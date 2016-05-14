Trending

Tour de Korea past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
2014Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor–JLT
2013Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor–JLT
2012Park Sung-Baek (Kor) KSPO Cycling Team
2011Choi Ki Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong (national team)
2010Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
2009Roger Beuchat (Sui) Team Neotel
2008Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Uzbekistan (national team)
2007Park Sung-Baek (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
2006Tobias Erler (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
2005David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
2004Cory Lange (Can) Marco Polo
2003Glen Chadwick (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
2002Tang Xuezhong (Chn) Giant Asia Racing Team

