Tour de Korea: Karol Domagalski makes it two in a row for ONE Pro Cycling on stage 3

Aberasturi remains overall race leader

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3:14:53
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
5Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
7Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
8Eun-Seong Jung (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
10Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo13:24:18
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:04
3Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
5Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:09
6Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:12
7Kyung-Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team0:00:13
8Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:14
9Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
10Sun Jae Jang (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team0:00:15

