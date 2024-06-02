Tour de France 2024 - Stage 13 preview

July 12, 2024: Agen - Pau, 165.3km

Starting in Agen, stage 13 will take the peloton in the Pyrénées with a finish in Pau. The somewhat flat terrain should deliver another bunch sprint with the sprinters’ teams closely monitoring the day’s break. However, the hilly terrain in the final 40 kilometres, with the ascents of Côte de Blachon (1.5km at 6.9%) and Côte de Simacourbe (1.8km at 6.4%) could pose a problem for those fast men who don’t feel comfortable in the hills.

