Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Démare relegated for irregular sprinting on stage 12 at the Tour de France
Top sprinters relegated from top five to the back of the bunch
UCI race officials have relegated Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) from the top five to the back of the bunch following the stage 12 sprint into Villeneuve-sur-Lot at Tour de France.
Démare crossed the line in third place behind stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and runner-up Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) but was later relegated to the back of the main field in 67th place, and so Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) moved up to third place.
Cavendish was also among the top sprinters on the day, initially crossing the finish line in fifth place, but was later relegated to 68th place.
Video footage of the sprint showed Démare squeeze Van Aert towards the barriers on the right side of the road in the final metres of the race.
Cavendish was also punished for changing lines from the middle of the road to the right in the closing few hundred metres as he tried to avoid Démare's lead out man Dan McLay, who slowed down in the middle of the road.
Tour de France organiser ASO announced the decision a few minutes after following, with a formal communique later explaining that the two sprinters were relegated for "Deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint.'
They were both also fined 500 Swiss Francs and docked 13 points in the green jersey points classification.
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.