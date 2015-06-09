Ewan goes back to back at Tour de Korea
Orica-Greenedge rider new overall race leader
Stage 3: Muju - Muju
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:28:17
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:00:03
|6
|David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Pishgaman Giant Team
|8
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|9
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Burr Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong - China National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:14:31
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|6
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Burr Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong - China National Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Vladimir Zagorodnii (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|10
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy