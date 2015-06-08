Ewan wins stage 2 of Tour de Korea
Wippert retains race lead
Stage 2: Gumi - Muju
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:08:49
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing team
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|7
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Chuan Gu Ying (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8:46:20
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:08
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing team
|5
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:10
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|10
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14
