Karol Domagalski doubles up with Tour de Korea stage 5 victory
ONE Pro Cycling new overall race leader
Stage 5: Daejeon - Asan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3:41:37
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:01
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
|8
|Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|9
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|19:02:05
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:01
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:02:03
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|5
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:11
|6
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:02:17
|7
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:18
|8
|Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
|0:02:20
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:21
