Brenton Jones win final 2016 Tour de Korea stage
Grega Bole seals overall win
Stage 8: Seoul -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:20:25
|2
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|4
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|5
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|10
|Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:03:02
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:13
|3
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:36
|5
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|6
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:01:10
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:08
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:41
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:02:55
|10
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
