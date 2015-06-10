Trending

Tour de Korea: Bevin wins stage 4

Ewan remains overall race leader

Image 1 of 4

Stage 4 gets underway

Stage 4 gets underway
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 2 of 4

Patrick Bevin (Avanti Racing Team) nudges out Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) for the stage win

Patrick Bevin (Avanti Racing Team) nudges out Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) for the stage win
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 3 of 4

Patrick Bevin (Avanti Racing Team) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) throw their bikes with Bevin claiming the win

Patrick Bevin (Avanti Racing Team) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) throw their bikes with Bevin claiming the win
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 4 of 4

KOM leader Hamid Beikkhormizi (Pishgaman Giant Team), race leader Caleb Ewan and stage 4 winner Patrick Bevin (Avanti)

KOM leader Hamid Beikkhormizi (Pishgaman Giant Team), race leader Caleb Ewan and stage 4 winner Patrick Bevin (Avanti)
(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team5:19:55
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
4Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team
7Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO
8Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16:34:20
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
4Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:26
5Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
6Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:27
8Burr Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong - China National Team0:00:29
9Vladimir Zagorodnii (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team

