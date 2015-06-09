Trending

Ewan goes back to back at Tour de Korea

Orica-Greenedge rider new overall race leader

Image 1 of 12

Caleb Ewan celebrates back-to-back stage wins

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 2 of 12

The effort of Caleb Ewan's stage 3 victory...

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 3 of 12

Caleb Ewan and Adam Blythe celebrate another win

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 4 of 12

The sprinters focused on the line

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 5 of 12

Caleb Ewan in the best young riders jersey

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 6 of 12

Mitchell Lovelock-Fay on the front for Drapac

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 7 of 12

Orica-GreenEdge were busy on the front of the stage today

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 8 of 12

Stage 3 gets underway

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 9 of 12

Drapac fast man Graeme Brown pre-stage

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 10 of 12

Caleb Ewan checks his best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 11 of 12

Race leader Wouter Wippert before the stage

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)
Image 12 of 12

Caleb Ewan is the new race leader after stage 3

(Image credit: Aaron Lee | Tour de Korea 2015)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:28:17
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
5Hossein Askari (Iri) Pishgaman Giant Team0:00:03
6David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
7Amir Zargari (Iri) Pishgaman Giant Team
8Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
9Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Burr Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong - China National Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11:14:31
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
3Adam Bylthe (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
4Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
5Okcheol Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
6Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:21
8Burr Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong - China National Team0:00:23
9Vladimir Zagorodnii (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team

