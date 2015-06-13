Trending

Wippert wins stage 6 sprint

Ewan stays in the overall lead

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins big at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan is the new race leader after stage 3

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling4:31:30
2Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycilng Team
7Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
8Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
9Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25:14:36
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:33
4Ha Joen Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:38
5Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
6Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Amir Zargari (Ira) Piahgaman Giant Team0:00:39
8Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing team
9Burr Ho (HKG) HKSI Pro Cycling0:00:41
10Vladimir Zagorodnii (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team

