Tour de Korea: Ewan wins stage 7

Australian stays in the overall lead ahead of finale

Stage 5 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the better of Paddy Bevin (Avanti)

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 7

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
Caleb Ewan pumps the air after winning his fourth stage of the race

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)
The Orica-GreenEdge riders celebrate another stage win for Caleb Ewan at the Tour de Korea

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Korea)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:16:55
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
6Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
7Sub Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
8Andrea Perron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
10Eunseong Jung (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge28:31:21
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
3Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:43
4Ha Joen Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:48
5Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
6Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Amir Zargari (Ira) Piahgaman Giant Team0:00:49
8Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
9Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing team
10Burr Ho (HKG) HKSI Pro Cycling0:00:51

