Tour de Korea: Zhandos Bizhigitov wins stage 6
Grega Bole moves into overall race lead
Stage 6: Asan - Chungju
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|4:27:25
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|5
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:23
|7
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:42
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:42
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|10
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23:31:42
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:13
|3
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:36
|5
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:54
|6
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:01:10
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:08
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:41
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:02:55
|10
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
