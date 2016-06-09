Trending

Karol Domagalski doubles up with Tour de Korea stage 5 victory

ONE Pro Cycling new overall race leader

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3:41:37
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:01
3Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
4Keon Woo Park (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
5Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Sun Jae Jang (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team
8Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
9Yanto Barker  (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:05

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling19:02:05
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:01
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:02:03
4Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:07
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:11
6Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:02:17
7Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:02:18
8Ok Cheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:02:19
9Sun Jae Jang (Kor) LX - IIBS Cycling team0:02:20
10Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:21

Latest on Cyclingnews