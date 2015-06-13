Wippert wins stage 6 sprint
Ewan stays in the overall lead
Stage 6: Gangjin - Gunsan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4:31:30
|2
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycilng Team
|7
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|8
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|9
|Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|10
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25:14:36
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|4
|Ha Joen Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|Amir Zargari (Ira) Piahgaman Giant Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing team
|9
|Burr Ho (HKG) HKSI Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|10
|Vladimir Zagorodnii (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
