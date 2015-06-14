Ewan wins overall at the Tour de Korea
Thömel wins final stage in Seoul
Stage 8: Seoul - Seoul
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|1:22:10
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|7
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|8
|Hyeonseok Kin (Kor) KSPO
|9
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|10
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29:53:28
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|4
|Ha Joen Jung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing team
|0:00:52
|8
|Amir Zargari (Ira) Piahgaman Giant Team
|9
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
