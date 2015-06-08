Trending

Ewan wins stage 2 of Tour de Korea

Wippert retains race lead

Image 1 of 7

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the stage win

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the stage win
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 2 of 7

Caleb Ewan wears the number one dossard at this year's race

Caleb Ewan wears the number one dossard at this year's race
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 3 of 7

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) signs on

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) signs on
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 4 of 7

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) in the leaders jersey

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) in the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 5 of 7

The sprinters winding up

The sprinters winding up
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 6 of 7

Stage 2 winner Caleb Ewan on the podium

Stage 2 winner Caleb Ewan on the podium
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 7 of 7

The three jersey wearers on the podium

The three jersey wearers on the podium
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:08:49
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing team
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
6Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
7Dario Hernandez Illana (Spa) Burgos-BH
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Chuan Gu Ying (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling8:46:20
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
3Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:08
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing team
5Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO0:00:10
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
7Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
9Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
10Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14

