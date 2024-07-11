Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Démare relegated for irregular sprinting on stage 12 at the Tour de France

By
published

Top sprinters relegated from top five to the back of the bunch

The bunch sprint on stage 12 at the Tour de France
The bunch sprint on stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI race officials have relegated Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) from the top five to the back of the bunch following the stage 12 sprint into Villeneuve-sur-Lot at Tour de France. 

Démare crossed the line in third place behind stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and runner-up Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) but was later relegated to the back of the main field in 67th place, and so Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) moved up to third place.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.