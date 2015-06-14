Trending

Ewan wins overall at the Tour de Korea

Thömel wins final stage in Seoul

Caleb Ewan is the new race leader after stage 3

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team1:22:10
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
7Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
8Hyeonseok Kin (Kor) KSPO
9Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team

Final general classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge29:53:28
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:44
4Ha Joen Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:51
5Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
6Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing team0:00:52
8Amir Zargari (Ira) Piahgaman Giant Team
9Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team

