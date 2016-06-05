Jon Aberasturi Izaga wins 2016 Tour de Korea opener
Brenton Jones second, Joon Yong Seo third
Stage 1: Busan - Gumi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|4:26:30
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|00:00:04
|3
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|00:00:06
|4
|Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|00:00:08
|5
|Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|00:00:09
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|00:00:10
|7
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Alexey Voloshin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
