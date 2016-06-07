Tour de Korea: Karol Domagalski makes it two in a row for ONE Pro Cycling on stage 3
Aberasturi remains overall race leader
Stage 3: Gunsan - Daejeon
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3:14:53
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|Eun-Seong Jung (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|10
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|13:24:18
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:09
|6
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:12
|7
|Kyung-Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:14
|9
|Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|10
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
|0:00:15
