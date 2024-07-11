Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Démare relegated for irregular sprinting on stage 12 at the Tour de France

UCI race officials have relegated Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) from the top five to the back of the bunch following the stage 12 sprint into Villeneuve-sur-Lot at Tour de France.

Démare crossed the line in third place behind stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and runner-up Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) but was later relegated to the back of the main field in 67th place, and so Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) moved up to third place.

Cavendish was also among the top sprinters on the day, initially crossing the finish line in fifth place, but was later relegated to 68th place.

Video footage of the sprint showed Démare squeeze Van Aert towards the barriers on the right side of the road in the final metres of the race.

Cavendish was also punished for changing lines from the middle of the road to the right in the closing few hundred metres as he tried to avoid Démare's lead out man Dan McLay, who slowed down in the middle of the road.

Tour de France organiser ASO announced the decision a few minutes after following, with a formal communique later explaining that the two sprinters were relegated for "Deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint.'

They were both also fined 500 Swiss Francs and docked 13 points in the green jersey points classification.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more