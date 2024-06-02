Tour de France 2024 - Stage 13 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 13 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 13 route (Image credit: ASO)

Starting in Agen, stage 13 will take the peloton in the Pyrénées with a finish in Pau. The somewhat flat terrain should deliver another bunch sprint with the sprinters’ teams closely monitoring the day’s break. However, the hilly terrain in the final 40 kilometres, with the ascents of Côte de Blachon (1.5km at 6.9%) and Côte de Simacourbe (1.8km at 6.4%) could pose a problem for those fast men who don’t feel comfortable in the hills.

In 2018, Arnaud Démare took the win ahead of Christophe Laporte in Pau in a bunch sprint, delivering a French 1-2 finish at the Tour for the first time in 40 years.

Stage 13 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 88.5

Stage 13 Mountains