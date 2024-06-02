Tour de France 2024 - Stage 13 preview
July 12, 2024: Agen - Pau, 165.3km
Starting in Agen, stage 13 will take the peloton in the Pyrénées with a finish in Pau. The somewhat flat terrain should deliver another bunch sprint with the sprinters’ teams closely monitoring the day’s break. However, the hilly terrain in the final 40 kilometres, with the ascents of Côte de Blachon (1.5km at 6.9%) and Côte de Simacourbe (1.8km at 6.4%) could pose a problem for those fast men who don’t feel comfortable in the hills.
In 2018, Arnaud Démare took the win ahead of Christophe Laporte in Pau in a bunch sprint, delivering a French 1-2 finish at the Tour for the first time in 40 years.
Stage 13 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 88.5
Stage 13 Mountains
- Côte de Blachon (1.5km at 6.9%), cat. 4, km 127
- Côte de Simacourbe (1.8km at 6.4%), cat. 4, km 136.3
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
