Trending

Tour de Korea: Zhandos Bizhigitov wins stage 6

Grega Bole moves into overall race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko4:27:25
2Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
5Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
6Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:23
7Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:42
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:42
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
10Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini23:31:42
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:13
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:36
5Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:54
6Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:01:10
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:08
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:41
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:02:55
10Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor

Latest on Cyclingnews