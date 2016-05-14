Tour de Korea past winners
Champions 2002-2015
Previous winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2014
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor–JLT
|2013
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor–JLT
|2012
|Park Sung-Baek (Kor) KSPO Cycling Team
|2011
|Choi Ki Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong (national team)
|2010
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|2009
|Roger Beuchat (Sui) Team Neotel
|2008
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Uzbekistan (national team)
|2007
|Park Sung-Baek (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|2006
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|2005
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|2004
|Cory Lange (Can) Marco Polo
|2003
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|2002
|Tang Xuezhong (Chn) Giant Asia Racing Team
