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
8Sanghong Park (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
10Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo10:09:25
2Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:10
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:12
5Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
6Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:14
7Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
8Kyung-Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team0:00:15
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:16
10Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor

