Jon Aberasturi Izaga wins 2016 Tour de Korea opener

Brenton Jones second, Joon Yong Seo third

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo4:26:30
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
5Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
6Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Alexey Voloshin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
9Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
10Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo4:26:30
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling00:00:04
3Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO00:00:06
4Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team00:00:08
5Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team00:00:09
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko00:00:10
7Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
8Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Alexey Voloshin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko

