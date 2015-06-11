Trending

Ewan wins stage 5 of Tour de Korea

Third stage win for race leader

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) tucks in

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Mitchell Lovelock-Fay drives the peloton

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Paddy Bevin in the points jersey

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Stage 1 winner Wouter Wippert (Drapac)

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Paddy Bevin gets his knee strapped pre-stage

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
The KOM and race leader on the jersey

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Race leader Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) in the points classification jersey

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Stage 5 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Bernard Sulzberger's bike is in need of a new rear wheel

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Caleb Ewan nudges Paddy Bevin to the stage win

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Caleb Ewan and Paddy Bevin sprinting for the stage 5 victory

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Orica-GreenEdge looking after Caleb Ewan at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Mitchell Docker looking a little like a mummy with his bandages

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:08:56
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
3Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
4Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
5Cheunggyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team0:00:02
6Hajeon Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
7Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
8Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Amir Zargari (Iri) Pishgaman Giant Team
10Kisuk Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20:43:06
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
3Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:34
4Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:38
5Hajeon Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
6Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:39
8Burr Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong - China National Team0:00:41
9Vladimir Zagorodnii (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team

