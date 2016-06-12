Trending

Brenton Jones win final 2016 Tour de Korea stage

Grega Bole seals overall win

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:20:25
2Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
4Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
5Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
6Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
7Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
10Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:03:02
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:13
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:36
5Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
6Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:01:10
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:08
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:41
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:02:55
10Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor

