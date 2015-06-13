Tour de Korea: Ewan wins stage 7
Australian stays in the overall lead ahead of finale
Stage 7: Gunsan - Daejun
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:16:55
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|7
|Sub Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|8
|Andrea Perron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|10
|Eunseong Jung (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28:31:21
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|4
|Ha Joen Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|5
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|Amir Zargari (Ira) Piahgaman Giant Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|9
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing team
|10
|Burr Ho (HKG) HKSI Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
