Tour de Korea: Wippert takes victory on stage 1

Drapac rider wins from bunch sprint

(Image credit: Drapac Professional Cycling)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling04:37:45
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
3Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
4Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
5Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
6Volodymyr Zagorondy (Ukr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
7Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea
8Keisuke Kimura (Jap) Shimano Racing Tea,
9James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
10Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH

